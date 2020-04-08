15 Best TikTok Lights: Your Ultimate List

If you want to take your TikTok game to the next level, you’re going to need some ambient lighting in the form of LED TikTok lights. TikTok video creators are finding unique ways to incorporate LED lights or photography lighting kits to take their production quality up a notch and make their videos stand out amongst the masses.
Shop our top picks for the best TikTok lights here, with options at every price point.
-
1. Govee Ultra-Long Color Changing Light Strip With Remote (65 Feet)Price: $65.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cutable design allows you to adjust the length to fit your space.
- Over 20 color settings which can easily be controlled with the included remote.
- Easy to install. The set comes with adhesives and support clips as well as instructions for hanging.
- Short power cable might require extension cord.
- Adhesive might need to be replaced perodically.
- Cut pieces cannot be used seperately.
With 65 feet of LED lights, you’ll have enough to light up an entire room with the Govee Ultra-Long Color Changing Light Strip. It includes a remote, allowing you to program the lights and turn them on and off without moving. Unlike the older versions, the remote doesn’t even need to be aimed at the lights to work. The strip can be cut, so you can adjust the length to fit your exact space while still keeping the lights synced. These lights have 20 different color modes as well as various settings for jump, fade, flash, etc. The set includes everything you need to install including adhesives and support clips along with easy to follow directions.
-
2. Wireless Smart Phone Controlled Strip Light Kit (65 Feet)Price: $82.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- These are easy to install and cuttable
- They offer bright, saturated lights
- You can control them with the included remote, phone, or smart devices depending on your preference
- Only sync with music on your phone
- Adhesive sticker on back could be stronger
- Colors must change all together, not in sections
Many LED strip light kits can either be controlled with your smartphone OR an included remote, but this kit offers both options so you can see which is right for you. With 65 feet of LED lights, you’ll have plenty to add ambiance to an entire room. It can be cut every five lights and has updated lighting with more saturated colors. Sync your lights to your phone with an easy to install app, and even change colors or setting with your voice if you have Google Home or an Amazon Alexa device.
-
3. Color Changing LED Strip Lights (32 Feet)Price: $38.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be synced with music, either using preset selections or your own music
- This price point is on the lower end and is still a highly rated product
- Tons of color setting, which can all be changed using the included remove
- The 32 ft length might not be long enough for your space, requiring you to purchase two
- Lights can not be cut to fit your space
- Adhesive might need to be changed perodically.
If you’re looking to upgrade your space for Tiktok-ing without spending a fortune, check out these highly-rated Color Changing LED Strip Lights. These have a unique feature, with the ability to change based on music. Choose from preset music genres or use your own mic for a personalized experience. The remote control, which is included, can be used to adjust color, brightness, speed of changing colors, etc. With an adhesive backing, these are super easy to install.
-
4. WiFi LED Waterproof Strip Lights (32 Feet)Price: $47.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Advanced adhesive technology for hanging. Will adhere to any surface, inside or outside.
- Easily controlled via your phone with a quick setup. Can also be controlled with voice via smart devices like Google home and Alexa enable devices.
- Affordable price point.
- Doesn't sycn with music.
- Can't cut down to shorter lengths.
- Since adhesive is so strong these can be difficult to move.
While many LED strip lights are designed for indoor use only, these are 100 percent waterproof, which means you can use them both inside and outside. There are two strips included at a little over 16 feet each, so you can use them separately or string them together for more length. As soon as the strips are turned on, you can easily sync them to your phone via wi-fi and Bluetooth (or Alexa/Google Home device) to control the color settings from anywhere in the house. These have an advanced adhesive to them that will allow them to stick to any surface, even outdoors.
-
5. Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light, Single Base Kit (Hub Required)Price: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very easy to install with one single base rather than long strip lights.
- Can be controlled via Alexa with voice or on a smartphone app easily.
- Sleek and sophisticated designt that will look great in any space.
- Requires both the Hue Smart Hub and Alexa device to work.
