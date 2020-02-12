7 Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Cases

The Spigen Tough Armor is one of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra cases around for its powerful drop protection and overall sleek form factor. It meets military-grade drop test standards and yet it only barely adds any thickness to the phone. It does this using a bumper frame design, which uses a raised bezel above and below the front screen to keep it lifted away from the ground in the case of a drop.

The backplate of the phone is raised high enough to protect the phone’s rear quad-camera display too, yet it can still support wireless PowerShare as long as the other phone doesn’t have too bulky of a case. One added bonus of this case is that it has a built-in kickstand that is suitable for media viewing in portrait or landscape mode. Now if only it came in more colors.