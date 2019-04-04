7 Best Speaker Backpacks: Your Buyer’s Guide

A solid backpack and a Bluetooth speaker are both must-haves for any festival or outdoor excursion. If you plan to pack along the tunes for your next adventure, then a speaker backpack just makes sense. They allow you to pack along the essentials, play music, and keep your devices charged up. Check out our favorite backpacks with built-in speakers so you can bring the party everywhere you go.
1. Super Real Business Bluetooth Speaker BackpackPrice: $79.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable 15W speakers
- Ample storage space
- USB charge-out port
- Hip belt and sternum strap
- Battery life could be better
- Distorts at max volume
- Speaker is mono
Dimensions: 8.2 x 17.7 x 15.3 inches
Weight: 2.8 pounds
Storage: ~36 liters
Playback time: 4 hours
Output: 15 Watts
The Super Real Business Bluetooth Speaker Backpack is a large and stylish bag that is made all the more practical by its zip-out Bluetooth speaker on its front. It delivers solid audio without skimping on the features you’d expect from a high-quality backpack.
As a backpack, this product offers plenty of storage space across its various compartments. It has comfy padded straps plus a hip belt and sternum strap to help distribute heavy loads. The bag’s main compartment has a laptop sleeve that holds most 15-inch laptops. There are many organizer pockets scattered across its main compartment, its small front compartment and two water bottle pockets.
The housing for the speaker looks like one last pocket, but it just a strip of fabric that can be unrolled to reveal the 15W speaker cluster. In terms of audio quality, the speaker is pretty decent. It has two tweeters and a subwoofer to deliver a full spectrum of sound. It has a total power output of 15 watts, which is enough to deliver some decent volume. It has a fairly even sound except for some occasional harshness in the high-end. The speaker will also clip if you bring it to max volume.
It plays from Bluetooth or aux and can be zipped out of the backpack and used independently of the bag. The back of the speaker is where you’ll find the power button, power status LEDs, and a USB charge-out port. The speaker only gets about four hours of playback time off one charge. It will surely get less if you use some of that power to charge other devices too.
Even if you take the speaker out of the equation, the Super Real Business Bluetooth Speaker Backpack is a pretty solid piece of luggage. When you add the audio factor in, then you’ve also got an awesome deal on a go-anywhere sound system.
Find more Super Real Business Bluetooth Speaker Backpack information and reviews here.
-
2. Clearon Bluetooth Speaker BackpackPrice: $219.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof design
- Built-in charging cables
- 15-inch laptop sleeve
- Limited carry capacity
- Battery life could be better
- No aux port
Dimensions: 16 x 7 x 21 in inches
Weight: 5.2 pounds
Storage: 12 liters
Playback time: 6 hours
Output: Unlisted
You may find the Clearon Bluetooth Speaker Backpack online under a couple of different names, but it is always a reliable speaker backpack no matter whose brand is on this OEM design.
This backpack is designed to be your go-to companion everywhere the adventure takes you. It has a 5000mAh battery and a water-resistant shell, allowing it to play music for up to 6 hours. This power capacity is a bit lower than other speaker backpacks we compared but still sufficient for most uses.
It can pass a charge through three hardwired power cables: Lightning, USB-C, and USB-A (to charge the battery). Its main use, however, is to power the built-in surround sound speakers housed on the bottom of this backpack. The speakers get decently loud, although we haven’t been able to obtain either total electrical output. They get at least as loud as the Trakk Shell Speaker Backpack and sound about as clear too.
The sound has a nice bump in the low-end, which helps project the sound in open spaces. The mids lacks some detail but this isn’t a huge issue when you consider the applications of this speaker. It has a nylon-coated EVA foam shell, which is water-resistant and shock-resistant as well. This makes it ideal for outdoor events, where you won’t be actively listening for high-fidelity sound.
It has a rigid rubber bottom with feet that it can sit upright on. This houses a volume knob that also acts as a power switch. It automatically goes into pairing mode when you switch it on and it pairs quickly to most phones. The zipper for the main compartment is hidden on the side of the backpack that rests against your body, helping to deter theft.
The main compartment is only 12 liters, which doesn’t give you room for much. It does have some organization compartments and a laptop sleeve that impressively fits 15-inch laptops. The only other compartment it has is a hidden pocket that holds the built-in charging cables.
Find more Clearon Bluetooth Speaker Backpack information and reviews here.
-
3. Que Jambag Powerbag Speaker BackpackPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2 USB charge-out ports
- High max volume
- Numerous storage pockets
- Battery life could be better
- No multimedia controller
- No aux port
Dimensions: 18 x 16 x 4 inches
Weight: 3 pounds
Storage: ~18 liters
Playback time: 8 hours
Output: Unlisted
The Que Jambag Powerbag Speaker Backpack is a TSA-compliant backpack with an almost excessive amount of zippered compartments. But behind each one is a different part of what makes the Jambag one of the best speaker backpacks available.
