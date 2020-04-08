15 Best TikTok Lights: Your Ultimate List

If you want to take your TikTok game to the next level, you’re going to need some ambient lighting in the form of LED TikTok lights. TikTok video creators are finding unique ways to incorporate LED lights or photography lighting kits to take their production quality up a notch and make their videos stand out amongst the masses.

If you're looking to buy TikTok lights, then you probably are already quite familiar with the app, but if you're not, here's a quick rundown. TikTok is a video sharing app, mainly used for short videos of dancing, music, comedy, and lip-syncing and is gaining more popularity in early 2020 than ever before, according to this article in Brandtastic.

Why TikTok Lights?

While the app itself offers quite a few color-changing effects, many users are enhancing the quality of their videos by installing reasonably priced LED lights in their rooms, many with cool and unique effects like music synchronization.

How to Install TikTok Lights?

Most TikTok lights being used come in the form of an LED strip, with adhesive or magnetic backing that makes it easy to install them. You can even search on TikTok for some tutorials on how to best get them up and running, but it's typically quick and simple.

How to Incorporate TikTok Lights in Your Videos

Once the lights are up, it's really up to the user on how to use them. Many can be programmed to change color during the video or a solid color can provide a cool backdrop to a video. Some are even using TikTok lights to create videos with optical illusions, which you can search for within the app.