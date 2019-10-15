7 Best Google Pixel 4 XL Cases: The Ultimate List

When everyone expected just another standard update to Google’s Pixel phone series, the Pixel 4 XL gave us a little more than anticipated. This is one of the best phones Google has ever made, which is why you should be sure to equip it with one of the best Pixel 4 XL cases. Read on to browse our favorite picks across all prices and styles.
Amazon Customer Reviews
1. Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 4 XL CasePrice: $39.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Generic design
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
As the name suggests, Spigen’s Tough Armor is a rugged defender case that is designed to shield your phone from the daily rigors of heavy use. It is one of the best Pixel 4 XL cases for the person who never puts their phone down.
It uses a blend of PC and TPU materials to offer military-grade drop protection on all sides. Your phone’s vulnerable edges are air-cushioned against drops while its front screen and rear camera array are protected by its raised bezel.
As an added bonus, the Tough Armor case also has a built-in kickstand, so you can prop your phone up to watch videos as well. It works with wireless charging too. Just don’t expect it to come in as many exciting colors as the phone itself.
-
2. Olixar NovaShield Google Pixel 4 XL CasePrice: $13.00Pros:
Cons:
- Air-cushioned drop protection
- Wireless charge compatible
- Raised protective bezel
- Clear plastic discolors overtime
- Could be grippier
- Side buttons do not stick out enough
If you are looking for full protection for your phone without compromising its sleek appearance, then the Olixar NovaShield Case is a standout option. It offers some of the most important protective case features while maintaining a slim and (mostly) transparent design.
The air-cushioned bumper frame is the only opaque element of this case. The NovaShield’s PC backplate is perfectly clear so that you can see your phone’s colorful design without risking a scratch on its delicate matte glass surface. It is a little slimmer than the average defender case yet it still has a large enough raised bezel that it can safely take a face-down drop from a short distance.
This case has wireless charging and accurate port holes but its button covers don’t stick out as much as other case models, which is not helpful when you are still learning the button layout of the Pixel 4 XL.
-
3. Google Knit Fabric Pixel 4XL CasePrice: $50.00Pros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Stylish
- Compact
- Limited color options
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
It comes as no surprise that Google’s own Knit Fabric Cases see a return with the release of the Pixel 4XL, especially since this stylish snap-on accessory has served as an essential component for promotional material in the past.
The Knit Fabric case is just one of the many official case options from Google themselves, but it is a personal favorite of mine because the textured nylon backplate adds an eye-catching style and some extra grip.
Unfortunately, the price tag is disproportionate compared to the material quality of the case, but this is to be expected from officially-licensed accessories.
-
4. VRS Design Damda Glide Pixel 4 XL CasePrice: $23.00Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 credit cards
- Wireless charge compatible
- Lightweight and durable
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
The Damda Glide from VRS Design is a lightweight yet durable wallet case for the Pixel 4 XL that frees up pocket space by providing a safe place to store your phone, your ID, and your most-used credit card.
The cards fit into a small slot in the back of the case that only adds minimal bulk to the overall design. Surprisingly, it still supports wireless charging even when you have two cards stored. This also creates a nice buffer between the ground and your phone’s rear camera array, which would otherwise be flush in the instance of a drop.
Although this case does have some air cushioning, it isn’t quite rugged as a full-on defender case since it has to dedicate extra space to storage. That said, it is still a capable protective option if you are generally careful with your stuff.
-
5. Ringke Fusion X Pixel 4 XL CasePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Large raised bezel
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
- Limited color options
- Clear plastic discolors easily
The Ringke Fusion X case is an exemplary hybrid case mold that treads the line between protection and portability. It manages to provide military-grade drop resistance without having to resort to dual material layers or extra-large bumper features.
This lean case uses air-cushioned corners and a rugged TPU bumper frame to disperse shock horizontally across the surface of the phone rather than letting it coarse through the phone and damage its internal components. The bumper frame has a textured design that offers the phone some extra grip as well.
Probably the best feature of the Fusion X case is its clear backplate, which makes for easy wireless charging and a nice window to show off your phone’s stock color. After all, it is rare to find adequate protection that isn’t too visually dominating.
-
6. Ghostek Exec 4 Pixel 4 XL Wallet CasePrice: $25.00Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards plus cash
- Raised protective bezel
- Military-grade drop protection
- Not wireless charge compatible when card slot is attached
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
The Ghostek Exec 4 is a versatile wallet case that has a removable card slot so you can fluctuate between convenient consolidation and compact coverage.
With the wallet piece attached, you can protect two cards (or some cash) alongside your Pixel 4 XL, freeing up space in your pockets for something besides a bulky billfold. The case is still plenty useful without the card slot, though, as it offers military-grade drop protection on all sides.
Due to the small space between the card slot and the case itself, wireless charging through this case isn’t really an option unless you remove the card slot or the case entirely. We can live with that, however, as this case is otherwise quite useful.
-
7. Snakehive Pixel 4 XL Leather Wallet CasePrice: $51.00Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lots of color options
- High-quality leather
- Limited impact resistance
- Bulky design
- High price tag
Card slot cases are great when you just need to carry a credit card and an ID. However, when you have a larger arsenal of payment methods to manage, you’ll need a proper wallet case like this vintage leather folio case from Snakehive.
This case has a leather cover made from European full-grain cowhide nubuck leather, giving it a premium feel that other leather wallet cases lack. It has space to hold 3 cards plus cash too, which is enough room to actually replace your wallet (as long as you’re willing to give up the punch cards).
It might not be as protective as a dedicated defender case or as lean as an ultra-slim case but its everyday functionality still makes it a top pick. Just be prepared to pay a little more for Snakehive’s high-quality materials.
Do You Really Need a Case for Your Pixel 4 XL?
With the Pixel 4 XL's matted glass body and eye-catching color options, it can be seriously tempting to rock this fabulous phone without any protective case. And, sure, that's fine for the first week you own it. But in the end, a protective case for your Pixel 4 XL is a must-have if you want to protect your phone's delicate components, especially its screen.
Broken phone screens are nothing short of a consumer epidemic. Just consider the statistics found in this article from Android Authority. According to their research, over 5,000 phone screens are cracked per hour in the U.S. alone. Yikes. That's why we recommend taking any extra step you can to not become a statistic.
Protective phone cases may not be totally foolproof but they make a difference. And if you want to maximize that difference, you should choose only from the best Pixel 4 XL cases.
How We Chose the Best Pixel 4 XL Cases
Phone cases may be relatively straightforward in design but that doesn't mean that all cases are created equally. In fact, there are many different styles of cases to accommodate different styles of use.
We kept that in mind when we selected the best Pixel 4 XL cases so that our choices accommodate all styles of users. Because the name of the game is the best-of-the-best, we gave special consideration to rugged cases that put protection first. However, we also made sure to include some more pocket-friendly options and some budget cases as well.
There are extra features to consider as well, such as credit card slots and built-in kickstands. Then you can't forget the style factor to top things off. Unfortunately, you won't find a phone case that can meet all of these expectations without defying the laws of physics.
Considering then that you can't have protection, extra features, and portability all in one package, how do you prioritize these different factors? I cannot answer that for you as it depends on the way that you personally use your phone. If you are having trouble choosing between a couple different case options, just reconsider which features are most important to you and the decision should be more clear.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.