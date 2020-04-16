6 Best Ryzen 4000 Series Laptops Right Now

AMD has been developing the Ryzen 4000 mobile CPU since about 2017, and the years of waiting are finally paying off. The company showed off the newest chipset in January at CES 2020, and the first laptops using the latest Ryzen are finally hitting the market. There are some good reasons to want a new laptop with the Ryzen 4000 — it’s a significant upgrade that AMD says rivals the performance of even the fastest desktop CPUs.
There’s finally a solid assortment of Ryzen 4000 laptops, and I’ve collected the most interesting ones below. Check back later, because I’ll be updating this article with additional laptops as they become available. Here’s what you need to know about the Ryzen 4000 portables PCs right now.
1. Acer Swift 3Price: $679.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gorgeous, small-bezel 14-inch screen
- Super thin and light
- Fingerprint reader
- Modest GPU means mediocre gaming performance
- Only one USB-C port
- No 4K display option
Processor Ryzen 7 4700U | RAM 8GB DDR4 | Display 14 inches | GPU Inegrated Radeon | Hard drive 512 GB SSD | Dimensions 12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches | Weight 2.65 pounds
Equipped with the more modest-performing Ryzen 7 4700U, the Acer Swift 3 is an affordable laptop in the “thin and light” category. In fact, it’s very thin and light — it weighs a scant 2.65 pounds and is a mere 0.63 inches thick. Despite the form factor, it still manages a decent 14-inch IPS display, though the on-board Radeon graphics won’t win any awards for graphical prowess — this isn’t a gaming laptop. Even so, the display seems even bigger than to the tiny wisp of a bezel around the screen. This laptop looks like it’s all screen.
While the bright, HD (190×1080-pixel) display is the star of the show here, Acer’s Swift 3 should be lauded for its impressive battery life — a solid 11 hours, which means this is an all-day laptop (and then some). Super light, it’s a laptop you can take everywhere. Once you get where you’re going, the laptop has enough ports to connect to anything you need. There’s a single USB-C port, for example, along with a pair of USB-A connectors and even a full-size HDMI, something that’s often lost on portables this small.
The laptop also has a few extra goodies that add value, like a backlit keyboard, integrated Alexa voice recognition and a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint scanner for biometric security.
2. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (GTX 1660 Ti)Price: $986.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordably priced
- RBG keyboard lighting
- G-Sync display
- GPU is only GTX 1660 Ti
- Hard drive is modestly sized
- Only one USB-C port
Processor Ryzen 7 4800H | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Display 15.6 inches | GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti | Hard drive 512 GB SSD | Dimensions 14.5 x 10.1 x 0.98 inches | Weight 5.07 pounds
ASUS is coming out swinging with its first TUF Gaming A15 laptop. Despite a very affordable price tag, this system offers a Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM (you can compare it to
as well). This configuration has a modest Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU to drive the IPS panel 15.6-inch display’s 1920 x 1080 pixels. It would be nice if the display had a little more horsepower, but keep in mind this is a fairly budget-minded system — and if you do want to play games with this system, you get a fast 144 Hz refresh rate, as well as Nvidia G-Sync, which eliminates tearing in gaming graphics. On the storage front, you get a 512GB SSD. Bottom line: This is no RTX 2080-caliber laptop, and it isn’t intended to be.
The chassis itself is, as the TUF name suggests, pretty rugged. ASUS says it’s built to the MIL-STD-810H military construction specification, able to survive unexpected drops and bumps. Even so, it’s under an inch thick, and still manages to include a battery that delivers about 9 hours of runtime between charges. The keyboard is fully RGB backlit and supports a handful of lighting profiles. Especially cool is that the WASD keys are highlighted for easy finger placement when you’re playing in the dark.
The system has no shortage of ports: you’ll find an Ethernet jack, audio port, HDMI, and four USB ports (two USB 3.0 and a USB-C on the left, and a USB 2.0 on the right). The laptop also includes speakers with four case cut-outs delivering DTS:X Ultra 7.1 virtual surround sound. There’s also Bluetooth (naturally) and WI-Fi (in this case, Wi-Fi 5, making this laptop essentially futureproofed against next-generation wireless routers).
Whether you choose this or another configuration, the TUF A15 is upgradeable. The case opens easily, where you’ll find empty slots to add moth RAM and a second SSD drive.
If you order the A15 now, it should arrive in late May or early June. And if you’re looking for a high-performance laptop right now, you might also want to consider an Intel Core i9-based laptop — check out the roundup of the best i9 portables to see what Intel-based portables have to offer.
Remember: If you use your laptop at home frequently, consider connecting it to a UPS so it and your other devices can weather a power failure without costing you any data. It might also make sense to consider an AMD Ryzen desktop computer instead since it can deliver more processing power and expansion options than you’ll get in a laptop.
3. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (RTX 2060)Price: $1,169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent GPS and display
- 1 TB SSD
- RGB lighting
- No 4K display
- Just one USB-C connection
- Fortress Gray finish not an option
Processor Ryzen 7 4800H | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Display 15.6 inches | GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 | Hard drive 1TB SSD | Dimensions 14.5 x 10.1 x 0.98 inches | Weight 5.07 pounds
This version of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 laptop is essentially the same as the GTX 1160 Ti version also in this list, giving you two A15 configuration choices if you are looking for a Ryzen 4000-based portable PC. Only a little more expensive than its little brother, this laptop has two major differences. Instead of the 512GB SSD, this one has a full 1TB of storage (also in SSD form, of course) and the video is upgraded to a GeForce RTC 2060. That means you now get to pair the 144Hz refresh rate and GeSync anti-tearing technology with a GPS that can handle more performance-driven games, and even some real-time ray tracing.
The chassis is ruggedly built to the MIL-STD-810H military construction specification, which means that it is generally able to survive unexpected drops and bumps. The case is just an inch thick and fits a battery that delivers about 9 hours of runtime between charges. Up on the business end of the laptop, you’ll find that the keyboard is fully RGB backlit and supports a handful of lighting profiles. Especially cool is that the WASD keys are highlighted for easy finger placement when you’re playing in the dark.
The system has virtually all the ports you could want in a laptop, including an Ethernet jack, audio port, HDMI, and four USB ports (two USB 3.0 and a USB-C on the left, and a USB 2.0 on the right). The laptop also includes speakers with four case cut-outs delivering DTS:X Ultra 7.1 virtual surround sound. There’s also, of course, Bluetooth and WI-Fi (in this case, Wi-Fi 5, making this laptop essentially futureproofed against next-generation wireless routers).
If you order this A15 now, it should arrive in late early June.
Find more ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (RTX 2060) information and reviews here.
4. Lenovo Legion 5Price: $999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful CPU and GPU combination
- Fast 50% quick charge in 30 minutes
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Heavy 5.4-pound laptop
- Short 5-hour battery life
- No biometric security
Processor Ryzen 7 4800H | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Display 15.6 inches | GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti | Hard drive 512 GB SSD | Dimensions 14.3 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches | Weight 5.41 pounds
It’s always nice when a laptop clocks in under $1000 and still has a solid array of features and performance specifications. That describes the Lenovo Legion 5, which leverages the speedy Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and a respectable Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics chipset to give you gaming and productivity performance. You also get a beefy 16GB RAM, which again is excellent for gaming — as well as demanding tasks like video production. A 512GB SSD also gives you a lot of storage capacity.
There’s more here than meets the eyes as well. The large 15.6-inch display isn’t just desktop replacement caliber, it has a 144Hz refresh rate, which means the HD display (1920×10280 pixels) is designed expressly for gaming, allowing you to see fast-moving visuals more smoothly. The keyboard is also gamer-friendly; it incorporates anti-ghosting tech and uses soft-landing switches with short 1.5mm travel.
Lenovo incorporates an advanced cooling system in this laptop as well, Called ColdFront 2.0, it keeps the laptop cool and dissipates heat using a dual-channel thermal mechanism comprised of 67 liquid crystal polymer-coated fan blades and dedicated copper heat pipes.
Unfortunately, you don’t get all-day battery performance from the Legion 5; in fact, you’ll probably struggle to hit five hours. That said, if you have access to a wall outlet, you’ll appreciate the USB-C fast charging, which gives you 50% charge in just 30 minutes.
5. Acer Aspire 5Price: $715.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great price
- Large 512GB SSD
- Long 10-hour battery life
- No biometric security
- No discrete graphics processor
- Weighs over 5.5 pounds
Processor Ryzen 7 4700U | RAM 8GB DDR4 | Display 15.6 inches | GPU Integrated Radeon | Hard drive 512GB SSD | Dimensions 14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inch | Weight 5.64 pounds
One of the least expensive Ryzen 4000 series laptops you can buy, the Acer Aspire 5 has a surprisingly lot to offer, as long you keep your expectations in check. The CPU, as you’d expect, is the little brother in the Ryzen 4000 family, the Ryzen 7 4700U. Honestly, though, that doesn’t cost you a lot of performance, but Acer pairs it with on-board Radeon graphics and 8GB RAM to keep this on budget. Here’s where choosing AMD pays off, though: In an Intel-based laptop, you’d expect to see a 256GB SSD under the hood, but Acer manages to pack a 512GB SSD under the hood, matching the specs of laptops costing $100 or more extra.
