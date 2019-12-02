7 Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals on Amazon

If you are wondering why you’re still using that old, broken-down laptop, it’s probably because you were just waiting to see 2019’s best Cyber Monday laptop deals. There are many deals to be excited about and now is a good time to upgrade your portable computing capabilities no matter what kind of budget you’re working with.
Apple fans rejoice, as its not every year that we see a discount this steep on the MacBook Air. Right now the2017 version of the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air is marked down by $350 – a saving that is not to be overlooked. Even though this is not Apple’s latest model with the Retina Display, it still offers high-performing specs and Apple’s intuitive MacOS. And, most importantly, the sales price is solid.
Those looking for a solid Cyber Monday deal on a gaming laptop should look no further. The Republic of Gamers Zephyrus M is $450 off through the end of the day, making it a go-to pick for anyone looking to save on top-tier performance.
This 15.6-inch laptop sports a 9th gen i7 processor and an Nvidia GTX 2070 GPU, allowing it to easily handle the latest games on high graphics settings. It has 16 GB RAM and a gorgeous 240Hz IPS display. If this laptop is in your price range, then it is definitely worth considering for an upgrade.
If you just need a budget laptop for basic productivity tasks like word processing and web browsing, then you won’t find a better deal than 30 percent off this Evoo 14.1-Inch Ulta-Thin Laptop. Its specs aren’t amazing but it offers a streamlined suite of functions for under $200.
This laptop is loaded with Windows 10 S, which is a more streamlined version of the OS that works better with lower-powered PCs. It only has 32 GB of internal storage too, so note that you’ll probably need an external hard drive if you want to store files. These two shortcomings aside, this budget laptop does a decent job at providing an affordable computer experience.
The Asus ZenBook is a sleek and powerful laptop that is made all the more alluring by a $100 discount on its MSRP for Cyber Monday. This mid-range laptop is suitable for most purposes thanks to its snappy 8th gen i7 processor and 8 GB of RAM. Those wanting to play complex 3D games might want to look for a PC with a dedicated graphics card but by forgoing this accessory, the ZenBook is all the more lightweight and portable. If you need both portability and performance, the ZenBook is a great pick.
If you want a lightweight laptop that can outlast your own desire to surf the web, then LG Gram 17Z990 is a great pick. This mid-range laptop has some impressive specs that will meet the demands for most non-gaming software but its real selling point is its insane battery life.
The LG Gram can last up to 19 hours on a single charge and it doesn’t even need a giant, bulky battery to do so. It also boots software quickly thanks to its two 512 GB SSDs. Add 16 GB of RAM to the equation and the value of price tag really starts to shine through.
Although it is considerably larger and heavier than the Asus ZenBook, the Asus Tuf is still a worthwhile contender for those looking to upgrade their laptops, especially while the Ryzen 5 version is $100 off for Cyber Monday. The main draw of this PC is that it delivers a decent gaming experience on a budget (even before the special discount).
The Asus Tuf sports a quick Ryzen 5 processor plus an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, which is suitable for some medium-settings gaming. It even has an RGB keyboard to really sell that PC gamer experience.
HP’s 13-inch Envy aq0044nr Laptop delivers high performance benchmarks without sacrificing portability or hurting the wallet too bad. Currently, you can save an additional $200 off the price of this laptop but only while supplies last.
With an 8th gen i7 processor, an Nvidia MX250 GPU, and 16 GB of RAM under the hood, you definitely get your money’s worth out of this laptop. It also has a durable 4K touchscreen and a battery that can last up to 12 hours off one charge. It’s a great pick for all variety of uses.