11 Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Cases

While the Ultra line of Samsung phones originally started out as a vehicle to roll out new processing and camera tech ahead of the curve, the Galaxy S21 Ultra has given this line a life of its own. With added S-Pen support, yet another rear-facing camera (four total), and a cheaper starting price than last year, this phone has no rules left to play by. Except for one: you had better use a phone case. Read on below to browse our picks for the best S21 Ultra cases available now.
1. OtterBox Defender Series CasePrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual layer protection
- Included belt clip/kickstand
- Rubber port cover
- Bulky design
- High price tag
- Limited color options
The OtterBox Defender Series Case is a no-nonsense defender case that uses two discrete protective layers to keep your phone safe from all varieties of harm. Its three-piece design replaces the built-in screen protector that they used to have with a snap-on front screen cover that offers a much larger bezel than any hybrid case. But since this large bezel carries over to the backplate, this is quite the bulky phone case. OtterBox acknowledges this, though, and includes a belt clip holster (which doubles as a media viewing stand) with every case. Both parts are covered by a limited lifetime warranty too, which should offer you all the peace of mind you’ll need to bring your S21 Ultra with you everywhere.
2. Spigen Tough Armor CasePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Slim and durable
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
- Shows scratches easily
The Spigen Tough Armor Case is a hybrid case design that walks the delicate line between protection and portability so that you can protect your S21 Ultra without leaving your pockets bursting at the seams. It offers military-grade drop protection while only adding 0.14 inches of bulk, which certainly leaves you better off than walking around with a naked phone. It also has a handy built-in kickstand for media viewing. The biggest downside to the design is that its button covers lack that satisfying click when you depress them, but such is a small price to pay for protecting your phone from drops and scratches.
3. Poetic Revolution CasePrice: $18.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Rubber port cover
- Military grade drop tested
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
The Poetic Revolution Case is a feature-packed protective case that provides a lot of value for its modest price. First of all, this two-piece case comes with two front covers, one with a built-in screen protector and one with just the raised front bezel in case you already have your own screen protector. Next, you have its military-grade drop-tested bumper frame, which will keep your S21 Ultra safe from drops and scratches alike. Then the icing on the cake is the built-in kickstand, which still allows wireless charging as well. It may not be the most aesthetically pleasing case around but it is certainly one of the most functional.
4. Speck Presidio2 Grip CasePrice: $35.17Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Antimicrobial coating
- Slim and durable
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
If you have a chronic case of butterfingers, then the Speck Presidio2 Grip Case is the perfect S21 Ultra for you. The hallmark of its design is its raised 3D texture, which provides extra grip all over the phone, preventing drops before they even happen. This helps to make up for the overall slimmer design, which is nice for your pockets but not so nice when it comes to drops. One extra layer of protection that this case has is a blend of Microban in the material, which helps to prevent the growth of bacteria on the case itself. This is extra useful considering we take our phones everywhere.
5. FYY Leather Wallet CasePrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Lightweight and durable
- Bulky design
- Limited impact resistance
- So-so magnetic clasp
If you’ve already said goodbye to carrying around a bulky billfold, then the FYY Leather Wallet Case is a great way to ensure that your essential payment options are with you whenever you have your phone handy. This folio-style case has the internal storage to hold three credit cards plus some cash, so you can keep your phone and your money secure. The interior snap-on case fits snugly over the S21 Ultra and the genuine leather exterior provides some decent shock absorption as well as RFID blocking too. It also works decently with wireless charging, despite being inherently bulkier than a non-folio case.
6. ESR Metal Kickstand CasePrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Lightweight and durable
- Included screen protectors
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited impact resistance
- Bezel could be larger
The S21 Ultra is quite the gorgeous handset and it seems like very few cases besides the ESR Metal Kickstand Case actually respect that. This transparent case offers (mostly) distraction-free scratch protection, as it is made almost entirely of clear TPU plastic. The only part that is opaque is the built-in metal kickstand on the back, which is handy for both landscape and portrait mode viewing. Add this phone’s slim profile and effortless wireless charging support into the mix and you’ve got a case that you will quickly forget is even attached to your phone. As an added bonus, it comes with some tempered-glass screen protectors to provide some added protection.
