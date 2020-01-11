11 Best Office Coffee Machines: Your Buyer’s Guide

Caffeinating in most offices is virtually required to get through the workday. While anyone can grab any old coffee pot and sling it in the break room, thoughtful office managers will want to consider something more specialized to ensure their coffee-drinking office mates can make it through the day thinking clearly. Our definitive guide to the best office coffee machines will help you find a brewing solution that makes everyone happy.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.93 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $152.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.96 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $999.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,099.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,469.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.53 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $114.87 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Ninja CM401 Specialty Coffee MakerPrice: $149.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Six brew sizes
- Specialty and iced coffee concentrated settings
- Fold away milk frother
- Frother does not steam milk
- Smaller sizes are a bit fussy if you grind your beans for each cup
- Brewing area may be too short for some travel mugs
This option from Ninja takes the flexible approach to addressing a potentially large coffee drinking audience. This is the coffee maker I use at home, which incidentally is also my office. My wife prefers iced lattes while I prefer hot drip coffee, and this makes it easy for both of us to be happy without having to go out for coffee.
First, you can brew six vessel sizes of coffee – seven if you include the Specialty Concentrated setting, which is meant to approximate espresso for use in lattes and cappucinos. These drinks are easy to finish with this machine thanks to the built in and retractable milk frother on the side. To be clear, this is not a pressurized system and you’re meant to use coffee ground for automatic drip machines, but it does a convincing job for mixed applications.
As for the other six sizes, you can choose between three strengths: Classic, Rich, and Over Ice. The included scoop, which stores along the left side of the machine, offers easy-to-understand coffee amounts for each of these settings. The Over Ice makes it more concentrated, but it does still brew at full temperature, so make sure you brew into a lot of ice.
I like this option quite a lot for relatively low volume, yet customized coffee to please varied tastes.
-
2. Cuisinart Coffee Center MakerPrice: $152.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Independent full carafe and single serve sides
- Ability to use K-Cups or ground coffee
- Brew strength selector
- Arrows to line up the K-Cup insert are hard to see and can lead to messes if incorrectly installed
- K-Cup piercer can occasionally get clogged
- Single serve side splatters with smaller mugs
Though they aren’t as popular as they once were, K-Cups are probably here to stay and invariably some in an office setting prefer the convenience of the pods to having to deal with ground coffee. If you have people on both sides of the fence in your office, this coffee maker strives to meet everyone’s needs.
On the left side is a standard 12-cup coffee maker with a couple of interesting features. First is that Warm is a function you can use separate from brewing, and includes a temperature selector to keep it as warm as you prefer. There’s also a Bold button to punch up the intensity.
On the right side is a single-serve coffee maker, which can be used either with the reusable filter cup and your own ground coffee or with K-Cups. There are three brew sizes to choose from: six ounces, eight ounces, and ten ounces.
This is perfect for getting the team going in the morning or for brewing just a single afternoon pick-me-up.
There are some reports of both leaking and splattering from the single cup side, in part because the platform is a bit too low to use anything but high-sided mugs. If you’re worried about this, you might also consider the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew, which achieves very similar results but has a raised platform for the single cup side..
Find more Cuisinart Coffee Center Maker information and reviews here.
-
3. Braun KF9150 MultiServe Coffee MachinePrice: $159.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seven brew sizes
- Fast brew system delivers a full pot in 8 minutes
- Separate hot water dispenser for brewing tea without residual coffee flavor
- No keep warm mode (heats for up to 2 hours after brewing)
- Directions for amount of coffee to use may need tweaking
- Somewhat lacking build quality
An alternative to the Ninja on this list, this Braun model also focuses on providing a range of brew sizes from single cups to full carafes. Like the Ninja, it offers a total of seven different brew amounts, though they’re somewhat more straightforward on this and each one is selectable between the four different brew strengths.
The sizes are 5 ounces, 8 ounces, 12 ounces, 16 ounces, 20 ounces, 5 cup and 10 cup, each brewable at Light, Gold, Bold, or Over Ice strengths. If you’re going for something akin to an espresso, you’d likely go with five ounces at Bold and tailor from there. When brewing a full 10 cups, it takes only eight minutes from start to finish, so having a full pot ready to go after someone else brews a single cup takes no time at all.
In addition to the coffee option, you can also get clean hot water from this machine without having to brew through the same parts that make coffee. The water temperature is adjustable to suit the needs of your tea or other beverage, as well.
You can choose from the very subtly different black, white, and silver color options to suit your office.
