7 Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Cases

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung’s most powerful smartphone release to date, packing a 108MP wide-angle rear camera, an updated processor, and a gorgeous 6.9-inch 120Hz screen. That’s more reason than ever to keep it protected. There are our picks for the best Galaxy S20 Ultra Cases available in advance of its March 6 release.
1. Spigen Tough Armor CasePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Built-in kickstand
- Slim and durable
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
- Shows scratches easily
The Spigen Tough Armor is one of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra cases around for its powerful drop protection and overall sleek form factor. It meets military-grade drop test standards and yet it only barely adds any thickness to the phone. It does this using a bumper frame design, which uses a raised bezel above and below the front screen to keep it lifted away from the ground in the case of a drop.
The backplate of the phone is raised high enough to protect the phone’s rear quad-camera display too, yet it can still support wireless PowerShare as long as the other phone doesn’t have too bulky of a case. One added bonus of this case is that it has a built-in kickstand that is suitable for media viewing in portrait or landscape mode. Now if only it came in more colors.
-
2. Zizo Bolt CasePrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual-layer protection
- Built-in kickstand
- PowerShare compatible
- Stiff button covers
- Low quality belt clip
- Ugly design
If you took one quick look at the Zizo Bolt case and decided it wasn’t for you, then I really can’t blame you. However, those willing to look past its unique aesthetics will find themselves with an incredibly useful cover for their Galaxy S20 Ultra. This case has two layers of protective material to absorb impact plus a built-in kickstand for media viewing. It comes with a belt clip too but it isn’t as high quality as the case itself.
The case is just the right size for the protection it offers. It is thin enough to allow wireless PowerShare while still being thick enough to meet military-grade drop test standards. And whatever you think about its perforated finish, you certainly can’t deny that it has great heat dissipation.
-
3. Snakehive Leather Wallet CasePrice: $37.00Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lots of color options
- Slim and durable
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
- High price tag
If you want a wallet case that’s as classy looking as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, then the Snakehive Leather Wallet Case absolutely fits the part. This case is made from European full-grain cowhide nubuck leather and protects your phone as well as 3 cards plus cash.
The card slots live behind the front folio cover, which is useful for protecting your screen from getting scratched up in your pocket. The folio closes shut with a magnetic clasp and can be repositioned for use as a media viewing stand as well. The case is not as bulky as other folio-style wallet cases but it is also not quite as protective as other cases either.
-
4. Otter + Pop Symmetry Series CasePrice: $60.00Pros:
Cons:
- Built-in PopSocket
- Slim and durable
- Large raised bezel
- You must remove the PopSocket to wireless charge
- Bulky design
- High price tag
Considering that the Galaxy S20 Ultra is one of the most expensive phones Samsung has ever released, there is nothing wrong with wanting to be extra careful with this powerful device. That’s why we loved the OtterBox Pop + Symmetry Series Case, which collaborates with PopSocket to add a useful grip built right into the phone’s design.
Although you will want to keep the PopSocket on most of the time, it has to be removed to use wireless charging or to connect to most car mounts. That said, the port for the PopSocket in the back is compatible with all PopSocket brand car mounts, making it an easy choice if you already own one of these.
-
5. Anccer Ultra Thin CasePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra-thin design
- Low price tag
- Grippy texture
- Minimally raised bezel
- So-so materials
- Limited impact resistance
If you want a phone case that will make you forget you even have a protective accessory on your phone, then the Anccer Ultra Thin Case is a great choice. It may be far too thin to protect from drops at only 0.8mm of thickness but its polycarbonate material resists scratches at a price that is hard to beat. It also provides a little more grip than the S20 Ultra’s Gorilla Glass exterior does on its own. A little larger bezel would be nice for when you set your phone down hard on a surface, but then again, if you are truly worried about drops, there are far better case options for you out there.
-
6. VRS Design Damda Glide Pro CasePrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy design
- Stiff button covers
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
The VRS Design Damda Glide Pro is one of the best Galaxy S20 Ultra wallet cases because of its comparatively pocket-friendly design and grippy texture. This case stores three cards in a back pocket and no folio means it is easier to get right to your home screen whenever you pull out your phone. The downside of this is that it partially interferes with wireless charging but you can always just remove your phone from the case to charge it.
That said, you probably won’t want to, as it is incredibly convenient to know that your most important day-to-day items are all safe and in the same place. The Damda Glide Pro has a front and rear bezel to protect its broad sides from direct impact and the textured grip helps keep your S20 Ultra in your hands in the first place. I do wish it came in more colors though.
-
7. Ghostek Atomic Slim CasePrice: $39.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military grade drop tested
- Large raised bezel
- PowerShare compatible
- Bulky design
- Stiff button covers
- Does not work with edge-to-edge protectors
If you are chronically clumsy and need some serious protection for your new phone, then the Ghostek Atomic Slim case is a solid pick. This case meets military-grade drop test standards and reinforces the standard defender case shape with an exterior layer of aluminum alloy. This layer works alongside the flexible TPU inner skin to withstand drops from up to 12 feet.
It has a raised bezel around the phone’s 6.9-inch screen and an extra-thick bezel around the phone’s rear quad-camera array (which is arguably where most of the phone’s price tag goes). The buttons are little stuff but they feel thoroughly protected. The best part about the Ghostek Atomic Slim is that it still works with wireless charging and PowerShare even with its metal casing.
Do You Really Need a Galaxy S20 Ultra Case?
If you've made it this far without forming a strong opinion for or against phone cases, then I'll be blunt for a moment. You'd have to be a lunatic to not put a protective case over your Galaxy S20 Ultra's delicate glass frame.
This phone is a convergence of Samsung's most high-end tech in the fields of AI, image processing, and graphics. And yet it has the same fragile glass casing that the S10 line had. I think any smartphone that has a rear-quad camera array with a 108MP main lens deserves at least a simple protective case if not something more heavy-duty.
That doesn't mean that it's impossible to not drop the S20 Ultra, though, as its 20:9 display ratio makes it fairly easy to grasp. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is actually thinner than the iPhone 11, even though it packs a significantly larger screen. On the other side of the coin, it is just as easy to drop. So if you really want to keep your phone free from damage throughout its lifespan, you should definitely invest in a Galaxy S20 ultra case.
