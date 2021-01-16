11 Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Cases

While the Ultra line of Samsung phones originally started out as a vehicle to roll out new processing and camera tech ahead of the curve, the Galaxy S21 Ultra has given this line a life of its own. With added S-Pen support, yet another rear-facing camera (four total), and a cheaper starting price than last year, this phone has no rules left to play by. Except for one: you had better use a phone case. Read on below to browse our picks for the best S21 Ultra cases available now.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Do You Really Need an S21 Ultra Case?

If you've made it this far along in your research, then you should already understand the many practical reasons for getting a protective case for your phone. The biggest one, however, is that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is made from delicate glass.

Most smartphones are and this really starts to show when you look at the statistics. A 2014 survey conducted by SquareTrade revealed that 26 percent of their survey group had broken at least one phone screen in their life. And the number is estimated to have grown to about 33 percent with the surging popularity of smartphones.

So the short answer is, yes, you should probably have a case for your Galaxy S21 Ultra if you want to keep it safe from drops, scratches, and scuffs. Just being careful can only get you so far.

How We Chose the Best S21 Ultra Cases

Though individual needs are the most important factor in finding the perfect case, not all phone cases are created equally. Phone cases are aggressively over-manufactured which is why we developed a rigorous set of standards to separate the wheat from the chaff.

For most users, the secret recipe boils down to finding the right balance between protection and portability, as you can't have one without sacrificing the other. That said, we also made sure to include several fancier defender-style cases for the chronically clumsy as well as some ultra-thin options for those who seek protection on a budget. No matter which style you prefer, you'll be sure to find a high-quality option on our vetted list.

See Also

21 Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Cases