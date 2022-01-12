9 Best 16GB RAM Laptops: Compare & Save

Thankfully, 16GB laptops are common, and many PC makers offer their laptops in multiple memory configurations. So if you see a laptop you like, you may be able to buy it equipped with 16GB. But which laptop is right for you? Keep reading; I’ve rounded up the best pre-configured 16GB laptops I could find, and at the end of the article you’ll find some additional laptop buying advice. But if processor speed is more important to you, be sure to check out the roundup of Intel Core i9-based laptops .

Whether you work from home or need a personal laptop for productivity and recreation, you can think of a laptop with 16GB of RAM as landing in the sweet spot. It’s ideal for multi-tasking and serious gaming, and should give you a smooth and glitch-free computing experience overall. But for most people, it’s as much memory as you should need — and overspending on RAM to get 32GB is often just wasted money unless you have a genuine need for that much memory, such as intensive video editing. Trust me: Unless you work professionally in video production or some other very computing-intensive field, you simply don’t need more than 16GB of RAM.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What to Look for When Shopping for a Laptop

Just like when you're car shopping one of the first things you consider is the size of the engine and whether it's front-wheel drive, you should start your laptop search with the specs. What's the CPU -- if an Intel, is it a Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, or Core i9? The higher the CPU's rating, the better it will perform and the longer you may go before feeling the need to replace it -- but the more expensive it will be. But keep in mind that if you get a laptop equipped with an AMD processor, it'll probably clock in a little cheaper than an equivalent Intel laptop.

That said, the video card and screen may be the single most important part of the laptop equation, especially if you are a gamer. While the CPU is important, spend relatively more on a better graphics card, even if it means sacrificing CPU performance. Likewise, if you do play games, look for a laptop with a fast display. The default screen refresh rate is 60Hz, but faster displays can handle faster motion in games, and tech like G-Sync can make fast action appear smoother and reduce graphical "tearing" that can take you out of the game.

There are two kinds of memory to consider. Random Access Memory -- RAM -- is the temporary working space used while the computer is running. See the section "How Much RAM do I Need" below. But you also need permanent storage in the form of a hard drive. These days, don't even consider a laptop that doesn't use a solid-state drive -- an SSD. An SSD is like a giant thumb drive for your PC; there are no moving parts and it's very fast. Some laptops store just the system files on a small SSD and include a second, traditional hard drive to store your data. That's fine, but keep in mind that anything smaller than 512GB for your system drive is claustrophobically small and you might come to regret it.

Those are the essential considerations. Other things to keep in mind: Does the laptop have enough ports, and the kinds of ports you need, like USB 3 and USB-C? How big and heavy is it, especially if you want to travel with the laptop? Likewise, does the battery last long enough for your needs?



How Much RAM Do I Need?

If you're looking for a 16GB laptop, you might already have figured this out for yourself. But if you're on the fence about how much memory your laptop needs, consider these rough guidelines:

4GB is the starting point, and in all honesty, is probably insufficient for any PC. You can find budget laptops with 4GB of RAM, but they will almost always perform sluggishly because of their memory configuration.

8GB is a good compromise for laptops that won't be taxed with performance-intensive games or advanced applications. If you mainly stick to simple productivity apps and casual games, this is enough memory.

16GB is the sweet spot for more ambitious computing. If you do a lot of multitasking, running large programs like Photoshop and the Microsoft Office suite at the same time, along with keeping a lot of browser tabs open, then 16GB is a smart choice -- to say nothing of more intensive games.

32GB or more is a good choice if you do very intensive production and creation tasks, like video editing or graphic design. If you don't design 3D objects or run Adobe Premiere, though, don't get more than 16GB of memory -- it's wasted money. Spend the money that the extra memory would have cost on a larger SSD.

The Best Value in a 16GB Laptop

There's no one best laptop, regardless of what criteria you happen to be using to choose a machine. But if your primary driver is budget, there's no question that a laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad E595 is the model to beat. Priced well under $1000 and still equipped with solid components, I would consider stepping up from the minimal 256GB hard drive -- but the USB-C port makes this the winner among the lower-priced models.

If the size of your checkbook is less of a concern but you want a high-performance machine that can handle games and routine productivity tasks, my money is on the MSI GL65 Leopard. It's a superb laptop, equipped with an Intel Core i7 and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with a fast 144Hz display. Throw in both USB-C and an SD card reader, ad there's a ton of value here for a sub-$1500 price tag.

See Also:

9 Best UPS: Uninterruptible Power Supply Buyer’s Guide

11 Best i9 Laptops

11 Best Noise Cancelling Headphones