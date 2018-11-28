5 Best Cell Phones for Seniors: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Finding the right cell phone or smartphone for an elderly person can be tough. Each senior has unique needs and interests. Some seniors are tech-savvy, which others are easily overwhelmed by touchscreen phones.

We’ve rounded up our top picks for the best cell phones for seniors. If you have parents or grandparents who need a more modern phone, these options are ideal for a wide range of senior citizens.

1. Best Phone for Seniors on a Budget: Jitterbug Flip

This phone is low cost in terms of both ongoing plan payments and initial purchase price. It is designed for use in the US. The Jitterbug Plus was designed with seniors in mind, so it has large buttons that are easy to read, as well as an extra-loud speaker to cater to the hard-of-hearing.

The UI is also very senior-friendly, with simple “Yes?” or “No?” prompts used to navigate the phone menus. The special “5Star” button can be used to summon help in an emergency, giving you all better peace of mind.

Jitterbug is arguably the most trusted name in smartphones designed especially for seniors, so this phone is the go-to option for most folks in need of a senior-friendly smartphone.

Price: $69.80 (30 percent off MSRP)

2. Best Phone For ‘Cool’ Seniors: iPhone 5s

For seniors who are still cool, lucid, and excited by new technology, we recommend the iPhone 5s. It’s not the newest phone from Apple, but that’s okay for seniors who don’t need the latest and greatest. It also means that you can get this phone for way, WAY less than the latest iPhone model.

The Touch ID sensor on the iPhone 5s is great for seniors who are starting to get a bit forgetful, as it will let them bypass the lock screen or make App Store purchases with just their fingertip, instead of having to remember a password or passcode.

Additionally, iOS is a bit more user-friendly than the interface on many Android phones. Moreover, Apple’s Genius Bar service for iPhone owners means that kids and grandkids will get fewer calls from senior relatives in need of tech support.

The iPhone 5s is great for seniors who are active and want to use the iPhone’s apps to track their daily activity. The iPhone 5s also appeals to seniors who want the prestige of not owning an “old person” phone. The iPhone’s rich suite of accessibility tools and built-in voice commands also make this an appealing phone for disabled seniors.

If you’re looking for an iPhone-like phone for seniors that costs even less, we also recommend the Jitterbug Smart touchscreen phone.

Price: $172 on Amazon

3. Best Phone for Phablet-Loving Seniors: Samsung Galaxy Note II

Our best pick for seniors who want a bigger screen is the Samsung Galaxy Note II. This phone appeals to seniors because it comes with a stylus. For some older people with trembling hands, using a stylus is a more accurate way to control a touchscreen phone than using their fingertips. However, this is not a workaround that works for everyone, so check in with the person you’re buying for to determine if they are more comfortable with a stylus or using a fingertip.

Right on the cusp between a smartphone and a phablet lies the Samsung Galaxy Note II. It has a 5.5-inch display, and the Savvy Senior named this phone as one of the best for older users. The Note II is a bit of an older model as well, which means it will cost less to buy than a more recent Note model from Samsung.

Additionally, the Note II offers an Easy mode feature. This strips down the interface and makes it easier for seniors to navigate to the features they use the most, such as the phone, text messaging, Internet, contacts, or selected favorite apps. This is a great phone for seniors who want to have a “real phone,” but don’t really need a lot of bells and whistles.

Price: $229 unlocked

4. Best Phone For Seniors Overseas: Nokia 105

Many of us have elderly family members that reside overseas, or have recently retired outside of the US. For these far-flung seniors, we recommend the Nokia 105.

The Nokia 105 is a stripped-down, bare bones cell phone. This makes it ideal for senior citizens who feel confused or overwhelmed by touch screen interfaces, as well as seniors who are on a tight budget and can’t afford a phone with a data plan. This phone was singled out by Wired as one of the best phones for a senior to own. It is ideal for those living in rural parts of the world with limited 2G service.

The Nokia 105 is also ideal for seniors because it holds a charge for so long. Because it is relatively feature-light, the 105 keeps a charge for about a month on standby. For grandparents who frequently forget to charge their phone, this Nokia model makes good sense. The keypad is also dust-proof and splash-proof, which is ideal for seniors with unsteady hands or grandparents who like to lounge by the pool.

The Nokia 105 is not available in the US, but is available in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. There is an American version of the Nokia 105, which is called the Nokia C1-01. This American version has reduced battery life and a slightly different look. If you have a grandparent overseas who needs a cell phone, this a really great option.

Price: $19.98

5. Best Phone for the Average Senior: LG A380

The best all-around phone for the average senior is the LG A380. This phone offers a good blend of smartphone features, while still having a design that isn’t likely to intimidate the elderly. It’s also quite inexpensive: AT&T sells the LG A380 for $19.99 with 2-year contract.

The LG A380 has two main features that make it great for seniors. Firstly, there’s a text-to-speech key that enables seniors to have their texts read aloud. Secondly, the phone boasts an “enhanced audio mode,” which helps the hard-of-hearing to better hear the person on the other end of the line.

Additional features include a 1.3MP camera that also shoots video, as well as a music player, voice commands, and UNO card game built right in. This phone offers 3+ hours of talk time, and 10+ days of standby battery life. This is great news for seniors who tend to forget to charge their phones every night, or for seniors who have aching joints and don’t want to fiddle with a charger often.

Price: $74.99

