11 Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Cases

Though the Galaxy S21 Plus suffers from middle child syndrome more than ever now, Samsung still has a compelling reason for phablet fanboys to upgrade, namely improved processing power at a lower price point than last year. But while it is powerful it is also delicate. So if you truly want this beautiful handset to last more than a year, you’ll need one of the best S21 Plus cases available. Let’s dig in.
1. OtterBox Defender Series CasePrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual layer protection
- Rubber port cover
- Included belt clip/kickstand
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
- High price tag
There are few phone cases more iconic than the OtterBox Defender Series Case, which more or less popularized the very concept of protective cases. And while their build quality has ultimately changed for better or for worse, I’m still comfortable calling the OtterBox defender one of the best S21 Plus cases. Period. It may be bulkier than the average case but this time-tested design is meant to offer the most protection as is conveniently possible. That means two layers of drop protection and an extra-large bezel on all sides of the phone. It’s a little unforgiving on pockets but that’s why each case comes with a belt clip that doubles as a media viewing kickstand.
2. Pelican Voyager Series CasePrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Included belt clip/kickstand
- Rubber port cover
- Bulky design
- High price tag
- Limited color options
The Pelican Voyager Series Case is a direct competitor to the OtterBox Defender, which aims for high-end device security at the minor cost of some portability. The Voyager boasts four layers of protection, which is more layers than most Taco Bell menu items. It has a similar lifetime guarantee to OtterBox’s and a similar belt clip/kickstand accessory as well. So ultimately, whichever of these two cases you prefer comes down to personal preference as they both represent the top tier of protection for the S21+.
3. VRS Damda Glide Pro CasePrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy design
- Bulky design
- Not PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
The VRS Damda Glide Pro Case is a versatile case mold that offers extra grip and drop protection for not only your S21+ but also three credit cards. The cards are housed in a hidden compartment on the backplate, which unfortunately makes it too bulky to wirelessly charge. This is a worthwhile tradeoff, though, especially if you aim to live a wallet-free lifestyle.
-
4. Poetic Revolution CasePrice: $18.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military grade drop tested
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Built-in screen protector
- Rubber port cover
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
The Poetic Revolution is a feature-packed case that offers tons of features for your S21+, ranging from dust protection, to screen protection, to a built-in kickstand. These features are all neatly integrated into a standard bumper frame design, which provides impact resistance from virtually all angles. The screen protector is built right into the frame but don’t destroy it too quickly as the raised bezel will make it hard to replace. The kickstand is folded into the backplate and it doesn’t even interfere with wireless charging. The Revolution is one of the best S21 Plus cases all-around.
5. Speck Presidio2 Grip CasePrice: $35.17Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Antimicrobial coating
- Limited drop protection
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
The Speck Presidio2 Grip Case is an iconic phone case whose claim to fame is its grippy 3D texture that extends from the backplate to the raised bezel. It helps keep your phone in your hand more consistently and provides some solid drop protection when your clumsiness gets the best of you. An added touch to the Presidio2 design is a Micropel blend that prevents the growth of bacteria on the case’s surface. And considering all of the nasty places we use our phones, I am pushing for that to become a standard feature in all cases.
6. Spigen Tough Armor CasePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Large raised bezel
- Slim and durable
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
- Shows scratches easily
The Spigen Tough Armor Case is a classic hybrid case design that expertly walks the line between protection and portability. It is slim yet durable, which is exactly what you want out of a case for a phone with a 6.7-inch display. The Tough Armor employs soft TPU, cushiony foam, and hard PC to absorb shock and it still has room for a built-in kickstand on the back.
7. FYY Leather Wallet CasePrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Lightweight and durable
- Bulky design
- Limited impact resistance
- So-so magnetic clasp
Wallets are quickly becoming a thing of the past because of innovative wallet case designs like the FYY Leather Wallet Case. Its folio cover has slots to hold three cards plus some spare cash while its rear cover snaps onto your phone to secure it behind a layer of genuine cowhide. It is not the most shock-absorbing case out there but it provides 360-scratch protection while it is in your pocket and that certainly counts for something. It also works great with Wireless PowerShare, which isn’t the case with card slot-style cases like the VRS Damda.
8. ESR Metal Kickstand CasePrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Lightweight and durable
- Included screen protectors
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited impact resistance
- Bezel could be larger
The ESR Metal Kickstand Case is a great case for showing off the beautiful stock color of your S21+ without leaving it vulnerable to scuffs and scratches. It is made from clear TPU, which is molded to offer a protective bezel around the edges and broadsides of the phone for nearly 360-degree coverage. It also has a built-in metal kickstand for media viewing in portrait and landscape mode and it works fine with wireless charging. It is an all-around solid choice.
9. Caseology Parallax CasePrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited color options
- Does not work with edge-to-edge protectors
The Caseology Parallax is an eye-catching case design that provides solid drop and scratch protection for your S21+ while maintaining an overall slim profile. Or at least as slim of a profile as you can have while covering a phone with a 6.7-inch display. That’s because the key to the design is balance between protection and portability so that it is thick enough to prevent damage to your phone’s internal components without making it impossible to use its wireless PowerShare feature. But just as important as its build quality is its design, which really sets this case apart from the competition. Not only does the 3D textured backplate add some extra grip over your phone but it also gives it a unique look that can go uncopied.
10. Zizo Bolt Series CasePrice: $18.99Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Built-in kickstand
- Stiff button covers
- Mushy button covers
- Bulky design
The Zizo Bolt Series Case may look somewhat unusual but in my eyes, that is a major part of what makes this defender case so charming. It offers military-grade drop protection without the cookie-cutter carbon fiber accents and ballistic nylon patterns. Its perforated case provides some extra grip also sports a built-in kickstand on the PC backplate. Combine this with a solid raised bezel and you’ve got a case that will keep your Galaxy S21 Plus looking brand new well past its own relevance.
11. Samsung Clear View CoverPrice: $56.49Pros:
Cons:
- LED Notification strip
- Protective folio folds into a kickstand
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
While you typically pay a little extra for name-brand products, I think that the added utility of Samsung’s Clear View Cover will make it a worthwhile option for many. After all, there aren’t too many other cases out there that work with the phone’s screen to pass lock screen information through a folio cover. The benefit of this is that you can get quick glances at incoming notifications without leaving your phone screen vulnerable to harm, then quickly slide it back into your pocket. The detriment of this design is that it isn’t particularly sturdy, so it isn’t well-suited for drops. But as long as you are generally careful with your S21 Plus, this case is still a viable case option.
Do You Really Need a Galaxy S21 Plus Case?
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of Samsung's most recent releases and yet there are already hundreds of different case molds available for it. This might seem excessive, but the reason that manufacturers always make cases for new products is that cases really do make a difference and savvy shoppers know it.
According to a study from the NPD group, 66 percent of Android smartphone users use a protective smartphone case. Some of the top-cited reasons for doing so include preserving the quality of their phone and giving it a unique style.
So, no, you don't exactly need an S21 Plus case but most phone users agree that it is a good idea.
How We Picked the Best Galaxy S21 Plus Cases
There are plenty more factors that come into play when trying to find the best phone case for your specific needs. You also have to consider price, bulk, features, and style to name just a few.
Since no case wins in every category, we've used these criteria to identify the top case picks for a number of different purposes. That is why you will find job site-ready rugged cases on this list right alongside lightweight slim cases.
Regardless of which style you prefer, your Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely better off with a case, especially if you want to keep it free of scratches and dents.
