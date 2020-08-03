9 Best Google Pixel 4a Cases: The Ultimate List

Midrange versions of flagship phones are a growing trend in the smartphone market but Google looks to remind us that value handsets is their specialty with the aggressively-priced Pixel 4a. This phone may be cheap but it is definitely still worth outfitting with a protective case. Here are our picks for which coverings are the best of the best.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $39.95 Shop now at otterbox.com
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $39.99 Shop now at spigen.com
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $16.71 Shop now at esrgear.com
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $39.99 Shop now at catalystcase.com
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $40.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $16.99 Shop now at olixar.com
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Caseology Parallax CasePrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Lots color options
- Trim wears off easily
- Front bezel could be larger
- Limited impact resistance
The Caseology Parallax Case is a pixel 4a case that walks the line between protection and portability. It has a slim bezel that protects your phone’s most vulnerable edges without increasing the overall thickness of your phone. Its textured backplate provides some extra grip in the hand and it also comes in four unique colors.
-
2. OtterBox Commuter Series CasePrice: $39.95Pros:
Cons:
- Anti-microbial coating
- Slim and durable
- Rubber port covers
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Stiff button covers
While basic scratch guard cases are a common trend for midrange smartphones like the Pixel 4a, there are still more heavy-duty options like the OtterBox Commuter Series Case available for serious butterfingers among us. This dual layer case offers protection from drops and scratches almost as well as the larger OtterBox Defender (which OtterBox didn’t make for this phone). A new addition to this design is an antimicrobial coating that protects you and your case from many common bacteria. The case has a rubber port cover to protect your Pixel 4a’s you USB-C charge port as well.
-
3. Poetic Revolution Series CasePrice: $16.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Built-in kickstand
- Military grade drop tested
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
- Could be gripppier
If you are looking for a heavy-duty case for your Pixel 4a that doesn’t break the bank, then the Poetic Revolution Series Case is an easy choice. This case combines military grade drop protection with a number of built in features to leave power users little to ask for. Not only does it come with a built in screen protector but it also has a foldout kickstand on the back for media viewing. If only it was a little grippier, it would be the perfect pixel 4a case.
-
4. Spigen Tough Armor CasePrice: $39.99Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Built-in kickstand
- Large raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Stiff button covers
The Spigen Tough Armor Case is one of my personal favorite case molds because it provides 360° protection with an overall slim design. It’s bumper frame provides a generous bezel to protect from broadside drops that could otherwise crack your screen. It could use some more grip but it’s backplate has a built-in kickstand so that doesn’t leave me much room to complain.
-
5. ESR Metal Kickstand CasePrice: $16.71Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Built-in kickstand
- Clear design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited color options
The ESR Metal Kickstand Case allows you to show off the naked beauty of your Pixel 4a without leaving it vulnerable to drop some scratches. It’s flexible TPU material resists scratches which helps keep your phone looking new. It also comes with a built-in kickstand that works for media viewing in landscape or portrait mode.
-
6. Ghostek Covert CasePrice: $14.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Built-in kickstand
- Grippy design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited impact resistance
- Mushy button covers
The Ghostek Covert Case is a slim yet durable case that adds extra grip and the kickstand functionality to your Pixel 4a. It’s raised edges make a up bumper frame to protect from basic drops while also adding a diamond trim for added grip. Because it is a hybrid style case it won’t protect from more serious drops but it still provides everyday protection without adding too much bulk to your phone.
-
7. Catalyst Impact Protection CasePrice: $39.99Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- SIM / tool holder
- Limited color options
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
The Catalyst Impact Protection Case is one of the slimmest we’ve come across that offers military grade drop protection, which makes it a great choice for those who need extra cushioning without the added bulk. The secret is a bumper frame design that cushions the Pixel 4a’s vulnerable edges rather than relying on a thicker backplate. The end result is a grippy, lightweight, and durable case. I do wish it were a little cheaper though.
-
8. Google Fabric CasePrice: $40.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Stylish
- Compact
- Limited color options
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
Google’s own Fabric Case is a decent protective option for the Pixel 4a with an eye-catching style. But though we grippiness and the look of this Knit Fabric Case, it is fairly lightweight in design and won’t offer protection from major drops. That means this case is best for someone who only needs protection from scratches caused by daily wear and tear.
-
9. Olixar Soft Flip CasePrice: $16.99Pros:
Cons:
- Holds one credit card
- Microfiber lining
- Slim and durable
- Limited drop protection
- Should hold more cards
- Mushy button covers
The Olixar Soft Flip Case is Is a folio style case designed to protect your Pixel 4a from getting scratched up by other stuff in your pocket. The interior of the case is fully lined with microfiber cloth and the exterior silicone sleeve takes any beating the phone itself would receive. The inside of the folio cover has a loan credit card slot, which is nice, but I do wish that it had more than one.
Do You Really Need a Pixel 4a Case?
Even though the Pixel 4a is one of the cheapest midrange phones available and has a decently tough plastic casing (see this Pixel 3a durability test video from JerryRigEverything for an example), a protective case is still an important investment. Why, you might ask? Drops.
Designing a phone that can withstand daily wear and tear is one thing but designing a phone that can be dropped from a standing height repeatedly is a futile task. If you are concerned about cracking the Pixel 4a's DragonTrail glass display with repeated acts of clumsiness then a protective case should be your go-to option. That's because a high-quality phone case doesn't just reinforce the chassis of the phone. It helps you maintain your investment in a number of ways.
How We Chose the Best Pixel 4a Cases
There is more to a case than its ability to absorb impact. Prospective case buyers also need to consider the bezel of the case design, the grippiness of its texture, and, of course, the style. That's why we considered Pixel 4a cases in a wide variety of styles, ranging from ultra-slim and portable cases to rugged defender cases.
Each different style has its own pros and cons but the best one for your specific needs depends on how and where you usually your phone. If, for example, you wear tight pants, you may want a slimmer phone case that is meant for reducing scratches. However, if you use your phone for nature photography and navigating hiking trails, then you may want a more rugged defender-style case.
In the end, you can't go wrong with any of our top picks, but you should still shop with discretion. After all, a carefully chosen phone can easily outlast the phone itself.
See Also
21 Best Google Pixel 4 XL Cases
11 Best Google Pixel 4 Cases: Your Ultimate List
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.