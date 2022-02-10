11 Best Large Screen Laptops: Compare & Save

Processor Intel 8th Gen i7-8565u 1.8GHz | RAM 16GB | Hard Drive 512GB SSD | Display Deets 17, 2560 x 1600 Resolution | Video Card Intel HD Graphics 610 | Weight 2.95 lbs |

You likely wouldn’t have expected to see the LG brand on this list of laptops because the mega tech giant is mostly known for its high-quality smartphones and televisions. But the LG Gram 17 is quite possibly THE best 17″ laptop on this list.

The LG Gram 17 has a beautiful WQXGA 16:10 IPS display that provides a bright and gorgeous screen. It sports the latest Intel Core i7 8th Generation processor, and it comes with both a high-capacity SSD (512GB) and 16GB of RAM – meaning it’ll keep up with whatever tasks you throw at it.

Even with all of that included, the LG Gram weighs just under 3 pounds, which is perfect for those who prefer a full size screen but want to bring it everywhere with them (like myself!).

It’s also surprisingly durable, despite the fact that it’s such a lightweight. How? Because LG uses a premium nano carbon magnesium metal body.

The LG Gram 17’s battery life is also top notch, with 72Wh battery that provides all the power you need to work late into the night without plugging in.

When you add in a bright backlit keyboard, USB Type C, 3.1, and Thunderbolt 3 ports, you’ve got yourself the best big screen laptop you can buy in 2019.