If the hot water feature is intriguing but folks in your office would use it frequently, you might also consider the Cuisinart CHW-12, which has an on-demand hot water side inaddition to the standard 12-cup coffee maker.
-
4. Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso MachinePrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully automatic for making five types of coffee
- On-board grinder and milk steamer/frother
- Built-in water filtration
- On-demand only; can't make a full pot
- Stated roughly 20,000 cup grinder life; 10+ years at five cups per day, about 3 at 15 cups
- Aroma Extract system takes several cups to adjust
If you really want to spare your employees the trek out to a coffee shop, you’ll want to get a coffee machine that incorporates milk, as well. This option from Philips has the LatteGo system, which draws milk from an easy-to-fill reservoir in the front in order to heat and froth it automatically according the beverage you’ve selected.
This is a bean-to-cup machine, which means as long as you keep the bean hopper and water reservior filled, custom, on-demand coffee is always available. The touchscreen makes selecting from the five styles – espresso, drip coffee, Americano, cappuccino, and latte – simple. Each style can be further customized with three brew strengths, three shot lengths, and three temperature settings to create the perfect cup for each person. Hot water on demand is also available for teas and other uses.
The built-in grinder has a 12-step adjustment for dialing just the right extraction. The water reservoir holds up to 12 servings, all of which run through an internal filtration system. The replaceable filters must be changed every 5,000 cups, so they last quite a while.
These fully automatic, select-a-beverage machines are rarely available for less than $1,000, so this is a good value on an entry-level everything-to-everyone machine.
-
5. De’Longhi ECAM35025SB Dinamica Automatic Coffee & Espresso MachinePrice: $999.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bean to cup brewer with burr grinder
- Lower temperature iced coffee brewing
- Easy to clean
- Milk must be frothed separately
- Frothing pitcher not included
- Steep learning curve upon initial setup
A step up from the Philips unit is this offering from De’Longhi, who make excellent dedicated espresso machines. Like the Philips, this is a bean to cup offering capable of making espresso, cappuccino, lattes, coffee, Americanos, but this also excels at iced coffee.
Like the select-a-beverage options on this list, this machine will brew pre-infused, double-strength coffee for putting over ice. Unlike those machines, this does so at a lower temperature, meaning less of your ice will melt on contact.
Speaking of heat, this comes up to temperature within 40 seconds and uses a 15 bar pump on the level of dedicated espresso machines. Where some similar units leave the previous cup’s ground in the brew unit for you to empty, this one deposits them into a grounds container that can be emptied when full so this is always ready to brew.
The in-built grinder is a steel burr grinder with 13 settings for matching to your roast strength and origin. There’s also a full function steam milk frother, though you’ll have to supply your own frothing pitcher. You can choose from five brew strengths, make double or long shots, and the removable brew unit and dishwasher-safe drip trap make clean up easy.
If iced coffee is popular in your office, this is the machine to get. De’Longhi also make the Magnifica ESAM3300, which leaves out the iced coffee and convenient touchscreen features, but still makes most styles of coffee.
Find more De'Longhi ECAM35025SB Dinamica information and reviews here.
-
6. Jura We8 Automatic Coffee MachinePrice: $2,099.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for around 30 cups per day
- Generous water tank, bean container, and grounds container volume
- Ability to use different beans a cup at a time
- Milk reservoir attaches separately
- Steep learning and setup curve
- Expensive
This offering from Jura is custom-designed to work in office settings, aimed at applications where an average of 30 cups per day are needed. This is a fully automatic machine for making espresso, cappuccino, flat whites, lattes, Americanos and drip coffee, all of which can be set to one of the customizable one-touch slots on the front.
Each of the tanks meant for use with this machine provide enough capacity for about 25 portions before needing to be addressed. This includes a 101 ounce water reservior, a 17.6 ounce bean container, and a matching coffee grounds holder. While sold separately, for applications requiring steamed milk, the compatible glass milk container holds half a liter, which is large enough for several beverages and small enough to easily store in a refrigerator.
Everything on this machine is customizable, including the grind level, grounds amount per cup, water amount per cup, and which coffee modes are one-touch or disabled entirely. While setup and use requires a bit of work to familiarize everyone with the settings, once the office preferences are dialed in, getting cafe-quality coffee drinks just requires a short walk and one button press.
I worked in an office that had a system very similar to this and it was far superior to the many compromises that tend to be made with traditional coffee makers, the waste of K-Cup systems, and the generic-tasting coffee that lesser units can sometimes brew.
