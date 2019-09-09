5 Best Key Finders: Your Easy Buying Guide

Key finders are small devices that help you find your keys or other personal items when they’ve somehow gotten away from you. Most key finders are controlled via your smartphone using Bluetooth and, at the press of a button, will beep or sing a song to help you track down your keys, your cat, or whatever else you’ve attached the finder to. We’ve selected and reviewed the best key finders available today so that you’ll never lose your personal items again.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $23.43 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $21.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Tile Pro | Best Overall Key FinderPrice: $23.43Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Huge 300ft discovery range
- Powerful volume capabilities (2x louder than Tile Mate)
- Stylish design with two color options
- Replaceable battery
- Built-in Alexa integration
- Smartphone app can help you find items outside of Bluetooth range
- Can push a button on the Tile to find your phone
- IP55 dust and water resistant
- Limited discovery options for items outside of range
- Relatively expensive for a single tracker
- May be too large for some keychains
The Tile Pro is our choice for the best overall key finder because it has everything that you could want from a key tracker—tremendous Bluetooth range, loud volume, comprehensive smartphone/smart assistant integration, and solid build quality—for about the same price as many of its competitors. The Tile Pro also comes with a replaceable battery, which means that it could last you for many years before you have to replace it.
The Tile Pro has dimensions of 41.6mm x 41.6mm x 6.5mm and weighs just 15.5g. It is perfectly sized for use on a keychain, a pet’s collar, or even for mounting on an electronic device. What differentiates the Tile Pro from other products on this list is its incredible detection range and its loud volume. The Tile Pro has a maximum Bluetooth range of 300ft, which is about 100ft more than all but one other product on this list. The Tile Pro also has one of the loudest volumes of any product on this list—twice as loud as the Tile Mate listed below. These features are excellent when paired together, because the increased range allows you to connect with your Tile from further away, and the loud volume makes it easier for you to actually find it.
The Tile Pro comes with a handful of great features shared by all of the products in the Tile ecosystem, including Alexa integration (e.g. “Alexa, find my keys.”), a last-known location feature, a community finding feature, and the ability to push a button on the Tile to make your phone ring. The last-known location feature allows you to open the Tile app and see the last-known location of your Tile. This can give you a place to start if you lose your keys somewhere outside of the Bluetooth range. Another great feature with a similar purpose is the community finding feature. If a Tile device enters the range of your missing Tile, you will receive an anonymous notification of that device’s location. This is another way to find your missing keys or other personal items, even if they are outside of the Bluetooth range.
The biggest downside of the Tile Pro is that the last-known location feature and the community finding feature do not work as well as you would hope that they would. It’s great to have these features included with the app, but many users have had mixed results using them.
Aside from that, however, the Tile Pro is easily the best key finder available today. It has best-in-class volume and range and it’s an attractive option for anyone in the market for a key finder.
-
2. Tile Mate | Most Portable Key FinderPrice: $21.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Even more portable than Tile Pro
- 150ft range is sufficient for most people's needs
- Stylish design with two color options
- Replaceable battery
- Fifty-percent louder than Tile Slim
- IP55 dust and water resistant
- Half the volume of the Tile Pro
- Half the range of the Tile Pro
- Limited recovery options if Tile goes out of range
- Somewhat expensive for a single tracker
The Tile Mate comes with all of the same features as the Tile Pro but has a shorter range, a lower volume, and a slightly reduced price. It is also a good deal smaller than the Tile Pro, making it a great choice if you want to keep your keys as lightweight as possible. With a weight of only 7g, the Tile Mate is a device you can attach to your keychain and hardly even notice that it’s there.
The biggest reason you would consider purchasing the Tile Mate over the Tile Pro is its reduced size. The Tile Mate is more than 50% lighter than the Tile Pro and has about 30% less surface area. This makes it an attractive option if you’re looking for a small device that won’t weigh you down.
However, the Tile Mate’s smaller size does come with some costs: The Tile Mate has half the range of the Tile Pro (150ft) and about half the volume. This means that you will need to be closer to your keys in order for your phone to be able to detect the Tile’s signal and that you may have a harder time pinpointing their location with your ears. Whether or not this tradeoff is worth the greater portability is something you’ll need to figure out for yourself, but it’s nice to have the option either way.
-
3. Cube Pro Key Finder | A Great Tile AlternativePros:
Cons:
- Large 200ft range
- Replaceable battery
- Selfie remote feature is awesome
- IP67 dustproof and waterproof
- Durable metal design
- Comes with one spare battery
- More expensive than Tile Pro and Tile Mate
- Questionable battery life
- Quality control issues
The Cube Pro is a fantastic key finder that is highlighted by its durability and stylish design. While both of the above products from Tile are rated IP55 for dust- and water-resistance, the Cube Pro is rated IP67, meaning it can be submerged in up to a meter of water without damaging the device. The Cube Pro also has an attractive metallic border that reinforces its identity as a premium product with an emphasis on durability.
Aside from the above differences, the Cube Pro shares many similarities with the Tile Pro: It has the same dimensions (42mm x 42mm x 6.5mm) and also comes with many of the same features, including a smartphone app, a replaceable battery, last-known location tracking, community finding, built-in Alexa integration, and the ability to make your phone ring by pushing the button on the key finder. One unique feature of the Cube is that you can use the button on its face to take picture or videos on your smartphone, which is random but also awesome.
