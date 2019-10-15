7 Best Google Pixel 4 Cases: Your Ultimate List

If you close your eyes and imagine a phone case, you will probably see something shockingly close to the Spigen Tough Armor.

That’s because the Tough Armor case perfects the mold rather than attempting to break it. It is an exemplary defender case that offers both military-grade drop protection as well as added features.

So on top of a raised protective bezel and air-cushioned corners, you also get clicky button covers and a built-in kickstand. To complete the package, you also have support for wireless charging. The Spigen Tough Armor case is definitely one of the best Pixel 4 cases around.