7. Caseology Parallax CasePrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited color options
- Does not work with edge-to-edge protectors
The Caseology Parallax Case is a stylish way to add some extra protection and unique charm to your Galaxy S21 Ultra. Its rear backplate sports a beautiful 3D texture while its raised bumper frame provides a buffer against drops from all angles – even face down. The case adds a little extra grip and still works fine with Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare feature too. Just note that its bezel may interfere with edge-to-edge screen protectors.
8. Spigen Slim Armor CS CasePrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 2 cards
- Large raised bezel
- Slim and durable
- Shows scratches easily
- Mushy button covers
- Limited color options
If the Spigen Slim Armor CS Case looks familiar, that’s because it is almost identical to the Spigen Tough Armor case we reviewed earlier. The only difference is that it forgoes some of its extra protective features to house a rear credit card compartment that can comfortably carry a couple of cards. Yes, this does cut into its impact resistance somewhat but it still has the same large raised bezel that you’ll find on the Tough Armor case. It is also still surprisingly slim, which is a nice touch when you factor in the dimensions of the S21 Ultra’s massive 6.8-inch screen.
9. Case-Mate Twinkle CasePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Micropel coating
- Slim and durable
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Stiff button covers
- Could be grippier
The Case-Mate Twinkle Case is a stylish snap-on case that simultaneously protects your Galaxy S21 Ultra and provides it a unique look that will help it stand out like the premium phone it is. The rear backplate shines bright with iridescent foil elements while still working great with wireless charging in and out. The bumper frame offers drop protection up to 10 feet while also using Micropel material to prevent the growth of bacteria on the case itself. And considering how many gross places we bring our phone, I can’t help but wonder why every case company hasn’t caught onto this feature?
10. Zizo Bolt Series CasePrice: $18.99Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Built-in kickstand
- Stiff button covers
- Mushy button covers
- Bulky design
Though the unique design of the Zizo Bolt Series Case was offputting to me at first, I have grown to love the instantly recognizable look of this job site-ready case. Its perforated holes might not provide any tactical advantages against drops but its bumper frame design certainly does, which is why we consider it one of the best S21 Ultra cases around. Its cushioned corners absorb shock readily, and the textured backplate offers a little extra grip too, leaving your phone thoroughly prepared for use and abuse. One of my favorite features, though, is the built-in kickstand on the rear backplate.
11. Samsung Clear View CasePrice: $56.49Pros:
Cons:
- LED Notification strip
- Protective folio folds into a kickstand
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
While the price of official Samsung accessories often means they take the backseat to third party innovations, I have always personally like the Samsung Clear View Case because of its unique LED notification strip feature. This case’s magnetic folio cover is designed to interact with the screen so that it delivers lock screen information right through the cover, reducing the need to expose your screen to danger. As with most folio cases, it can be folded backwards for use as a kickstand but, also like most folio cases, it is a little light on impact resistance. It definitely still helps protect from scratches though, and it works fine with wireless PowerShare too.
Do You Really Need an S21 Ultra Case?
If you've made it this far along in your research, then you should already understand the many practical reasons for getting a protective case for your phone. The biggest one, however, is that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is made from delicate glass.
Most smartphones are and this really starts to show when you look at the statistics. A 2014 survey conducted by SquareTrade revealed that 26 percent of their survey group had broken at least one phone screen in their life. And the number is estimated to have grown to about 33 percent with the surging popularity of smartphones.
So the short answer is, yes, you should probably have a case for your Galaxy S21 Ultra if you want to keep it safe from drops, scratches, and scuffs. Just being careful can only get you so far.
How We Chose the Best S21 Ultra Cases
Though individual needs are the most important factor in finding the perfect case, not all phone cases are created equally. Phone cases are aggressively over-manufactured which is why we developed a rigorous set of standards to separate the wheat from the chaff.
For most users, the secret recipe boils down to finding the right balance between protection and portability, as you can't have one without sacrificing the other. That said, we also made sure to include several fancier defender-style cases for the chronically clumsy as well as some ultra-thin options for those who seek protection on a budget. No matter which style you prefer, you'll be sure to find a high-quality option on our vetted list.
