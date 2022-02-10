11 Best Large Screen Laptops: Compare & Save

Large screen laptops are highly practical and reasonably portable. These computers negate the worst part of any laptop: a cramped work-space. Another huge perk to 17″ laptops is that they can be filled with components that rarely make their way to their 13″ cousins and only sometimes to their 15″ brothers. In short, these laptops are awesome for the person who is willing to accept them for their size. Sure, they’re generally heavy and bulkier, but they also run faster and do way more things like play games or edit videos. In short, large screen laptops are the way to go for people who want a portable yet comfortable PC.
Here are the top 11 best large screen laptops from lowest to highest price.
1. LG Gram 17 (Editor’s Choice)Pros:
Cons:
- Weighs Less Than 3 Pounds
- Premium Nano Carbon Magnesium Tough Body
- Thunderbolt 3, USB Type C, 3.1 Ports
- Backlit Keyboard
- Fingerprint Reader
- Battery Life
- Pricey
- Only Comes in One Color
- Says 'Gram" on the Back, not LG
Processor Intel 8th Gen i7-8565u 1.8GHz | RAM 16GB | Hard Drive 512GB SSD | Display Deets 17, 2560 x 1600 Resolution | Video Card Intel HD Graphics 610 | Weight 2.95 lbs |
You likely wouldn’t have expected to see the LG brand on this list of laptops because the mega tech giant is mostly known for its high-quality smartphones and televisions. But the LG Gram 17 is quite possibly THE best 17″ laptop on this list.
The LG Gram 17 has a beautiful WQXGA 16:10 IPS display that provides a bright and gorgeous screen. It sports the latest Intel Core i7 8th Generation processor, and it comes with both a high-capacity SSD (512GB) and 16GB of RAM – meaning it’ll keep up with whatever tasks you throw at it.
Even with all of that included, the LG Gram weighs just under 3 pounds, which is perfect for those who prefer a full size screen but want to bring it everywhere with them (like myself!).
It’s also surprisingly durable, despite the fact that it’s such a lightweight. How? Because LG uses a premium nano carbon magnesium metal body.
The LG Gram 17’s battery life is also top notch, with 72Wh battery that provides all the power you need to work late into the night without plugging in.
When you add in a bright backlit keyboard, USB Type C, 3.1, and Thunderbolt 3 ports, you’ve got yourself the best big screen laptop you can buy in 2019.
2. Dell Inspiron Touchscreen Signature 17″Pros:
Cons:
- Great workstation and acceptable gaming computer
- Display looks great
- Touchscreen allows for up to 10 points of touching
- Removable battery means one can buy extras
- Build-in SD card slot
- Ethernet port for plugging into fast connections
- Slow hard drive
- One user had issues with the Internet
- Some found trackpad to be too sensitive
Processor 6th Gen i7 | RAM 16GB | Hard Drive 2TB 5400RPM | Display Deets 1920 x 1080, 10 finger multitouch | Optical Drive DVD RW | Video Card AMD Radeon R5 M335 4GB | Weight 7.58lbs |
This laptop is quite a step up from the above in performance and admittedly in price. Still, it offers solid value. It retains the DVD-RW drive, and adds a much more powerful processor, touchscreen, 16GB of RAM, and even a discrete video card, the Radeon R5 with 4GB of VRAM. This PC will work quickly for any practical tasks and is even capable of 1080P video editing and playing modern games at modest settings. This is a great, attractive PC for a user who needs solid performance and a large screen.
Find more Dell Inspiron Touchscreen Signature 17″ information and reviews here.
-
3. ASUS Zenbook Pro 15.6″Price: $2,379.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fast, quiet, and relatively lightweight for a 15″ PC
- Beautiful and strong aluminum body with no give
- Graphics are solid; reportedly plays DOTA 2 smoothly
- 4K monitor makes it a great workstation
- Great feel and look, comparable to Macbook Pro
- Multitouch gestures not really useful on display
- Some users really loath the trackpad
- Some found battery life too short
Processor i7-7700HQ | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Hard Drive 512GB NVMe SSD | Display Deets IPS 3840 x 2160 | Optical Drive None | Video Card GTX 1050 Ti 4GB | Weight 5lbs |
Taking clear inspiration from the Macbook Pro, this ASUS Zenbook boasts a great looking exterior, silver and shiny, and some solid specs. Plus, it has a 4K screen. It’s sporting a very capable GTX 1050 Ti 4GB card. It’s certainly good enough for watching movies, web browsing, document creation, and playing modern games at acceptable settings. That said, this computer is a joy to work on. 4K screens allow for great productivity by making text and documents crystal clear. This is the editor’s choice because it can do what most people will want, offers an attractive screen, and the price is right.
