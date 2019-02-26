6 Best Sony Xperia 1 Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

Sony’s smartphone release cycle has been incredibly aggressive, releasing as many as ten different internationally-oriented phones per year. Still, this hasn’t stopped diehard fans from getting hype for Sony’s latest release, the Sony Xperia 1.
This phone circumvents their confusing naming system to establish itself as number 1 in screen quality and video recording capabilities. Its 6.5-inch, 21:9 aspect 4K OLED HDR display is one of the largest and most impressive on the market. Combine this with its impressive rear triple camera array (the full specs can be found here) and this device promises to be the best smartphone for filming and watching 4K video on the market.
With that in mind, it only makes sense that you get one of the best Sony Xperia 1 cases to keep your new device safe. Read on below to browse our picks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Olixar's Sentinel Tough Case for the Xperia 1 is somewhat spartan with its brushed aluminum design, but it offers solid protection in an overall slim package. This snap-on TPU case provides some light shock dispersal across the surface of the phone plus a raised bezel to protect the broad sides of your phone from face-down drops.
A neat bonus of this case is that it includes a 9H tempered glass screen protector, which you can affix over your phone screen for an added layer of protection. The case still gives some nice lift beyond this screen protector and it doesn't interfere with the phone's touchscreen at all. Wireless charging works fine through this case, as is the case with every option we looked at. This case could certainly be a little grippier, but it's hard to complain about its sleek design, which goes with all of the Xperia 1's stock colors quite nicely.
-
Shop now at sonymobile.com From sonymobile.com
Sony's own Style Cover Touch SCTI30 case is designed to be the ideal companion to your Xperia 1 phone. The feature that sets this case apart from the competition is its clear folio cover which protects your phone's CinemaWide display from scratches and scuffs while it sits in your pockets. As the name suggests, you can still use the phone's touchscreen through the cover, allowing you quick access to notifications when needed.
The case isn't very well-suited for protecting from serious impact but this is the compromise of its overall compact size. More realistically, this case serves to keep your phone looking new throughout its entire lifespan. The case has a microfiber suede lining which ensures that the Style Cover Touch won't scratch your phone's unibody casing. It also allows for wireless charging without having to remove the phone from its case.
This case is a little pricier than other options and only available on Sony's website so far, but it is still one of the best Sony Xperia 1 cases because of its unique folio design and high-quality materials.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Beetle and Twill Case from MoKo walks the line between protection and portability, making it one of the best Sony Xperia 1 cases for hybrid use. This case is just thick enough to offer a raised bezel to protect your Xperia 1's CinemaWide display and rear tri-camera array from direct drops. It works fine with wireless charging.
Its TPU material also helps disperse drop impact near your phone's corners, though its overall slim design means it doesn't offer as much impact resistance as a proper defender case. While I am nitpicking, I do wish this phone had a grippier surface. But then again, the carbon fiber accents on the rear look very cool as is.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There aren't many high-quality wallet case options for the Sony Xperia 1 just yet, but even as more appear on the market, Olixar's Xperia 1 wallet case will remain one of the best. We've used an older version of this case on the Sony Xperia XZ2 and this version looks to be just as capable of protecting both your phone and your valuables.
This phone is made from PU leather, which is basically plastic made to look like leather. It does a decent job of protecting your phone from smaller bumps and scratches but isn't quite as durable as a thick defender case like you might find from OtterBox (disclaimer: OtterBox doesn't currently make cases for Sony phones).
The folio cover adds a little bulk to your phone but it also protects your screen when entering or leaving your pocket. There is also a small pocket on the inside for holding a credit card, an ID, and some cash. One other trick with these folio-style cases is that you can fold the front display to prop the phone up for media viewing mode. This is especially useful for the Xperia 1, which was practically made to enjoy high-resolution content on.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want a case that allows you to appreciate the naked beauty of your Sony Xperia 1, then the Qoosea Crystal Clear case is an easy pick. This case manages to pack a little extra protection into its slim design thanks to its clear TPU construction, which shows off the contents of your case without obstruction from air bubbles.
This case packs a little extra protective padding on the corners of your phone, which can make a big difference in how much impact your phone receives from a drop. These raised corners also provide a protective lip around the phone's rear tri-camera array and front screen in the case of a broadside drop. This case works fine with wireless charging.
The clear design looks great and the added protection is always nice to see, but it is important to note that clear plastic naturally discolors when exposed to UV. Brands claim to limit the yellowing process with material blends but at the end of the day, it is an inescapable fact. The plus side that the Qoosea Crystal Clear Case has a lifetime warranty, so if that does happen you can always swap out for a new one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for a simple case that will keep your Xperia 1 looking brand new without adding any bulk, then the Arkour Ultra-Thin Case is an easy choice. It is inexpensive and lightweight, making it the closest you can get to no case at all without leaving your phone vulnerable. It has a grippy matted texture to keep the phone in your hand and a raised bezel around the phone's camera so that a face-down drop is less likely to damage one of its three lenses. This does not interfere with the phone's wireless charging capabilities whatsoever.
The front bezel isn't as robust as the rear one, so you may want to supplement this case with a glass screen if you are concerned about keeping your phone's CinemaWide display safe. To that effect, you may want to consider another case altogether if you want impact protection, as this slim case design provides almost none. Still, its grippy design and small raised bezels make it better than nothing, so this case is still a great choice for cautious minimalists.