You also get a large desktop-replacement-caliber screen. The 15.6-inch HD display (that’s 1920×1080 pixels) looks great and helps you multitask more effectively. For sound, Acer has built in its Acer TrueHarmony sound system that adds some punch to the low end with deeper bass response. The keyboard is backlit, but there’s no fingerprint reader on the keyboard deck for biometric ease of access. Honestly, Acer: Where’s the fingerprint reader?
One area where Acer doesn’t skimp is on battery life. It runs for 10 hours, which is a full day and then some. Likewise, you get all the ports you could desire, including USB-C and USB-A, plus Ethernet and HDMI.
6. ASUS TUF Gaming A17Price: $1,198.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large 17-inch display
- 1TB SSD
- RGB keyboard
- GTX 1660 Ti graphics
- Only one USB-C port
- 4K not an option
Processor Ryzen 7 4800H | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Display 17.3 inches | GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti | Hard drive 1TB SSD | Dimensions 15.7 x 10.6 x 1 inch | Weight 5.73 pounds
The ASUS TUF Gaming A17 laptop is the same basic model as the A15, with one major difference: The 17.3-inch display. This large 1920×1080-pixel display is built on a fast IPS display that has a 144 Hz refresh rate. All that means this is a great choice for a desktop replacement productivity machine, and possibly a gaming rig. Weirdly, though, ASUS isn’t yet offering this version of the laptop with an RTX 2060 or RTGX 2070 GPU, which means the screen is still being driven by a GTX 1660 Ti. That’s an odd choice, and you might want to wait for the faster GPU — unless budget is a major consideration, because the 16560 Ti keeps this giant laptop right around the thousand dollar mark. Even so, you still get Nvidia G-Sync, which eliminates tearing in gaming graphics. Despite all that power, ASUS claims you’ll still get about 9 hours of battery life between charges.
Under the hood, you’ll find a hot-off-the-assembly-line Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. On the storage front, you get a full 1TB SSD, and there’s room inside for a second drive should you want to add it. And on top of the hood, you get a keyboard that’s fully RGB backlit and supports a handful of lighting profiles. I really like the way the WASD keys are highlighted for easy finger placement when you’re playing in the dark.
Living up to the TUF name, the chassis is rugged, built to the MIL-STD-810H military construction specification. That means, in short, that the laptop should be able to survive unexpected drops and bumps.
The system has virtually all the ports and connectivity you could ask for. There’s an Ethernet jack, audio port, HDMI, and four USB ports (two USB 3.0 and a USB-C on the left, and a USB 2.0 on the right). You also get Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 5, which is the newest Wi-Fi spec so fresh off the press that it’ll be a few years before routers can catch up and start supporting it. The laptop also includes speakers with four case cut-outs delivering DTS:X Ultra 7.1 virtual surround sound.
If you order the A15 now, it should arrive in mid-May.
About the AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile CPU
Now that you can get the third-generation Ryzen 4000 processor in select laptops -- with many more to come fairly soon -- you might wonder why the hoopla is about. Why get the Ryzen 4000 CPU at all?
The Ryzen 4000 series CPUs are based on AMD's Zen 2 architecture, so the chip's core DNA is not fundamentally different than the Ryzen 3000 desktops CPU. And one way that the Ryzen will stand out from previous mobile CPUs -- both from Intel and AMD -- is that the Ryzen 4000 will include more cores, substantially increasing the potential for multi-threaded operations on laptop CPUs. In fact, it appears that the Ryzen 4000 series processors -- and this needs to be proven through hands-on testing -- will be about as fast as the best desktop CPUs.
There are two families of Ryzen 4000 CPUs: U and H. The U series is aimed at lower-powered laptops like ultrabooks, the H series is going to primarily found in higher-end laptops that can be used as desktop replacements and by gamers.
The first CPU to find its way into laptops is the Ryzen 7 4800H. This CPU has 8 cores and 16 threads, a 12MB cache, and 7 graphic cores. In comparison, the entry-level U series chip is the Ryzen 4300U, which 4 copes and 4 threads, an 11MB cache, and 6 graphic cores.
Which AMD Ryzen 4000 laptop should I choose?
Currently, if you must have a Ryzen 4000-based laptop, the good news is that you could do a lot worse than the Ryzen 7 4800H CPU found in the first crop of systems, and all of the options are pretty affordable. If gaming is important to you, I'd suggest the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (RTX 2060), since it has a great display and a fairly modern GPU.
The only desktop replacement to choose from right now is the ASUS TUF Gaming A17, and if you're a gamer, I'd recommend waiting for more configurations to become available -- this laptop is simply underpowered thanks to its GTX 1660 Ti processor.