-
7. Wilbur Curtis GEM-12D-10 Gemini Twin Coffee BrewerPrice: $1,469.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super durable for long service life
- Digital brew counter for cost tracking
- Separate hot water service
- Large footprint
- No auto stop - brews as much as you tell it, regardless of what's in the tank
- Must be connected to a water supply
Like with a coffee urn, this heavy duty commercial brewer is best for offices where quantity is the primary concern. If you have a large office full of programmers who requires a lot of coffee to make it through the day, you might want to consider a rig like this.
Each side of this unit comes with a 1.5 gallon serving satellite that makes for easy dispensing and keeps coffee warm all day. It has an energy saving feature whereby after two hours it reduces the tank temperature, but a simple press of a button can recover the temperature quickly.
Both sides can be set to automatically brew 12 or 24 cups per cycle. You’ll have to manage the amount already in the serving satellites, as the machine will brew as much as you tell it to brew; there’s no auto-stop feature when a satellite is full.
Still, if you need large quantities of coffee available all day – and have the ability to hook into a water line and a 220V outlet – this could easily solve your supply issues.
For less intense but similar options, you could consider something like the Wilbur Curtis Commercial Pourover 64 Ounce Coffee Brewer, or the old standby Bunn 12-Cup Pourover Commercial Coffee Brewer that you often see in diners.
Find more Wilbur Curtis GEM-12D-10 Gemini Twin information and reviews here.
-
8. Keurig K155 Office Pro Commercial Coffee MakerPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Touchscreen for brew settings and programming
- 18 cup water reservior
- Under one minute brew time
- No easy way to make a large quantity at once
- Cannot use refillable pods - must use K-Cups
- K-Cups create a lot of waste
Keurig machines probably rank as the most efficient and least expensive way for everyone in the office to have exactly the type and amount of coffee they want, brewed just the way they like it. While you could go with the K-Classic coffee maker, they’re not really made to stand up the rigors of constant brewing for a large crowd.
By contrast, these commercial units boast stouter build quality and a larger reservoir that is roughly double that of the K-Classic. That means you can brew 18 cups without having to refill it, which should get you through most morning rushes.
The touchscreen allows for setting the auto on/off feature, as well as adjusting both the brew temperature and the brew size among four options: Four ounces, six ounces, eight ounces, or ten ounces.
Of course, the primary benefit to a Keurig is that everyone can get the pods they like best, or you can set up a subscription to a variety pack to keep the coffee flowing. When we had one of these in my office, the office manager would take our orders for which brand and style we wanted, and we each kept a box of K-Cups at our desk.
If you prefer, you can also get the Keurig K150P which allows you to connect the machine directly to a water source so you never have to remember to fill the reservoir.
Find more Keurig K155 Office Pro information and reviews here.
-
9. Hamilton Beach Commercial Stainless Steel 60 Cup Coffee UrnPrice: $99.53Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very large capacity
- One-hand dispensing
- Relatively inexpensive
- Brewers like these don't always make the best coffee
- Consumes a lot of beans per brew
- No options for customizations to address varied tastes
In some settings, it’s not variety you need, but quantity. There are few options better able to meet the demands of a coffee-intensive office than these large-capacity, easy-dispensing coffee urns.
This is about as simple as it gets for high-volume environments. Brew up to 60 cups of coffee and then keep it warm throughout the day. The one-hand dispensing makes trips to the break room simple, as does the fact that the lid and brew basket are dishwasher safe. The stainless steel exterior means this is unlikely to succumb to overuse quickly.
If you don’t quite need something this large, they also make a 45 cup size, or you could go the opposite direction and get the Waring 110 Cup Coffee Urn for even larger offices.
Find more Hamilton Beach Coffee Urn information and reviews here.
-
10. KRUPS KM785D50 Grind and Brew Auto-Start Coffee MakerPrice: $114.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in grinder keeps coffee fresher
- 5 grind settings and 3 strength settings
- Auto start scheduling
- Pricey for what it is
- May be somewhat tricky to clean
- Some units suffer dead grinders (can still be used without)
Part of the challenge with an office coffee machine is that it might not get used consistently, depending on the number of people in your office. If that’s the case where you work, consider one of these bean to cup coffee machines.
By using whole beans, you can preserve the freshness of the coffee a bit longer than pre-ground coffee. If the coffee at work consistently tastes flat and weak, using one of these machines can solve the situation. This offering from Krups allows you to choose from five different grind settings so dial in the perfect intensity, which is further customizable with the three strength settings.
