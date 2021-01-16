11 Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Cases

Though the Galaxy S21 Plus suffers from middle child syndrome more than ever now, Samsung still has a compelling reason for phablet fanboys to upgrade, namely improved processing power at a lower price point than last year. But while it is powerful it is also delicate. So if you truly want this beautiful handset to last more than a year, you’ll need one of the best S21 Plus cases available. Let’s dig in.

Do You Really Need a Galaxy S21 Plus Case?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of Samsung's most recent releases and yet there are already hundreds of different case molds available for it. This might seem excessive, but the reason that manufacturers always make cases for new products is that cases really do make a difference and savvy shoppers know it.

According to a study from the NPD group, 66 percent of Android smartphone users use a protective smartphone case. Some of the top-cited reasons for doing so include preserving the quality of their phone and giving it a unique style.

So, no, you don't exactly need an S21 Plus case but most phone users agree that it is a good idea.

How We Picked the Best Galaxy S21 Plus Cases

There are plenty more factors that come into play when trying to find the best phone case for your specific needs. You also have to consider price, bulk, features, and style to name just a few.

Since no case wins in every category, we've used these criteria to identify the top case picks for a number of different purposes. That is why you will find job site-ready rugged cases on this list right alongside lightweight slim cases.

Regardless of which style you prefer, your Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely better off with a case, especially if you want to keep it free of scratches and dents.

