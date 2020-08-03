9 Best Google Pixel 4a Cases: The Ultimate List

Midrange versions of flagship phones are a growing trend in the smartphone market but Google looks to remind us that value handsets is their specialty with the aggressively-priced Pixel 4a. This phone may be cheap but it is definitely still worth outfitting with a protective case. Here are our picks for which coverings are the best of the best.

Do You Really Need a Pixel 4a Case?

Even though the Pixel 4a is one of the cheapest midrange phones available and has a decently tough plastic casing (see this Pixel 3a durability test video from JerryRigEverything for an example), a protective case is still an important investment. Why, you might ask? Drops.

Designing a phone that can withstand daily wear and tear is one thing but designing a phone that can be dropped from a standing height repeatedly is a futile task. If you are concerned about cracking the Pixel 4a's DragonTrail glass display with repeated acts of clumsiness then a protective case should be your go-to option. That's because a high-quality phone case doesn't just reinforce the chassis of the phone. It helps you maintain your investment in a number of ways.

How We Chose the Best Pixel 4a Cases

There is more to a case than its ability to absorb impact. Prospective case buyers also need to consider the bezel of the case design, the grippiness of its texture, and, of course, the style. That's why we considered Pixel 4a cases in a wide variety of styles, ranging from ultra-slim and portable cases to rugged defender cases.

Each different style has its own pros and cons but the best one for your specific needs depends on how and where you usually your phone. If, for example, you wear tight pants, you may want a slimmer phone case that is meant for reducing scratches. However, if you use your phone for nature photography and navigating hiking trails, then you may want a more rugged defender-style case.

In the end, you can't go wrong with any of our top picks, but you should still shop with discretion. After all, a carefully chosen phone can easily outlast the phone itself.