- Doesn't sync with music.
- Pricier option if you don't already own other necessary setup components.
While you do need to have both the Philips Hue Smart Hub as well as an Alexa device like the Echo Dot, the Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light is an awesome option for TikTok lights if you don’t have the patience to mess with the installation and design of LED strip lights. You can purchase this in a set of one or two, depending on your space and budget. The base can stand vertically or horizontally and can display a plethora of colors and brightness settings, all controlled with a smartphone app.
-
7. DAYBETTER Led Strip Lights With Remote (32 Feet)Price: $45.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cuttable and linkable so they can work with any size space. Many sets are either cutable, or linkable, but not both.
- Easy to install and stays in place with advanced adhesive technology.
- Controlled with included remote so you don't have to worry about syncing with a smartpone.
- Only 44 color combinations, as compared to other sets which have millions.
- Doesn't sync with music or sound.
- If you plan on cutting and linking various strands, setup can become difficult.
If you’re looking for a highly-rated, classic set of LED lights, this set of TikTok lights comes with everything you need for a quick and easy TikTok setup. The strong adhesive keeps them in place without having to worry about constantly falling lights than need to be re-attached. The lights themselves are bright and bold, giving the most of every color, with 44 color options to choose from. The set includes a remote to control the lights, which means you don’t have to worry about syncing these to a smartphone app. They are cuttable, and linkable, making these perfect for any size space – a unique feature that other sets don’t always offer.
-
8. Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition Smarter KitPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- These lights are easy to set up, using a dedicated app that can be used with Google Home or Amazon Alexa.
- The included rythem module allows these to sync with music for an awesome synconized experience.
- Unique geometrical design.
- Amazon Alexa or Google Home type of device is required to operate.
- Price point is high.
- Only nine lights are included.
Create the perfect TikTok ambiance in any space with these awesome Nanoleaf lights that not only bring color and an awesome glow to the room but also can be synced with your audio for a synchronized light experience. The kit includes everything you need for set up: one Rhythm Module, nine Light Panels, nine linkers, nine mounting stencils, and 28 mounting strips. Using a simple app, you can program color settings and even use your Alexa or Google Home devices to control these with your voice. If you’re into cool techy gadgets, this is the best TikTok light set you can find.
-
9. PHOPOLLO Color-Changing LED Strip Lights (33 Feet)Price: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to install with included adhesive
- Remote to control color, brightness, etc.
- Can cut to desired length.
- Doesn't work with smartphone or smart devices
- Doesn't sync with music
- Adhesive could be stronger and might need replacing.
Choose between a 33-foot strip or one that’s half the size and even less expensive if you simply want to light a small area. With the PHOPOLLO Color-Changing LED Strip Lights, you can change the mode, speed, and colors with an easy to use remote that is included. This strip light set has an easy and simple setup that won’t take much time or effort. The strips come with double-sided adhesive for quick and easy hanging.
-
10. Color Changing Can Light With Music SyncPrice: $139.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to set up
- Doesn't require additional products or hub
- Tons of colors, settings, and music syncing
- Doesn't include a remote so you need to use your phone to control
- Colors are not super saturated or bright
- Higher price point
With one single light, you can change the entire ambiance of your room, making it perfect for TikTok videos. This is made for a recessed lightbulb and doesn’t require any type of hub for setup. You can sync the bulb to your smartphone to easily change the colors (16 million to choose from), light settings (static, flashing, etc.) and even have the lights sync to the bpm of music on your microphone.
-
11. LED Strip Light Kit (16 Feet)Price: $27.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to install and inexpensive
- Syncs with music and controlled via remote or smartphone
- Can be used inside or outside, with a waterproof design
- Adhesive could be stronger
- Needs seperate adapter to work with smartphone or smart devices
- Smaller size might not work for larger rooms
This strip light kit is inexpensive and crosses off so many boxes. It’s wi-fi and smartphone compatible but also includes a remote. It can be used both inside and outside, has tons of settings for color and light and also syncs with music. The strips can even be cut to your desired length if this size is too long for your small space.
