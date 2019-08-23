7 Best ASMR Microphones for Recording: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you’re a shopper on a budget, then the Audio-Technica ATR2100-USB may be the perfect ASMR microphone for you. It has excellent audio quality for the price, and it comes with all of the essential features you need as a budding ASMRtist.

The best part about the ATR2100-USB is that it comes with everything you need to begin recording right away, including a microphone stand, a USB cable, and an XLR cable. Much like the Blue Yeti listed above, the ATR2100-USB is completely plug and play. Simply connect the USB cable to your computer, set up the stand, and you are ready to start making your own ASMR content.

Another great feature that the ATR2100-USB shares with the Yeti is that it comes with a built-in headphone jack that allows you to monitor what the microphone is picking up in real time. This is especially great for making ASMR, as you will know exactly what your triggers sounds like in your recording while you are making it. This allows you to adjust how you are manipulating the trigger in order to maximize tingles for your listeners.

The ATR2100-USB is a great, affordable ASMR microphone, but it does come with several noteworthy downsides. For one, this is a mono microphone, which essentially means that the recordings you make with it will sound identical coming out of the left and right speakers. You won’t, for example, be able to make a trigger feel like it is playing just in the left ear and move it to the right ear. This microphone has no directionality to it, and so the sounds you record will simply sound like they are coming from right in front of the listener, regardless of where you position the trigger relative to the mic.

The way around this issue would be to purchase two ATR2100-USBs and record with them both simultaneously—one for the left channel and the other for the right—but this would require you to buy a second microphone, which cuts down on the ATR2100-USB’s affordability. At that point, you might be better off just picking up a Blue Yeti, which would cost slightly less and get you an industry-standard microphone.

For this reason, the ATR2100-USB is primarily an option if you’re on a tight budget or if you just want to get something basic while you dip your toes into making your own ASMR content. If you’ve got a little bit more money to spend and you want a product that you will be able to use for a long time to come, go with the Yeti instead.