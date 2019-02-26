6 Best Sony Xperia 1 Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

Sony’s smartphone release cycle has been incredibly aggressive, releasing as many as ten different internationally-oriented phones per year. Still, this hasn’t stopped diehard fans from getting hype for Sony’s latest release, the Sony Xperia 1.

This phone circumvents their confusing naming system to establish itself as number 1 in screen quality and video recording capabilities. Its 6.5-inch, 21:9 aspect 4K OLED HDR display is one of the largest and most impressive on the market. Combine this with its impressive rear triple camera array (the full specs can be found here) and this device promises to be the best smartphone for filming and watching 4K video on the market.

With that in mind, it only makes sense that you get one of the best Sony Xperia 1 cases to keep your new device safe. Read on below to browse our picks.