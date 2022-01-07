Best Desktop PCs for Cryptocurrency Mining

Cryptocurrency mining is a hot topic these days — with the meteoric rise of certain currencies and Elon Musk’s open support of bitcoin, dogecoin and others, a lot of people are taking a new interest in the topic. At the top of many people’s list: Mining their own cryptocurrency. Interested in doing it yourself? It’s not hard, but you’ll need a desktop PC for cryptocurrency mining.

The good news is that once you’re set up, mining cryptocurrency is essentially effortless. Your PC does all the hard work; you just need to leave it running, where it generates a small amount of income more or less continuously. Of course, you need to account for the cost of electricity, but you should, with a sufficiently powerful PC, have a net profit. And while years ago, getting set up was a formidably geeky challenge, these days there are turnkey software solutions that can have you mining quickly and easily. The easiest solutions are sites like NiceHash. Here, you’re not mining cryptocurrency directly. Instead, you’re “renting” your PC’s processing power to a mining farm. Your computer’s processing power adds to the overall pool, and the group collectively mines. You get paid for a portion of that bounty.

Either way — whether you choose to mine on your own or become part of a mining farm — the most important criteria when choosing a desktop PC for cryptocurrency mining is the GPU (graphics processing unit, or graphics card). This is the part of your computer that does the heavy lifting — not the CPU. Nor is the hard drive or any other component nearly as important in the list of specs. Whether you are getting a high-powered laptop or desktop, the graphics is the component to keep an eye on.

Ready to get on board the cryptocurrency mining train? We’ve rounded up some of the best desktop PCs for the job. This list assumes you aren’t dedicating a PC to mining operations and locking it in a closet somewhere to run 24/7. Instead, these are computers that you can use day-to-day for gaming and productivity tasks, but which are also excellent for mining. After all, unless you have a small fortune to invest in hardware, you won’t break even anytime soon — instead, mining will supplement your income and help defray the cost of a PC, so make it a desktop PC you’ll want to use for other things as well.