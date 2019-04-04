7 Best Speaker Backpacks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Dimensions: 8.2 x 17.7 x 15.3 inches

Weight: 2.8 pounds

Storage: ~36 liters

Playback time: 4 hours

Output: 15 Watts

The Super Real Business Bluetooth Speaker Backpack is a large and stylish bag that is made all the more practical by its zip-out Bluetooth speaker on its front. It delivers solid audio without skimping on the features you’d expect from a high-quality backpack.

As a backpack, this product offers plenty of storage space across its various compartments. It has comfy padded straps plus a hip belt and sternum strap to help distribute heavy loads. The bag’s main compartment has a laptop sleeve that holds most 15-inch laptops. There are many organizer pockets scattered across its main compartment, its small front compartment and two water bottle pockets.

The housing for the speaker looks like one last pocket, but it just a strip of fabric that can be unrolled to reveal the 15W speaker cluster. In terms of audio quality, the speaker is pretty decent. It has two tweeters and a subwoofer to deliver a full spectrum of sound. It has a total power output of 15 watts, which is enough to deliver some decent volume. It has a fairly even sound except for some occasional harshness in the high-end. The speaker will also clip if you bring it to max volume.

It plays from Bluetooth or aux and can be zipped out of the backpack and used independently of the bag. The back of the speaker is where you’ll find the power button, power status LEDs, and a USB charge-out port. The speaker only gets about four hours of playback time off one charge. It will surely get less if you use some of that power to charge other devices too.

Even if you take the speaker out of the equation, the Super Real Business Bluetooth Speaker Backpack is a pretty solid piece of luggage. When you add the audio factor in, then you’ve also got an awesome deal on a go-anywhere sound system.