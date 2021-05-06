11 Best Phones for Kids in 2021: Your Top Choices

The DOOGEE S96 Pro is a tank. I’ve been playing with it for a while now and I’m impressed by how durable it is.

One of the selling points of the S96 Pro is it can survive a fall from 1.8 meters. Throwing a review phone at the floor isn’t something I’m used to, but in the interests of science, that’s what I did. Seven times. And it still hasn’t so much as a scratch on it. To say I’m blown away by how durable this thing is would be an understatement. It’s easily the best rugged phone for kids out there. And believe me, my kids have been through a few phones…

I don’t want to throw a load of tech-speak at you (high-density macro-molecule coating!), but it’s the solid structure along with clever sealing tech and shock absorption that makes the S96 Pro so tanky.

The crazy thing with the S96 Pro is at this point you’d be forgiven for expecting some drawbacks in the form of specs. That simply isn’t the case here, though.

On the power side of things, you’ve got 8GB of RAM, meaning this thing loads up and handles apps with lightning speeds, and an internal storage of 128GB, which is a frankly obscene amount of space to fill. Even after transferring over all my music, photos, and games, I’ve only managed to fill around 60GB.

Okay. Let’s talk camera. Surely the camera is cheap in a bid to bring the cost of the tech and shell down? Nope! Here you’ve got a Samsung 48MP camera, a Samsung 16MP selfie camera, and – wait for it – a Sony night vision camera. Yes, it’s got a night vision camera, and it works brilliantly. Mad, isn’t it?

Oh, and if that’s not enough, it can be used underwater in depths of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, and yes, it plays Fortnite.

Not everyone will take to the bulky design of the S96 Pro. It is heavy compared with other mobile phone models. But given this phone is a fraction of the price of recent iPhones and still packs more power than anyone could feasibly need, it’s no surprise why it’s one of the best phones for kids. Even more so if you’re worried about your child breaking their new phone or you want something that’s going to last (and work) year after year.