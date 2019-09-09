5 Best Key Finders: Your Easy Buying Guide

The Tile Pro is our choice for the best overall key finder because it has everything that you could want from a key tracker—tremendous Bluetooth range, loud volume, comprehensive smartphone/smart assistant integration, and solid build quality—for about the same price as many of its competitors. The Tile Pro also comes with a replaceable battery, which means that it could last you for many years before you have to replace it.

The Tile Pro has dimensions of 41.6mm x 41.6mm x 6.5mm and weighs just 15.5g. It is perfectly sized for use on a keychain, a pet’s collar, or even for mounting on an electronic device. What differentiates the Tile Pro from other products on this list is its incredible detection range and its loud volume. The Tile Pro has a maximum Bluetooth range of 300ft, which is about 100ft more than all but one other product on this list. The Tile Pro also has one of the loudest volumes of any product on this list—twice as loud as the Tile Mate listed below. These features are excellent when paired together, because the increased range allows you to connect with your Tile from further away, and the loud volume makes it easier for you to actually find it.

The Tile Pro comes with a handful of great features shared by all of the products in the Tile ecosystem, including Alexa integration (e.g. “Alexa, find my keys.”), a last-known location feature, a community finding feature, and the ability to push a button on the Tile to make your phone ring. The last-known location feature allows you to open the Tile app and see the last-known location of your Tile. This can give you a place to start if you lose your keys somewhere outside of the Bluetooth range. Another great feature with a similar purpose is the community finding feature. If a Tile device enters the range of your missing Tile, you will receive an anonymous notification of that device’s location. This is another way to find your missing keys or other personal items, even if they are outside of the Bluetooth range.

The biggest downside of the Tile Pro is that the last-known location feature and the community finding feature do not work as well as you would hope that they would. It’s great to have these features included with the app, but many users have had mixed results using them.

Aside from that, however, the Tile Pro is easily the best key finder available today. It has best-in-class volume and range and it’s an attractive option for anyone in the market for a key finder.