-
4. Razer Blade ProPrice: $3,999.11Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely fast and powerful laptop
- Screen is top of the line with G-Sync and 4K
- Insane specs make it great for doing just about anything
- Mechanical keyboard for a responsive feel
- Has large power brick
- On-board wireless isn’t great
- Windows Creator’s update can cause issues
Processor 2.9ghz i7-7829HK | RAM 32GB | Hard Drive 1TB SSD | Display Deets 17.3″, 3840 x 2160, G-Sync with touch | Video Card GTX 1080 – 8GB | Weight 7.7lbs |
In another instance of a PC taking a performance hit to allow for a better monitor, the Razer Blade Pro has a “mere” GTX 1080. While it’s better than a single GTX 1070, it’s not quite as good as two. Even so, the Razer Blade packs massive punch boasting twice as much SSD storage as the above Titan. It also has a touch screen and includes G-Sync technology. The display is better and let’s face it, with 32GB of ram, a fast i7, and specs that would leave God himself at least mildly impressed, it’s not exactly a chump in any respect. Plus, it’s a looker to boot. For those who need the best display on their gaming and editing PC, this is the way to go; if not, it’s really tough to beat those dual GTX 1070s.
-
5. HP Pavilion 17″Pros:
Cons:
- Praised as a great machine for a great price
- Back-lit keyboard makes working in the dark easy
- Acceptable gaming computer
- Low Volume Speakers
- Low Battery Life when streaming
- Heavier than many
Processor i7-8550U | RAM 16GB | Hard Drive 256GB SSD, 500GB HDD | Display Deets 1600 x 900 | Optical Drive SuperMulti 8x DVD+/-R/RW | Video Card Integrated | Weight 5.4 lbs|
Very similar to the model above, this PC boosts the RAM and processor a bit, boasting a new i7 and both an SSD and a 500GB HDD. While it’s not quite as sleek, it boasts virtually all of the same qualities: the ability to play modern games at decent settings, and excellent performance as a web-browsing and document creating PC. The i7 helps with making things run super smoothly. It’s a bump in performance that’s recommended for those who like to open many tabs! Another perk is its backlit keyboard; a feature that’s always nice for those late night work sessions.
-
6. Eluktronics Pro PremiumPrice: $1,399.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-quality construction with excellent components
- Praised for lack of bloatware
- On the light side for a powerful gaming PC
- Fans aren’t loud
- Backlit keyboard
- One user found headphone jack on the right side to be obnoxious
- Trackpad said to be the worst part
- Relatively unknown brand
Processor i7-7700HQ | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Hard Drive 512GB SSD | Display Deets 1920 x 1080, IPS LED, Anti-glare | Optical Drive None | Video Card GTX 1060 6GB | Weight 6.8lbs |
Eluktronics is a brand making waves in the laptop space. This PC is not an exception. It’s priced to sell with great specs. Boasting a great mobile processor, 16GB of new RAM (DDR4), and a GTX 1060 6GB, this machine will handle virtually anything you can throw at it. The 512GB SSD won’t likely be enough for heavy gamers, video editors, but for most users, it should be more than enough (keep in mind that the OS eats up over 100GB). All in all, this is a great PC with a great display. It’s not the top of the line, but for most users, this offers superb bang for one’s buck.
Find more Eluktronics Pro Premium information and reviews here.
-
7. HP Omen 17″Price: $799.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Blazing fast specs at a reasonable price
- Plays modern games at decent specs
- Colors are sharp and screen is clear
- Backlit keyboard makes typing in the dark easy
- Great for multi-tasking and 1080P video editing
- Display is on the dim side
- Battery life isn’t great
- Keyboard and trackpad could be better
Processor i7-7700HQ | RAM 12GB | Hard Drive 1TB Sata | Display Deets IPS 1920 x 1080, 60HZ | Optical Drive None | Video Card AMD Radeon RX580 8GB | Weight 8.22 lbs |
With a solid processor, more than decent graphics card, and plenty of RAM, the Omen will let few down for their gaming needs. Needless to say, it’s a multitasking beast. Another great perk is its bright red, backlit keyboard, which one has to love for those late nights working and playing. While there are some minor complaints, namely the keyboard was weird to some, and the trackpad isn’t the best, these annoyances are fairly easy to deal with considering the quality of this PC in every other way, including its cool look. Boasting a GTX 1060, this PC will easily run modern games at medium and high setting. While it lacks a 4K screen, this is a good trade-off for the user who needs performance over resolution.
