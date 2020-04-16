3 Best Ryzen 4000 Series Laptops Right Now

Processor Ryzen 7 4800H | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Display 15.6 inches | GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti | Hard drive 512 GB SSD | Dimensions 14.5 x 10.1 x 0.98 inches | Weight 5.07 pounds

ASUS is coming out swinging with its first TUF Gaming A15 laptop. Despite a very affordable price tag, this system offers a Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. This configuration has a modest Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU to drive the IPS panel 15.6-inch display’s 1920 x 1080 pixels. It would be nice if the display had a little more horsepower, but keep in mind this is a fairly budget-minded system — and if you do want to play games with this system, you get a fast 144 Hz refresh rate, as well as Nvidia G-Sync, which eliminates tearing in gaming graphics. On the storage front, you get a 512GB SSD.

The chassis itself is, as the TUF name suggests, pretty rugged. ASUS says it’s built to the MIL-STD-810H military construction specification, able to survive unexpected drops and bumps. Even so, it’s under an inch thick, and still manages to include a battery that delivers about 9 hours of runtime between charges. The keyboard is fully RGB backlit and supports a handful of lighting profiles. Especially cool is that the WASD keys are highlighted for easy finger placement when you’re playing in the dark.

The system has no shortage of ports: you’ll find an Ethernet jack, audio port, HDMI, and four USB ports (two USB 3.0 and a USB-C on the left, and a USB 2.0 on the right). The laptop also includes speakers with four case cut-outs delivering DTS:X Ultra 7.1 virtual surround sound. There’s also Bluetooth (naturally) and WI-Fi (in this case, Wi-Fi 5, making this laptop essentially futureproofed against next-generation wireless routers).

Whether you choose this or another configuration, the TUF A15 is upgradeable. The case opens easily, where you’ll find empty slots to add moth RAM and a second SSD drive.

If you order the A15 now, it should arrive in late May or early June.