The biggest shortcomings of the Cube Pro compared to the Tile Pro are its shorter 200ft range and its increased price. The Tile Pro has a listed range that is 50% longer than the Cube Pro, which means that there may be some instances in which you would be able to connect with your Tile that you wouldn’t be able to your Cube. That being said, the range of the Cube Pro is still quite long compared to most other products on this list and is likely to be sufficient for most people’s needs.
Likewise, the difference in price between the two products is noticeable but not outrageous. Many people might find that the Cube Pro’s greater durability and water-resistance to be worth the extra $5-$10 in price, and that’s to say nothing of the more stylish design. You really can’t go wrong with either of these products, and it’s just a matter of purchasing the one that seems like a better fit for your priorities.
-
4. Esky Key FInder | Best Value Key FinderPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes 6 tracker devices for the price of one big-name tracker
- Comes with a base station and does not require a smartphone
- 12-month replacement warranty
- Replaceable batteries
- A little larger than other trackers
- No smartphone integration
- Short range (50-100ft)
- Sound could be louder (75-80dB)
Now for something a little different, the Esky Key Finder comes with six key finders for roughly the same price as one of the finders from Tile and Cube. Unlike the above products, the Esky does not have a partner smartphone app. Instead, it includes its own base station which serves as the hub from which you can ping the differently colored finders using their respective buttons.
The big selling points of the Esky key finding system are that it is a great value and that it does not require a smartphone. This makes the Esky Key Finder an attractive option if you are looking to keep track of multiple items around the house, rather than a single set of keys. Each finder has dimensions of 1.85in x 1.26in x 0.2in, making them well-sized for everything from keychains to TV remotes. And the base station design makes it easy for the whole family to find what they need when they need it, which might be more difficult with a smartphone system.
The biggest shortcomings of the Esky Key Finder are that it has a lower range and lower volume than many of the other products on this list. The Esky’s effective range is just 40ft-82ft of open space, which means that you will likely need to be in the same room with your missing item before the station will be able to connect with the receiver. Likewise, the Esky receivers have a beep volume of just 75-80dB, which is about 30dB lower than the volume of the Cube Pro. This low volume can make finding your items harder than it could be, simply because it is more difficult to pinpoint their location using your ears.
In sum, the Esky Key Finder is a great option if you have several items that you would like to better keep track of. Paying this price for this many trackers is a great deal by all accounts, but the receivers themselves are not as high-quality as those made by Tile or Cube. If you don’t need the extra receivers and really just want to keep track of your keys, then you’ll probably be better off with one of the above products.
-
5. KeyRinger Key Finder | Loudest Key FinderPros:
Cons:
- Includes two finders
- No smartphone required
- Extraordinarily loud
- 300ft range
- KeyRingers can call each other or be called from your computer, smartphone, or tablet
- Flashes lights when called
- Replaceable battery
- KeyRingers can be called simultaneously or individually
- No smartphone app
- Less attractive than other key finders
- Bulkier than other key finders
The KeyRinger Key Finder advertises itself as the loudest key finder currently on the market. Not only is it loud, but it also comes with two finders for close to the same price as one of the finders by Tile or Cube, making it a great value if you have multiple sets of keys (or keys and another item) that you want to keep track of. If you’re hard of hearing or are tired of straining your ears listening for the faint beeping of lower-quality products, then the KeyRinger Key Finder may be the best key finder for you.
Perhaps the best thing about the KeyRinger, aside from its volume, is the flexibility it offers for activating the ringers. You can use one ringer to call the other, or you can call one or both ringers from your computer, smartphone, or tablet using an app on the KeyRinger website. You can even get multiple sets of KeyRingers and call them all at the same time.
Other standout features of the KeyRinger include the 300ft range, the replaceable batteries, and the built-in lights that flash when the KeyRinger is called. The flashing lights are a nice touch, as they can make your keys or other personal items much easier to spot in the dark.
Downsides of the KeyRinger primarily relate to the look and size of the device: The KeyRinger is bulkier and less attractive than all of the other products on this list. However, it’s a great key finder in almost every other respect and is well worth a closer look.
Find more KeyRinger Key Finder information and reviews here.
Choosing a Key Finder
Choosing a key finder comes down to style, range, volume, and extra features. The Tile Mate, Tile Pro, and Cube Pro are all premium key finders that look great and come with a host of extra features facilitated by their smartphone apps. Some of the most noteworthy features are oriented around helping you find your keys when they are outside of the Bluetooth range. These products also have good-to-great Bluetooth ranges and beeper volumes, which can be really helpful when you're trying to find your keys and get to work on time.
All of this is in contrast to the Esky and KeyRinger key finders, which are less stylish products that put a greater emphasis on value. The Esky Key Ringer gets you six receivers for about the same price you'd pay for a single Tile Pro. Likewise, the KeyRinger comes with two ringers, which is appealing if you have at least two items that you are hoping to keep track of. These products don't double as stylish accessories in the same way that the Tile and Cube products do, but they get the job done when you need them to.
Whichever option you choose, be sure to keep in mind that you will need to replace your key finder's batteries after around one year.
See Also
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.