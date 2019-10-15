7 Best Google Pixel 4 Cases: Your Ultimate List

Leave it to Google to drum up this much excitement for the new Pixel 4 despite leaking every last detail about it months before its official announcement. Safe to say, the Pixel 4 is just as spectacular of a phone as we expected, which is why we got right to finding out the best Pixel 4 cases across all styles and prices. Here are our top picks.
1. Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 4 CasePrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Generic design
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
If you close your eyes and imagine a phone case, you will probably see something shockingly close to the Spigen Tough Armor.
That’s because the Tough Armor case perfects the mold rather than attempting to break it. It is an exemplary defender case that offers both military-grade drop protection as well as added features.
So on top of a raised protective bezel and air-cushioned corners, you also get clicky button covers and a built-in kickstand. To complete the package, you also have support for wireless charging. The Spigen Tough Armor case is definitely one of the best Pixel 4 cases around.
-
2. VRS Design Damda Glide Pixel 4 CasePrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 credit cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
You know how every day you have to check for your phone, wallet, and keys before you leave the house? Well, you can make that process 33% easier by switching to a wallet case for your Pixel 4, such as the VRS Design Damda Glide.
This wallet case opens up a lot more room in your pockets since it has a hidden card slot in the back that is perfect for holding an ID and a credit card. It eliminates the need for carrying a full-size wallet around unless you need to keep your punch card collection handy.
It is made from durable TPU plastic, which offers efficient shock absorption without adding too much weight. It has a raised bezel and supports wireless charging as well, making it an all-around practical case option.
-
3. Ringke Fusion X Pixel 4 CasePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Large raised bezel
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited color options
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
The Ringke Fusion X is one of the best Pixel 4 cases for the user who needs to strike a balance between protection and portability. This phone offers military-grade drop protection while remaining overall quite slim.
It does so using a bumper frame design, which adds extra padding on the edges of your phone, which is where your phone is most likely to hit the ground in a fall. Your Pixel 4’s broadsides are also covered by this bumper frame, as it creates a raised bezel that catches the (hopefully flat) ground before your phone screen will.
Meanwhile, the back of the case consists of a clear PC backplate that resists scratches without interfering with your phone’s ability to wirelessly charge. If this case only came in as many colors as the Pixel 4 does, it would be a no-brainer buy.
-
4. Google Knit Fabric Pixel 4 CasePros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Stylish
- Compact
- Limited color options
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
Considering that almost all of Google’s promotional material depicts the Pixel 4 in one of their proprietary Knit Fabric Cases, this is a clear sign that this case is meant to be your first choice among protective options. At least according to Google.
From this humble author’s unbiased viewpoint, there are several cases that offer better protection for a better price. That said, there aren’t many cases that can match the impeccable style of these Google Knit Fabric case. They come in a variety of different colors to match those of the Pixel 4, including Could Be Coral (pictured), Blue-ish, Sorta Smoky, and Just Black.
While these cases do lack in raw drop protection, they make up for it in portability and grip, so those who are fairly careful with their stuff can still consider this as a viable case option.
-
5. Ghostek Exec 4 Pixel 4 Wallet CasePrice: $25.00Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards plus cash
- Military-grade drop protection
- Raised protective bezel
- Bulky design
- Not wireless charge compatible when card slot is attached
- Limited color options
The Ghostek Exec 4 may look somewhat spartan but it brings all of the best qualities of a defender case to its wallet case design, allowing it to protect your money as well as your phone.
This dual-layer case is made with both rubbery TPU and durable PC plastics that meet military-grade standards for durability. It offers drop protection from 2 meters in height and is resistant to scratches. On top of this, it also has a removable rear card slot that can hold approximately two cards plus cash.
The only downside to this case design is that it struggles with wireless charging through the dual-layer frame and rear card slot. The card slot can be removed if you feel like slimming down your load but I would have also accepted a belt clip.
-
6. Snakehive Pixel 4 Leather Wallet CasePros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lots of color options
- High-quality materials
- Limited impact resistance
- Bulky design
- High price tag
Card slot cases may be convenient when you only need your ID and your go-to credit card, but they tend to feel underwhelming when you like to come prepared with a more fully-packed wallet. This Snakehive Leather Wallet Case is a better choice for the elite wallet case enthusiast.
Its main advantage over smaller card slot cases is its ability to hold up to three cards plus cash in its leather folio cover. This folio cover may add bulk to your phone but it also provides a great protective cover from scratches, especially as you slip your phone in and out of your pocket.
This wallet case is less useful when it comes to direct drop protection but it provides some extra padding all the same. Plus, since the cards are stored on the front of the phone, you will have a much easier time utilizing the Pixel 4’s wireless charging capabilities. A wallet case of this size (and price) isn’t for everyone, but it is certainly worthy of your consideration.
-
7. Olixar NovaShield Google Pixel 4 CasePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Air-cushioned drop protection
- Raised protective bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Clear plastic discolors overtime
- Could be grippier
- Side buttons do not stick out enough
The Olixar NovaShield Case is a well-rounded hybrid design that provides air-cushioned drop protection for your Pixel 4 without totally covering its beautiful design. The clear backplate is great for showing off the naked beauty of your Pixel 4, especially if you got one of the exciting new colors such as ‘Maybe Pink’, ‘Sky Blue’, ‘Slightly Green’ or ‘Really Yellow.’
The only opaque plastic is on the case’s TPU bumper frame, which uses air-cushioned pockets to disperse shock across its surface rather than directly into your new phone. The case has a raised protective bezel and supports wireless charging but I wish that Olixar had added a little more grip to the edge of the case. This gripe aside, the NovaShield is still a reliable case pick.
Do You Really Need a Case for Your Pixel 4?
If you find yourself wondering whether you even need a protective case, then it's time to do some quick math. How many hours a day do you spend on your phone? This article from Inc. reports that the average person spends about 4 hours a day using their phone.
If you exceed this figure, then you are more likely to drop your phone than the average person. And as it is, dropping one's phone on the ground is one of the most commonly cited reasons for getting a new phone.
Phone cases may not be foolproof at protecting their contents but considering that the odds are stacked against you, you should take every precaution you can to protect your new phone, including getting a glass screen protector and one of the best Pixel 4 cases.
The Pixel 4's chassis is made from Gorilla Glass with a light matte finish, meaning the plastic-made Pixel 3a is considerably more durable.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.