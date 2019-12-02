7 Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals on Amazon

Those looking for a solid Cyber Monday deal on a gaming laptop should look no further. The Republic of Gamers Zephyrus M is $450 off through the end of the day, making it a go-to pick for anyone looking to save on top-tier performance.

This 15.6-inch laptop sports a 9th gen i7 processor and an Nvidia GTX 2070 GPU, allowing it to easily handle the latest games on high graphics settings. It has 16 GB RAM and a gorgeous 240Hz IPS display. If this laptop is in your price range, then it is definitely worth considering for an upgrade.