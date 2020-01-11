11 Best Office Coffee Machines: Your Buyer’s Guide

Caffeinating in most offices is virtually required to get through the workday. While anyone can grab any old coffee pot and sling it in the break room, thoughtful office managers will want to consider something more specialized to ensure their coffee-drinking office mates can make it through the day thinking clearly. Our definitive guide to the best office coffee machines will help you find a brewing solution that makes everyone happy.

What are the benefits of putting a coffee maker in the break room?

According to Reuters, 64 percent of people over the age of 18 drink coffee daily, a figure that has risen considerably from the 50 percent mark in the mid-90s. If that's true of the general populace, chances are it's true of the people in your office. At an average of three cups a day, without a coffee machine at work, that could mean at least two trips out of the office to make a relatively expensive Starbucks run.

A caffeine boost can have measureable effects on performance, improving concentration and memory, while the trip to the break room can actually improve office culture. Rather than leaving the office to grab coffee, allowing employees to take a break to stand up, stretch, and get a cup of coffee in the break room also increases the chances of interaction with coworkers. This can lead to learning more about one another and give everyone an opportunity to discuss something unrelated to work.

Reporting in the Boston Globe found that free coffee is an important perk in the workplace, if for no other reason than it is both convenient and can save employees money, along with the potential culture benefits. While you needn't have a full-time barista on staff, it's relatively simple to provide decent coffee at all times.

To be fair, perks like free food don't compare to better benefits, especially good health insurance, paid time off, and retirement plans. In fact, food in particular doesn't always confer the same benefits as simply providing coffee and my also have impacts on health. So, while it won't necessarily make or break your workplace in terms of compeitiveness, there are still plenty of reasons to provide coffee in particular.

Choosing an Office Coffee Machine

Ultimately, the question comes down to which thing you need to prioritize: flexibility or quantity. If you have an office full of people who can readily agree on what to drink day in and day out, and drink a lot of it, you'll want to look at high-capacity options like the Hamilton Beach Coffee Urn on our list.

If you have a lot of varied tastes but relatively low volume, you'll want to price this selection correctly and go for something flexible, but not over the top like the Ninja CM401 Specialty Coffee Maker.

For the best of both worlds - a purpose-built, high-volume machine capable of making a variety of drinks automatically - you want something like the Jura We8, which can do it all effortlessly.

In most cases, you'll know your budget for installing a coffee machine at work, and we've chosen options at every price point and to address a variety of needs.

Should I just go with a Keurig K-Cups compatible machine?

At their peak, which was around 2015 when nearly a third of American homes had one, Keurig machines could be found basically everywhere. We had one; my office had one. They offer a wholly customizable experience every time someone makes a cup.

Still, the cups themselves are not great for the environment by any stretch. They're only recyclable in certain circumstances, and usually only if someone goes through the trouble to dismantle them. It's a legitimate concern that needs to be weighed when considering buying a K-Cup compatible machine.

Since it's still one of the easiest ways to give everyone in the office what they want without going the other way and wasting a lot of brewed coffee, you can make a Keurig machine work without sacrificing the environment by using eco safe pods designed for them. Just look for coffee roasters that use biodegradable pods like SF Bay and Cameron's Coffee.