-
12. Speclux 32.8ft/10M Color Changing Rope LightsPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be controlled with remote (included), via your smartphone app, or even with Alexa enabled devices with your voice.
- Over 16 million color settings to choose from as well as brightness controls and timers.
- Syncs with music to change with the beat.
- While you can cut excess, you can only do this in between every 3 LED lights so length might not be perfect.
- 32 feet might be too short for some spaces, requiring you to purchase two.
- Can be mounted with either magnetic strips or adhesives and magnetic strips prove too weak for some.
While most LED light strips like this work either via remote or a smartphone app, the Speclux Color Changing Rope Lights allow you to choose between either, operating both ways for the most convenience. Similar to some other products, this one can sync with your music and can also be voice-operated with Amazon Alexa type devices. This is one of the most adjustable light strips with 16 million color modes to choose from, brightness settings, timers and more. The lights used are some of the highest quality, providing 50,000 hours of on time. This strip is cuttable between every 3 lights so you can find the proper length for your space.
-
13. LIFX Beam Seamless Color Changing Light ModulePrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very easy to set up with adhesive strips that are included
- Tons of color settings as well as dim and brightness settings
- Controlled with your smartphone
- More expensive than a standard LED light strip
- Adhesive/velcro combination might need replacing
- No syncing with music
The LIFX Beam Seamless Light Module makes setting up ambient lighting in any space a breeze. Simply place it with the included command strips, plug it in, and sync it to your phone – you’re ready to go. You can choose from 16 million colors as well as dim and brighten the light beam depending on your mood. This kit includes 6 beams that snap together as well as one corner kit, but you can always order more to accommodate your space.
-
14. Brione Triangle Light Panel Smart LED LightsPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Controlled via phone easily and efficiently
- Not difficult to install and program
- Tons of color options as well as music syncing
- Price point is high
- Music must be playing loudly for audio syncing to work properly
- Adhesive strips for mounting are strong but hard to move once in place
Create a unique and interesting atmosphere or backdrop for social media videos with these Brione Triangle Light Panel Smart LED Lights. The high-quality set has great ratings and is surprisingly easy to set up if you’re looking for a small project. The best part is playing around with the color settings, with endless options that can all be toyed with on your smartphone.
-
15. LE RGB LED Strip Lights KitPrice: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Preprogrammed colors as well as DIY
- Brightness is adjustable
- Strong adhesive and easy to install
- Not as many color options as some options
- Not Wifi capable, must be controlled with included remote
- Doesn't sync with music
This set has tons of ways you can customize your TikTok lights, allowing you to get creative. There are 20 basic colors as well as 6 DIY colors and 8 light modes. Unlike some other LED strips, the brightness is also adjustable from 10 to 100 so you can choose how saturated you want the colors. While this set doesn’t sync to music, it is adjustable in length with an easy cut you can do yourself at home.
If you're looking to buy TikTok lights, then you probably are already quite familiar with the app, but if you're not, here's a quick rundown. TikTok is a video sharing app, mainly used for short videos of dancing, music, comedy, and lip-syncing and is gaining more popularity in early 2020 than ever before, according to this article in Brandtastic.
Why TikTok Lights?
While the app itself offers quite a few color-changing effects, many users are enhancing the quality of their videos by installing reasonably priced LED lights in their rooms, many with cool and unique effects like music synchronization.
How to Install TikTok Lights?
Most TikTok lights being used come in the form of an LED strip, with adhesive or magnetic backing that makes it easy to install them. You can even search on TikTok for some tutorials on how to best get them up and running, but it's typically quick and simple.
How to Incorporate TikTok Lights in Your Videos
Once the lights are up, it's really up to the user on how to use them. Many can be programmed to change color during the video or a solid color can provide a cool backdrop to a video. Some are even using TikTok lights to create videos with optical illusions, which you can search for within the app.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.