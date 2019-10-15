7 Best Google Pixel 4 XL Cases: The Ultimate List

As the name suggests, Spigen’s Tough Armor is a rugged defender case that is designed to shield your phone from the daily rigors of heavy use. It is one of the best Pixel 4 XL cases for the person who never puts their phone down.

It uses a blend of PC and TPU materials to offer military-grade drop protection on all sides. Your phone’s vulnerable edges are air-cushioned against drops while its front screen and rear camera array are protected by its raised bezel.

As an added bonus, the Tough Armor case also has a built-in kickstand, so you can prop your phone up to watch videos as well. It works with wireless charging too. Just don’t expect it to come in as many exciting colors as the phone itself.