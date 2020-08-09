7 Best Laptops for Middle School Students: Compare, Buy & Save

In this article, you’ll find a well-rounded collection of laptops that reflect good choices for a middle school student. The prices range from about $200 at the low end to $1000 at the top, and I point out exactly why you might want to spend more under certain circumstances. Not sure what criteria to when getting a laptop for a middle schooler? At the end of the article, I explain everything you need to know to make a solid laptop purchase — with a focus on what specs are adequate for your student. Stick with these recommendations, and you won’t over-spend. But your kid will have enough computing power and features to get the job done, too.

The good news is that while a laptop might be mandatory equipment these days, it doesn’t have to be a top-of-the-line computer. Slower models with modest specifications, last year’s models, and machines that compromise performance for a lower price are perfectly suitable for pretty much anything a middle schooler might need. Does your kid want to play games as well? That changes the equation a little, but just be aware that a gaming-ready rig isn’t needed to complete tenth grade.

These days, laptops have become nearly as essential for grade school-aged kids as they are for high schoolers, college students, and working professionals. Middle schoolers are expected to be connect3ed and online, able to communicate with teachers, do basic internet research, complete homework assignments digitally, and more. Many classes hand out assignments digitally and use online services like Google Drive to keep all students looped into classwork, deadlines, and more. That’s even more true now, with many schools delaying the school year, keeping classes remote and digital, and otherwise using distance learning to augment or replace in-class learning.

How to Shop for a Laptop Ideal for a Middle School Student

While in the past, most school assignments that needed to be done on a computer could be done using school computers, that's increasingly not the case. First of all, many schools are conducting classes remotely this year and possibly next year as well. So middle schoolers, like high school and college students, increasingly need to supply their own. But even if your student isn't studying at home, the increased reliance on computers means students will often benefit from having ready access to their own laptop. So the best laptops for middle school students is one they actually have access to ever day.

Well, the good news is that you don't need to spend a fortune on a laptop for your kid if he or she is in 6th, 7th, or 8th grade -- their computing needs are modest. No one in middle school needs a fast processor or advanced graphics card, so a hand-me-down laptop will generally get the job done. If you are getting a new computer for them, aim low; laptops under $1000 are going to be plenty, and you can often spend $300 on a perfectly good student laptop.

In fact, you should strongly consider a Chromebook. Laptops running the Chrome OS are generally only able to run web apps and require a connection to the internet all the time -- it's akin to only ever using a web browser, Google Docs, and Dropbox on your personal laptop. Some schools may require access to certain specific Windows apps -- but if not, a Chromebook is a user-friendly, inexpensive, and secure option that also offers portability and long battery life. It's essentially the ideal laptop for younger kids.

All of those advantages are why most of the laptops in this roundup are Chromebooks. Just be sure to check with your school to see if a Chromebook is approved for use. But if the school has requirements for Microsoft Office or other apps that much be installed on the computer, then you might need to invest in a Windows PC (or, in some rare cases, a Mac). Best to ask the teacher or the school's front office before the school year kicks off, if you don't get specific guidance on computer requirements ahead of time.

You might also need to choose between a traditional clamshell laptop and a 2-in-1 convertible model. Kids especially can benefit from a 2-in-1 since, in tablet mode, it's handy for handwritten notetaking, drawing and sketching with a stylus, and using it for entertainment. But flip or spin it, or add the detachable keyboard, and it becomes an all-business laptop for typing homework.

The Best Value in a Laptop for a Middle School Student

As mentioned, younger students -- particularly ones who are still on their way to high school -- don't need especially beefy laptops, and can often make do with older models handed down from mom and dad or a sibling. New laptops don't have to have fast processors or ann abundance of storage.

If a Chromebook will work for your middle schooler, then there are two obvious choices. If you're looking for standard clamshell laptop that's affordable and covers all the basics (portable, good battery life, and so on) then look no further than the Acer Chromebook 14. But if your kid prefers a 2-in-1 that converts easily between a laptop and a tablet -- then the Acer Spin 11 is the smart choice. Not only is it versatile, but it's especially rugged, which is a good feature for kids.

If a Chromebook isn't the right choice, then you're probably going to be in the market for a Windows laptop. There are a million Windows-based laptops out there (that's probably not too much of an exaggeration) but a few stand out as great choices for kids. I'd recommend the Asus VivoBook 15. This laptop comes with Windows Home S Mode, which "locks down" the machine for safety and security -- though you can convert it to a full, unrestricted version of Windows if you like. It's also got a lot of useful and convenient features like a fingerprint sensor for login, which is very kid-friendly.

