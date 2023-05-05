11 Best CenturyLink Modems: Your Buyer’s Guide

DSL Internet is on its way out of style but CenturyLink DSL is still the only option available in many rural areas. But just because your ISP has you in their pocket doesn’t mean you have to shell out a monthly fee to rent networking equipment. These are the best CenturyLink modems you can use to save on rental fees. Just don’t forget the WiFi router.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Can I Use My Own Router with CenturyLink?

Yes, you can use your own modem if you're switching to CenturyLink from another provider OR if you just want to use a better modem than what they provide.

Are CenturyLink Modems Good?

Yes, CenturyLink modems are good, but you do have to purchase or lease them in addition to your monthly bill. If you already have a compatible modem, you should use that to save some money.

CenturyLink Background

CenturyLink is the third largest telecommunications company in the United States, and it offers Internet services at a wide variety of speeds. The company has merged with smaller companies like Qwest and Embarq, offering either VDSL, ADSL, or fiber across all fifty states.

But no matter which service you use, this massive ISP acts like renting network equipment is still the norm. What they don't tell their customers (and honestly should) is that it is both easy and inexpensive to replace their rental gear with your own 2-in-1 unit. The average cost of a combo unit that serves as both a DSL modem and router is about $100. If you instead pay a rental fee of $10 per month, you'll be overpaying in under a year.

Setting up a new DSL modem is easy, too. All you have to do is plug your modem/router into the DSL line, switch it on, and open a web browser to start the process automatically. As for getting rid of your rental equipment, you simply call and ask for a pre-paid shipping label to return your rented CenturyLink gateway.

You can reference the CenturyLink Modem Compatibility Table to get started with a selection and tried and tested options. However, judging by the number of approved products that are no longer manufactured, CenturyLink hasn't updated this list in almost a decade.

That's why we did the hard work for you and researched the ten best gateways for CenturyLink DSL. Be mindful that whether you are on VDSL2 or legacy ADSL depends on which service is provided locally, and will be a determining factor in which modems will work for you.

If you are on CenturyLink fiber, you will need a special optical network terminal (ONT), which will be provided for you. In this case, you are best off simply purchasing one of the best AC routers instead. Whichever option you need, you'll find it among our top picks, which have been selected for their performance, features, and value combination.