Its two side pockets house the speakers themselves, which sound clear and reach high volumes without distorting. Vocals and other mid-high sounds come through clearly without sounding harsh. The controls for the speaker are behind their own zippered flap and include power, tracking, play/pause, and volume. I would have preferred to see these on a remote control as they are rather impractical to reach.
Its main compartment houses a laptop sleeve that can hold a 15-inch laptop. It also houses the 4000mAh battery that powers the speakers while leaving plenty of leftover space for some books and a sweatshirt. The battery powers two USB charging ports, each found in a different pocket on the backpack. One is in a small top compartment meant to hold a phone while the other in a flat front compartment with a plastic zip-in cover for a tablet. The battery recharges via these ports using a weird included male-to-male USB-A cable.
Since the speakers sit where a water bottle pocket usually goes, this backpack has a zip-out mesh water bottle holder towards the top of the backpack. It is unorthodox but a good way to tote a bottle without risk of getting your bag contents wet. I appreciate the number of storage pockets that this backpack has, as they are an easy way to keep your stuff organized.
The bag has comfy shoulder straps and a built-in sternum clip. Its rear panel offers a nice amount of lumbar support. Combine all this together and you’ve got a solid backpack for hauling loads or blasting tunes.
Find more Que Jambag Powerbag Speaker Backpack information and reviews here.
-
4. Trakk Shell Waterproof Speaker BackpackPrice: $199.00Pros:
Cons:
- IPX5 water resistant
- Lightweight and durable
- USB charge-out port
- Built-in LED light
- Hard to remove items from backpack without fully opening
- Limited carry capacity
- Remote lacks on/off switch
Dimensions: 11.8 x 6.3 x 15.7 inches
Weight: 3.2 pounds
Storage: ~19 liters
Playback time: 12 hours
Output: 20 Watts
The Trakk Shell Speaker Backpack is a lightweight and compact way to enjoy your music on the go regardless of the weather. It hides a built-in power supply, a 20W speaker system, and a LED light array, all of which are protected under an IPX5 water-resistant shell. This is sufficient enough to protect the pack from being splashed and sprayed while keeping the tunes going strong.
The speaker is loud enough to project sound through open spaces even with wind and rain dampening its travel. It delivers clear audio through Bluetooth, aux, or micro SD card. The Trakk Shell has its own dedicated subwoofer, which gives your audio a spatial presence without muddying the middle and high frequencies.
While the waterproof shell is definitely the major selling point of this backpack, it also makes using the backpack to store items a little clumsier than it should be. Because of the rigid design of the Trakk Shell, you have to fully unzip the backpack to access its contents. There are a number of mesh zipper compartments and organization pockets in the bag’s single compartment, which helps make the best of the limited storage space you have.
You won’t be able to fit a 15-inch laptop into this bag, but you could easily fit a tablet and a change of clothes among other smaller items. Unzipping the interior of the front flap reveals the built-in 5200mAh power bank, which offers about 12 hours of playback time. From here, you can plug in an auxiliary cable or a micro SD card to play music from, though most will prefer to use the backpack’s Bluetooth wireless connection. You can also connect to a device to a USB charge-out port but only if it is inside of the pack as well.
The Trak Shell has a pass-through wired remote control that can be used to turn on its LED lights, adjust volume, play or pause your music, or answer phone calls without having to open up the backpack. The remote control has a built-in microphone for taking calls, but I won’t blame you if you feel weird projecting your phone call with a 20W speaker.
The remote clips to your backpack straps when not in use and is overall pretty useful. Its one flaw is that it doesn’t have an on/off switch, so you have to dig deep into the backpack to actually power off the unit. This nitpick is easy to look past, though, as the Trakk Shell is still the best speaker backpack for playing music in inclimate weather conditions.
Find more Trakk Shell Waterproof Speaker Backpack information and reviews here.
-
5. Simple HH Bluetooth Speaker BackpackPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ample storage space
- Low price tag
- USB charge-out port
- LED light ring
- Battery life could be better
- Low max volume
- Directional sound
Dimensions: 14.2 x 6.7 x 20.5 inches
Weight: Unlisted
Storage: ~31 liters
Playback time: 5 hours
Output: Unlisted
This bag from Simple HH is the only one that seems to be more backpack than speaker, which makes it a solid contender for camping or hiking trips. Rather than have a large multispeaker system take up all its good storage space, the Simple HH Bluetooth Speaker Backpack only has a single Bluetooth speaker.
It doesn’t get as loud or sound as detailed as more expensive speaker backpacks, but it provides a decent sound for the price. The audio is clear and well-rounded despite the fact that its sound is inherently directional. Plus, maybe it’s a good thing that it will sound better to the people behind you than it will to you.