-
8. MSI GP73 LeopardPrice: $1,469.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Solid power gaming PC with a ton of ram
- Great gaming display at 1080P resolution
- Surprisingly thin and a bit lighter than some expected
- Fast boot time with well-lit keyboard
- Runs modern games at Ultra settings
- Fast processor means it’s a solid workstation PC as well
- Plastic chassis could be stronger
- Trackpad is iffy, some users preferred a mouse
- Can get a bit hot
- One user had major issues with Windows 10
Processor i7 8750H | RAM 16GB | Hard Drive 500GB PCIe SSD, 1TB 7200RPM | Display Deets 1920 x 1080, 3ms, 120hz | Video Card GTX 1060 6GB | Weight 5.95lbs |
If the Omen seems nice, but it’s just lacking a little bit of extra performance and optical drive, the Apache Pro is a nice little step up. Most relevant to day-to-day functioning is its SSD which allows for a bit more storage, about 150GB or so (Windows 10 eats up a fair amount of data!). On top of this, the Apache Pro adds double the RAM, a hefty 16GB, and an even better display, up to 120HZ and 3MS response time. It’s not necessary for most people, but if you want to take your gaming to the next level or need a serious workstation beast, the GP73 Leopard has the slight edge on the Omen, especially for you finicky first-person shooter types.
-
9. ASUS ROG 17″Pros:
Cons:
- Upgradeable to 64GB of RAM
- Includes ASUS 1 year accidental warranty
- Praised as great and powerful laptop
- Excellent performance, fast for all purposes
- Has a lot of bloatware
- Backlit keyboard only turns on when Windows fully boots
- One user found it to be too large
Processor i7-6700HQ | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Hard Drive 256GB NVMe SSD, 1TB 7200 RPM | Display Deets 1920 x 1080, Matte IPS, with G-Sync, 75hz | Video Card GTX 980M | Weight 9.5lbs |
At about the same price as the Apache Pro, we have the ASUS ROG. At first glance, it seems to be an inferior PC. For the most part, it is. The GTX 980-M is nowhere near the graphics card that a GTX 1060 is (see UserBenchmark for specs, but the 1060 is about 40% faster), but where the ROG delivers is its inclusion of a G-Sync display; some users insist on these for guaranteeing that no frame is ever dropped or split in half. Otherwise, this PC also has an NVMe drive, for those super fast boot times. Beyond this, it’s largely an inferior machine, but if it appeals to you, it’s probably because it has a killer display with top-of-the-line monitor features.
-
10. MSI Titan 4KPros:
Cons:
- Performance is praised as excellent
- Build quality is great
- Sound is great for laptop
- Unreal performance for gaming
- Tons of hard drive space
- Some light bleed from monitor
- Processor could be better for video editing applications
- No Optical Drive
Processor i7-6820HK at 2.7ghz | RAM 64GB DDR4 | Hard Drive 512GB SSD + 2x 256GB SSD + 1TB 7200RPM | Display Deets 3840 x 2160, IPS | Optical Drive None | Video Card Dual GTX 1070 – 8GB each | Weight 8.59lbs |
Now this is one heck of a laptop. Boasting an ungodly 64GB of RAM, TWO GTX 1070s, and a full 4K display, it mainly begs the question, what exactly do you need a laptop for? Needless to say, this is a computer that will effortlessly edit 4K video, play modern games at the highest settings (Ultra please!), and do just about anything you need it to do very quickly. The display has plenty of pixels for your gaming needs. Perhaps if this monster PC has one shortcoming, it’s the lack of an optical drive… but who needs that anymore?
-
11. Lenovo Ideapad 17.3″Pros:
Cons:
- Solid laptop with great appearance
- Built-in SD card reader
- Good budget buy for someone who wants a big screen
- DVD-RW drive
- One user found laptop to be too slow
- Only good for web browsing, documents
- Not even 1080P resolution
- Requires uninstalling some bloatware
Processor i5-6200U | RAM 8GB DDR3 | Hard Drive 1TB 5400 RPM | Display Deets 17.3″ LED Backlit, 1600 x 900 | Optical Drive None | Video Card Integrated | Weight 6.6lbs |
If having a big screen (and laptop) is less about performance and more about having everything on-screen be large, this is the perfect computer for you. The specs are nothing to write home about, but for documents and web-browsing, this PC is great. It also has a built-in SD card reader and DVD-RW drive. For users who need a big screen and a decent PC, this laptop will do you fine and offers some extra amenities not seen in many more expensive models of computers. It’s among the most affordable 17″ inch laptops by far.
Find more Lenovo Ideapad 17.3″ information and reviews here.
