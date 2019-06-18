Google Calendar Down: Thousands Across the World See 404 & Login Errors

Google Calendar is down for thousands around the world. The outage was first reported around 10:30 a.m. Eastern and has not yet been fully resolved. In fact, now the Hangouts Meet service is also experiencing issues. Here’s what we know so far about what’s happening.

The outage issues are still being reported on DownDetector under Google problems. The main issues are log-in, and the comments below indicate the issues are mostly related to Google Calendar. Here’s a look around 11:00 a.m. Eastern. The issues are appearing with both business and personal accounts.

And here is a look at how the reports increased in just 10 minutes on DownDetector.

The issues seem to be growing for many who are starting their workday and now can’t access their calendar. The issues are worldwide, including in the United States, according to DownDetector.

If you look at the G Suite Status Dashboard, you can see issues listed on June 18 for Google Calendar. It’s the only G Suite service noted to have issues today. Gmail had issues yesterday.

A few minutes later, the Hangouts Meet service also began reporting issues in the dashboard above. You might also notice that Google Meet can’t pull your calendar appointment data, which is related to this issue.

Some people received the following Google Apps status notification: “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar.”

Google Calendar Status pic.twitter.com/mhNEyHLr1a — John Schneider (@schneiderboy) June 18, 2019

It’s not clear what’s causing the issue. People are reporting seeing 404 errors when they try to use their calendar, or they’re having trouble logging in.

Is Google calendar down? pic.twitter.com/8HEl8QxYGp — Ahmed Elkayesh (@a_elkayesh) June 18, 2019

Some people are just seeing nothing on their calendar, when their calendar should be full. Others are saying their calendar just “disappeared.” It likely looks like this, with a 404 or Not Found error:

Or maybe all your appointments are just gone.

If only my @Google Calendar looked like this when there wasn't a service interruption ☺️ pic.twitter.com/5C2jwuY4KJ — Filip Verloy (@filipv) June 18, 2019

Comments on DownDetector indicate people are noticing the Calendar is down via browsers like Chrome, but it’s still working in the iPhone app for some.

Google calendar caiu mesmo gente pic.twitter.com/HZAwTebe4L — rosana hermann (@rosana) June 18, 2019

Reports of the calendar being down are coming from Florida, Virginia, DC, Connecticut, Boston, California, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, Seattle, and more. Outside of the United States, reports are coming from Australia, British Columbia, the UK, and more.

Some of the reactions on Twitter to this are very entertaining.

Google calendar is doooooooown still pic.twitter.com/UkwB2iBuYh — Funkwagen (@Funk_wagen) June 18, 2019

Google Calendar: Error 404

The Day Planner buried in a drawer: pic.twitter.com/2dpy6d4axp — Dan Speerin (@danspeerin) June 18, 2019

The outage comes after Gmail went down for a while yesterday, and Google had a huge issue last month.

This is a developing story.