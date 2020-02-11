7 Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Cases

The S20 Plus is a landmark addition to Samsung’s Galaxy line of smartphones, both for its massively upgraded specs and its added 5G support. That’s why we got right to finding the best Galaxy S20 Plus cases for both the 4G and 5G versions. After all, a phone that is as powerful and future-proofed as this one needs to be kept safe if you want it to last more than a year after its March 6 release.
1. Spigen Neo Hybrid Galaxy S20 Plus CasePrice: $27.00Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and lightweight
- Military grade drop tested
- PowerShare compatible
- Doesn't protect the edge display fully
- Could be grippier
- So-so build quality
The Spigen Neo Hybrid is one of the best Galaxy S20 Plus cases available because of the way it gracefully balances protection with portability. It offers military-grade drop protection without inhibiting any of your phone’s normal functions.
Its button covers are responsive, its backplate passes through wireless PowerShare, and its port holes are perfectly cut for access to your charging port and built-in speaker. If not for the spartan color combinations, you might not even realize you have a phone case on when you equip the Neo Hybrid. The only thing it is missing is some serious grip for added security in the hand, but the impressively slim form factor means that we won’t really hold that against Spigen.
-
2. Snakehive Leather Galaxy S20 Plus Wallet CasePrice: $37.00Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lots of color options
- Slim and durable
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
- High price tag
It never feels good to get a fancy new phone only to immediately coat it in cheap plastics. If you are going to get a protective case for your Galaxy S20 Plus, it may as well be one with high-quality materials such as the Snakehive Leather Wallet Case. It is made from European full-grain cowhide nubuck leather and protects your phone as well as 3 cards plus cash.
The cards are stored inside the front folio cover and are easily accessible once you open the magnetic clasp. The phone snaps into an internal protective case that works with the full-grain leather to absorb shock from drops. This combination of materials isn’t the best for shock but it is surprisingly slim compared to other phone cases. And because it is high-quality leather, it will also patina over time, giving it a distinguished look rather than cracks and scratches. Overall, this case is a solid pick for those who have already ditched their bulky billfold.
-
3. Zizo Bolt Galaxy S20 Plus CasePrice: $21.00Pros:
Cons:
- Dual-layer protection
- Built-in kickstand
- PowerShare compatible
- Stiff button covers
- Low quality belt clip
- Ugly design
The Zizo Bolt might be one of the weirdest looking defender cases around but that is worth ignoring for its sheer utility. Not only does it offer military-grade drop protection but it also had a built-in kickstand and an included belt clip. The kickstand supports landscape or portrait viewing and the belt clip helps to keep your phone away from things that might scratch it up in your pockets such as house keys and pocket knives.
Of course, even if you remove these two factors from the equation, you still have one of the best Galaxy S20 Plus protective cases. The Zizo Bolt uses a two-layer design that absorbs impact with soft TPU sleeve and resists scratches with a tough PC shell. It also has a raised front and rear bezel to protect your phone from face-down drops without adding too much bulk. If you can look past the perforated golfball design, this case is a sure hit.
-
4. VRS Damda Glide Pro Galaxy S20 Card CasePrice: $32.00Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy design
- Stiff button covers
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
The VRS Damda Glide Pro is a high-performance credit card case that protects your phone as well as up to three credit cards or IDs in a simple snap-on style. Its hidden card slot compartment may make it a bit bulkier than your average defender case but it ends up being quite a bit slimmer than folio-style wallet cases.
The slot is housed on the backplate of the phone and while it may partially interfere with the S20 Plus’ wireless PowerShare feature, it also provides a nice buffer between the phone and whatever surface you set it on. That way you don’t risk scratching your rear quad-camera array. Of course, there is also a front bezel that provides similar protection for your 6.7-inch front screen. It even has added grip for when you use your phone in hand. If you want a low-profile way to keep your everyday carry items secure, then the Damda Glide Pro is a great pick.
-
5. Ghostek Covert 4 Galaxy S20 Plus CasePros:
Cons:
- Military grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Built-in kickstand
- Front bezel could be larger
- Limited color options
- So-so materials
The Ghostek Covert 4 is a fairly standard hybrid case design that strikes an attractive balance between protection and portability. It uses a raised bumper frame to provide air cushioning to the vulnerable corners of your Galaxy S20 Plus while keeping an overall slim profile. This raised bezel also provides a buffer between your phone’s rear quad-camera array and the table every time you set it down.
Of course, you can also use the Covert 4’s built-in kickstand to prop your phone up in a vertical or horizontal orientation but that is more intended for watching videos than keeping contact to a minimum. The case also has a nice textured edge that improves grip in the hand. No matter how you use your Galaxy S20+, this case keeps it secure without adding too much bulk.
-
6. Ringke Fusion X Galaxy S20 Plus CasePrice: $14.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military grade drop tested
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited color options
- Does not work with edge-to-edge protectors
The Ringke Fusion X is a clever hybrid case design that reinforces your Galaxy S20 Plus where it needs it most and leaves it mostly untouched everywhere else. Its rigid bumper frame is ideal for air-cushioning your phone against drops while providing a nice grip to keep your phone in hands as often as possible.
Using this layout, the Fusion X meets military-grade drop test standards while only adding minimal bulk to the barely holdable S20 Plus. In fact, Ringke added a clear backplate to the design so you can still show off the stock color of your phone without leaving it vulnerable to unsightly scratches. It is thin enough to remain compatible with Samsung’s wireless PowerShare technology too. The only downside is that clear cases do discolor if they are exposed to strong UV light , so be mindful of that before you leave your phone out all summer.
-
Do You Really Need a Galaxy S20+ Case?
Phablet-style phones like the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20 Plus offer a lot of benefits over smaller phones. Unfortunately, they also come with the compromise of being harder to fit in your hand, and therefore, easier to drop.
Unless you have Hulk hands (and even if you do), you should probably invest in a protective case for your Galaxy S20 Plus, or else you're likely to end up a statistic. An infographic recently published by the NY Post asserts that the average person drops their phone four times a week. Three in ten end up with cracked screens.
When you're staking the functionality of an expensive phone against odds like that, it only makes sense to get a protective case. It may even make sense to opt for a case with a built-in ring grip or add a supplementary PopSocket for an even more secure grip. But, of course, that all depends on how careful you are with your stuff.
