7 Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Cases

The Spigen Neo Hybrid is one of the best Galaxy S20 Plus cases available because of the way it gracefully balances protection with portability. It offers military-grade drop protection without inhibiting any of your phone’s normal functions.

Its button covers are responsive, its backplate passes through wireless PowerShare, and its port holes are perfectly cut for access to your charging port and built-in speaker. If not for the spartan color combinations, you might not even realize you have a phone case on when you equip the Neo Hybrid. The only thing it is missing is some serious grip for added security in the hand, but the impressively slim form factor means that we won’t really hold that against Spigen.