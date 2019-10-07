New Fire HD 10: Everything You Need to Know

The Internet was abuzz this morning with the news that Amazon is releasing a souped-up version of the Fire HD 10 tablet. The new model will see a suite of improvements including a faster processor, longer battery life, and even better Alexa integration. We chose last year’s Fire HD 10 as the best 10 inch tablet under $200, and the new Fire HD 10 is going to be even better while staying at the same $149.99 price point.

Pre-order on Amazon here.

Fire HD 10 Release Date

The new Fire HD 10 will be released on October 30, 2019, but Amazon is accepting pre-orders right now. You can order ahead of time and select Two-Day Shipping to receive your new tablet on the same day it is released. Customers who pre-order will also receive the Minecraft app for free on their new tablet.

Fire HD 10 Price

The new Fire HD 10 will be available for $149.99—the exact same price as the previous version.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Specs

The new Amazon Fire HD 10 has improved specs almost across the board. Here are the details:

Display : 10.1″ widescreen Full HD 1080p (1920×1200)

: 10.1″ widescreen Full HD 1080p (1920×1200) Processor and RAM: Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor with 2 GB RAM

Battery life: Up to 12 hours of mixed-use. Charging is even faster now with its USB-C (2.0) port.

Storage: 32 or 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD. It also comes with free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with the tablet.

Audio : Custom-tuned stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos

Cameras: HD 720p front-facing camera for video chatting and selfies, with a 2 MP rear-facing camera for taking photos. You’ll have unlimited cloud storage for photos taken with the tablet.

Amazon Fire HD 10 2019 vs Old Amazon Fire HD 10

The Amazon Fire HD 10 2019 is a significant improvement over Amazon’s previous model. The tablet’s overall design hasn’t changed a lot on the outside, but the tablet’s internals have been almost completely reworked to provide superior performance. Here are the highlights:

Battery Life

The new Fire HD 10 will have up to 12 hours of battery on a single charge, which is 20% more than the older model’s 10. This means the 2019 model will easily be able to last through a full day’s worth of use, and maybe even two or more days depending on how much you plan on using it.

USB-C Replaces Micro-USB

The Amazon Fire HD 2019 model is charged using a USB-C (2.0) port instead of the outdated micro-USB used in the older version. This will let the tablet charge faster and will even make it easier for you to plug in the charger—USB-C is symmetrical, so it doesn’t have to be plugged in right-side up. No more fiddling around trying to get your plugs in!

Faster processing

The new Fire HD 10’s octa-core 2.0 GHz processor is about 30% faster than the previous model’s quad-core 1.8 GHz processor. The new model will have seriously increased processing speed, allowing you to switch between apps, stream movies, play games, and browse the web much more smoothly.

Processing speed may not be the easiest feature to appreciate without having the device in your hands, but trust me, this is probably the biggest selling point of this year’s version!

Fire HD 10 Colors

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is currently available in four awesome colors: Black, Plum, Twilight Blue, and all-new White. The new Fire HD 10 cases will be available in Plum, Twilight Blue, Charcoal Black, Sandstone White, and Sage.

Fire HD 10 Cases

The new Fire HD 10 cases will be available in Plum, Twilight Blue, Charcoal Black, Sandstone White, and Sage, and they will cost $39.99, which is the same price as the 2017 cases. These cases are designed by Amazon to perfectly fit and protect the new Fire HD 10, and they come with a built-in stand that can hold the tablet in both landscape and portrait orientations.

The cases are made of premium fabric with a microfiber interior that protects the screen and keeps it clean. Magnets embedded in the case’s cover keep the case closed while not in use, but the case’s smart design still gives you access to the Fire HD 10’s buttons, ports, and cameras. The tablet is even smart enough to automatically wake or sleep when you open or close the cover.

