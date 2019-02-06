5 Best Cheap Gaming Desktops Under $500 Available Now

Finding a good cheap gaming desktop under $500 is, admittedly, a chore. If you were to take $500, and buy your own parts and build your own PC, it used to be the case that you’d get more bang for your buck than you would if you were to buy a gaming desktop.
However, that’s no longer the case, and because of inflated GPU prices caused by bitcoin mining, you can actually fare better by buying a pre-built gaming rig. Plus, not everyone knows how to build their own gaming PC, and not everyone wants to take the time to learn how to do so.
But there are quite a few good cheap gaming computers under $500 that can run most of the newest games without any problem. Sure, at a $500 price point, you shouldn’t expect to run all of the new games on ultra settings. However, these cheap gaming computers below will at least run the games on their lowest settings, and some of them can power through games with some of the highest settings turned on.
So whether you’re looking to hop into the new Hearthstone expansion, finally get around to playing The Witcher 3, or you want to work your way up to becoming a Fortnite pro, check out our list of the top 5 best cheap gaming desktops under $500 (note: with prices fluctuating rapidly, note that some may be slightly over $500):
1. iBUYPOWER Arc 031A: Fx-6300, GT 710 1GB, 8GB DDR3Price: $474.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- SSD for faster performance
- Good-looking LED-infused chasis
- Price
- Only 120GB storage included
- Wi-Fi requires additional adapter
- Basic build
Specs
Processor: AMD FX-6300 6-core 3.5GHz
RAM: 8GB DDR3
Hard Drive: 120GB SSD
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 710 1GB
Ports: 2 USB 3.0, 2 USB 2.0, 1 Ethernet, 7.1 Audio, 1 HDMI, 1 DVI-D, VGA
OS: Windows 10 Home 64-bit
This is iBUYPOWER's current best model gaming desktop under $500: the ARC 031A. It comes with an SSD this time around (albeit just a 120GB one), so it's going to run better than the similar HDD model above. However, I'd definitely drop $40-$50 on an additional higher volume HDD for storage purposes, because especially with games, you'll run through that 120GB like nothing!
But the system comes with the impressive FX-6300 which can be Turbo boosted up to 4.1GHz, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce GT 710.
Its performance with newer, high-end games will, by no means, hit it out of the park. However, it will run great games like Overwatch, GTA V, or League of Legends at 1080p and 60FPS. It'll run Fortnite smoothly as well.
Note: Wi-Fi capabilities aren't included out of the box, but if you call the seller before placing your order they'll throw in a wi-fi adapter, free of charge.
2. HP Gaming Desktop – GTX 1050, i5 4570-REFURBPrice: $499.00Pros:
Cons:
- Intel Core i5 4570
- Geforce GTX 1050
- Runs everything you throw at it
- Ugly/basic-looking
- No SSD (Yes, you can expand, of course)
- Still Only 8GB RAM
Specs
Processor: Intel Core i5-4570 Quad Core (up to 3.6GHz)
RAM: 8GB DDR3
Hard Drive: 120GB SSD
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050
Ports: 7 USB, 1 Ethernet, HDMI
OS: Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ok, so it's a refurbished gaming desktop, should that matter? To be honest, I've purchased plenty of refurbished products from Newegg.com before, and I've had zero regrets.
You won't find a better graphics card x processor combination for under $500 than this. It will run every single new game on at least medium settings, with many games far exceeding 60 FPS.
3. IBUYPOWER Alpha: FX 6300, RX 550Price: $579.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- AMD FX-6300 6-Core (Up to 4.1GHz Turbo)
- AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB Graphics
- Better keyboard/mouse than HP
- Plain black chasis
- Less USB ports than others
- DDR3 RAM
Specs
Processor: AMD FX-6300 6-core 3.5GHz
RAM: 8GB DDR3
Hard Drive: 1TB HDD Sata 3
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB
Ports: 4 USB 3.0, 2 USB 2.0, 1 Ethernet, 7.1 Audio, 1 HDMI, 1 DVI-D
OS: Windows 10
iBUYPOWER is a great go-to option when you're looking for cheap gaming desktops because they not only typically have good specs but they also typically have a cool look to 'em.
The iBUYPOWER Alpha is a pretty solid build for the price, with an AMD FX-6300 6-Core 3.5GHz processor that can hit up to 4.1GHz in turbo mode and a solid AMD Radeon RX 550 graphics card.
It won't run new games on their Ultra settings or anything like that, but they'll at least run well-enough on high.
As far as the looks are concerned, it has built-in RGB LEDs in its chasis.
It also comes with a standard iBUYPOWER gaming keyboard and mouse that are a small step above the HP desktops on this list.
4. HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop 690 SeriesPrice: $548.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- AMD Ryzen 3 3.50GHz
- AMD Radeon RX 550 4GB GDDR5
- All the USB ports you could ever want
- Alien-esque design
- VGA cord not included
- Only 1 HDMI port
- Basic Keyboard/Mouse
Specs
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 2200G, Quad-Core 3.50GHz
RAM: 8GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM
Hard Drive: 1TB HDD 7200RPM Sata
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 550 (4GB GDDR5 Dedicated)
Ports: 6 USB 3.1, 2 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 Ethernet, Audio, 1 DisplayPort, 1 HDMI port, HP 3-in-1 Media Card Reader (that you'll never use)
OS: Windows 10
We all know that HP is great at creating middle-of-the-line gaming rigs for a middle-of-the-line price tag, and that's exactly what they've done here with the HP Pavilion 690-0010. You're getting an absolutely great deal that will run the latest games with good results.
This is one of the highest-rated gaming desktops in its price range, with most players praising its ability to play high quality games. In fact, it gets 120-144 fps in Fortnite right out of the box.
While it comes with a standard 8GB of DDR4 RAM, it is easily upgradeable to 32GB down the line if you feel you need more (note: the biggest upgrade to performance would actually be an SSD drive to improve load times).
It also helps that it looks cool, too, with a metal black look with highlights of green lighting.
5. HP 8300 4K Gaming Center (Refurbished): i5, 8GB RAM, GT710Price: $369.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 4K Certified
- Intel Quad Core i5 3.6GHz
- 3 Year Warranty on HDD
- Ugly/Plain-looking
- Basic keyboard
- Basic Mouse
Specs
Processor: Intel i5 3.2GHz
RAM: 8GB DDR3
Hard Drive: 1TB HDD Sata 3
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 710
Ports: 4 USB 3.0, 4 USB 2.0, 1 Ethernet, Audio, 1 HDMI, 1 DVI, 1 VGA
OS: Windows 10
While it definitely doesn’t look much, with a boring, old-school all-black tower design, the HP 8300 is actually a great budget gaming rig. It comes with an Intel Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HD 7200 RPM drive, and an NVIDIA GT710 2GB, which is certified 4K.
Sure it’s refurbished, but it’s a great deal that shouldn’t be passed up while supplies last. And even though it’s refurbished, it comes with a brand new USB keyboard and mouse.
Its cpu is better than the IBUYPOWER budget rig above, too, so you’re getting a little bit more power here. Unfortunately, it’s as ugly as a desktop can be, which works in the IBUYPOWER rig’s favor, for sure. And, the power supply is ridiculously inadequate at just 240W, so we recommend getting something at least 400W or higher to replace it with.
If you care more about power and less about the look, the HP 8300 is a great option.