This speaker is powered by a 600mAh battery, which only offers about 5 hours of playback time (less if you also use the light ring). Not only is the light ring a fun addition for festivals, but it can also provide added visibility while you are camping way out in the boonies. Although you have limited battery to power these two features, the bag also has a USB charge-out port to power a phone or tablet.
Thankfully, the Simple HH Bluetooth Speaker Backpack makes up for the weakness of these features by being a solid overall backpack. It offers the most storage space out of all the options we reviewed at about 31 liters. It has two compartments, internal organization compartments, and two water bottle pockets on the side.
The speaker might fall short on this budget backpack, but it still makes a decent daypack if you want to occasionally bump some tunes.
Find more Simple HH Bluetooth Speaker Backpack information and reviews here.
-
6. MCM x WizPak Speaker BackpackPrice: $2,150.00Pros:
Cons:
- Loud 2.1 surround sound
- Premium full-grain leather design
- USB charge-out port
- Prohibitively expensive
- Limited storage capacity
- Only one compartment
Dimensions: 16.7 x 13.2 x 6.3 inches
Weight: Unlisted
Storage: ~12 liters
Playback time: 14 hours
Output: 40 Watts
Their products might be prohibitively expensive for the casual music listener, but WizPak’s speaker backpacks deserve a special mention for their one-of-a-kind design. No other brand would dare to combine luxury audio and designer luggage into a premium wearable sound system the way they have.
In teaming up with streetwear company MCM, WizPak has basically made the fanciest speaker backpack of all time. The bag is made from soft, smooth, full-grain leather that sports MCM’s iconic Visetos logo pattern. It is outfitted with WizPak’s signature luxury sound system, which offers a room-filling 40W signal complete with subwoofer and stereo sound.
Considering that this luxury sound system makes up the bulk of this bag’s price tag, it is best to get my mandatory disclaimer out of the way up front. As is the case with all audiophile-grade equipment, you can expect quickly diminishing returns the more you spend. In other words, the sound is amazing, but in no reality will it be amazing enough for you to get your money’s worth.
To reiterate, this backpack has its own 2.1 sound system and it gets incredibly loud. It is engineered to replicate 3D surround sound, giving it a strong presence no matter which side you are listening from. The sub has great extension and it gives your audio a low-end bump that specifically complements hip-hop music.
The MCM x WizPak Speaker Backpack supports Bluetooth playback, though you can also play music through an auxiliary port that can be found on the backpack’s side control panel. This panel also houses the speaker’s power button, charging port, and a USB charge-out port for juicing up your devices on the go. This bag’s rechargeable battery supports up to 14 hours of playback.
There are volume control buttons and a play/pause button built into one strap of the backpack. There is also an incredibly loud SOS button that you can press if anyone tries to steal your $2,000 speaker backpack.
Unfortunately, while this bag shines as a speaker, it is a fairly mediocre backpack for practicality purposes. Yes, it looks great, but it is quite small. It only offers 22L of storage and that is <em>not</em> counting the space that the internal sound system takes up. It does have a sleeve for laptops up to 13 inches, but there is only one compartment with no other way to organize its contents.
Ultimately, this backpack is more of a statement than anything else. If you want a backpack speaker that looks like Bose and Gucci got in a fight, then you can be the first one in line to drop two grand on this bad boy.
Find more MCM x WizPak Speaker Backpack information and reviews here.
-
7. Banned Kitty Speaker BackpackPrice: $34.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable and water resistant
- 4 different pockets
- Unique cat design
- Low-quality speakers
- Non-rechargeable battery
- No Bluetooth connection
Dimensions: 17 x 12 x 5 inches
Weight: Unlisted
Storage: ~16 liters
Playback time: 10 hours (batteries required)
Output: 10 Watts
This sturdy and lightweight backpack is an inexpensive speaker backpack that is better suited for middle or high school students because of its design. To state the obvious, this backpack does have a stitched cat design around its speakers that is hard to ignore. It also has a detachable fishbone purse that can be used as a pencil case.
Its audio technology is a little low tech despite being a sturdier backpack than other options. The backpack’s tweeters are fairly mediocre in quality. They get pretty loud but they do start to distort when you crank them to max volume. The speakers are powered by three AA batteries and they burn through them pretty quick.
The speaker only connects via auxiliary 3.5 mm cable. There is no Bluetooth wireless. There is no pass-through port for the aux cable, so you are better off just leaving your media source in the front pocket where the speakers and battery pack are housed. In addition to this front compartment, the bag also has a large main compartment and two side compartments.
The Banned Kitty Speaker Backpack is made with a lightweight canvas material that is durable and somewhat water-resistant. Its adjustable straps are comfortable and well-padded. You could say get what you pay for with this backpack, but it is still a decent option for a backpack with built-in speakers.
Find more Banned Kitty Speaker Backpack information and reviews here.