There’s an auto start feature, of course, and you can make anywhere from two to ten cups at a time. Additionally, if the grinder hopper is filled with a given type of coffee and you want to brew a different style, you can bypass the grinder and use other ground coffee as you would a normal coffee maker.
Though it’s considerably pricier than a basic coffee machine, it’s among the cheapest of the grind and brew options. Other options include the Cuisinart DGB-800 and the Gevi Grind and Brew.
Find more KRUPS KM785D50 Grind and Brew information and reviews here.
-
11. CucinaPro Double Coffee Brewer Station Dual Coffee MakerPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two coffee pots on one outlet
- Permanent filters
- Perfect for brewing both regular and decaf
- Not programmable
- No special features
- If outlets aren't at a premium, other options are better
This relatively simple approach to office coffee makers is for small break rooms where there might only be one outlet available. If the counter space in the break room at work is quite small, the coffee pot may share space with a microwave or toaster oven, and you may find yourself out of outlets quickly.
Admittedly, this is something of an edge case and most spaces can get by with just buying two separate traditional coffee makers. Still, having everything in the same unit is rather convenient, especially if you regularly have a need for brewing two types of coffee, whether that’s regular and decaf or a flavored option.
Each side is operable independent of the other and both come with permanent filters and coffee scoops. No need to complicate the problem if this addresses your specific situation.
Find more CucinaPro Double Coffee Brewer information and reviews here.
What are the benefits of putting a coffee maker in the break room?
According to Reuters, 64 percent of people over the age of 18 drink coffee daily, a figure that has risen considerably from the 50 percent mark in the mid-90s. If that's true of the general populace, chances are it's true of the people in your office. At an average of three cups a day, without a coffee machine at work, that could mean at least two trips out of the office to make a relatively expensive Starbucks run.
A caffeine boost can have measureable effects on performance, improving concentration and memory, while the trip to the break room can actually improve office culture. Rather than leaving the office to grab coffee, allowing employees to take a break to stand up, stretch, and get a cup of coffee in the break room also increases the chances of interaction with coworkers. This can lead to learning more about one another and give everyone an opportunity to discuss something unrelated to work.
Reporting in the Boston Globe found that free coffee is an important perk in the workplace, if for no other reason than it is both convenient and can save employees money, along with the potential culture benefits. While you needn't have a full-time barista on staff, it's relatively simple to provide decent coffee at all times.
To be fair, perks like free food don't compare to better benefits, especially good health insurance, paid time off, and retirement plans. In fact, food in particular doesn't always confer the same benefits as simply providing coffee and my also have impacts on health. So, while it won't necessarily make or break your workplace in terms of compeitiveness, there are still plenty of reasons to provide coffee in particular.
Choosing an Office Coffee Machine
Ultimately, the question comes down to which thing you need to prioritize: flexibility or quantity. If you have an office full of people who can readily agree on what to drink day in and day out, and drink a lot of it, you'll want to look at high-capacity options like the Hamilton Beach Coffee Urn on our list.
If you have a lot of varied tastes but relatively low volume, you'll want to price this selection correctly and go for something flexible, but not over the top like the Ninja CM401 Specialty Coffee Maker.
For the best of both worlds - a purpose-built, high-volume machine capable of making a variety of drinks automatically - you want something like the Jura We8, which can do it all effortlessly.
In most cases, you'll know your budget for installing a coffee machine at work, and we've chosen options at every price point and to address a variety of needs.
Should I just go with a Keurig K-Cups compatible machine?
At their peak, which was around 2015 when nearly a third of American homes had one, Keurig machines could be found basically everywhere. We had one; my office had one. They offer a wholly customizable experience every time someone makes a cup.
Still, the cups themselves are not great for the environment by any stretch. They're only recyclable in certain circumstances, and usually only if someone goes through the trouble to dismantle them. It's a legitimate concern that needs to be weighed when considering buying a K-Cup compatible machine.
Since it's still one of the easiest ways to give everyone in the office what they want without going the other way and wasting a lot of brewed coffee, you can make a Keurig machine work without sacrificing the environment by using eco safe pods designed for them. Just look for coffee roasters that use biodegradable pods like SF Bay and Cameron's Coffee.
See Also:
- Best Corporate Gifts for Clients or Employees
- Best Leather Notebook Covers
- Best Gifts for Coworkers
- Best Coffee Gift Baskets
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.