Is Twitter Down? Issues & Errors Reported Nationwide

Is Twitter down? People across the country are reporting issues with Twitter right now, including not seeing new tweets or retweets on some timelines. Twitter says there is a “partial service disruption.” Here’s what we know so far.

A Spike in Issues Started in the Late Afternoon, Including Problems Posting or Seeing New Tweets

Down Detector is reporting a recent spike in issues with Twitter on February 7, 2020. The issues started in the late afternoon.

And the live outage map indicates that the issues are across the country.

Reported issues include not seeing tweets or retweets and not being able to send new tweets.

Twitter Support has addressed the issue. Around 4:50 p.m. Eastern they wrote: “You might be experiencing trouble sending new Tweets, but we’re working on fixing this now. Sorry for the interruption and we’ll let you know when things are back to normal.”

You might be experiencing trouble sending new Tweets, but we’re working on fixing this now. Sorry for the interruption and we’ll let you know when things are back to normal. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 7, 2020

Twitter’s status page notes there is a “partial service disruption” that they are investigating.

This is a developing story.