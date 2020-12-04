11 Best Refurbished Computers: Compare & Save

Processor i5-4570 | RAM 8GB DDR4 | Graphics Card Integrated AMD Radeon HD 7650A | Hard Drive 256GB SSD|

The HP ProDesk is one of the best refurbished computers out there. This is a STEAL.

You are getting a lot here for one low price. The full breakdown is the HP ProDesk 600 G1 SFF desktop with dual HP 24uh FHD monitors, a wireless keyboard and wireless mouse, as well as gel mouse pad. WHAT?! Again, I can’t get over how much is in this deal.

In terms of power, we’ve got a mid-range processor and a decent amount of DDR3 RAM. This thing won’t fly, but factoring in the SSD and you’ve got a very competent machine here.

If you’re after something for work, having two monitors really does make a huge difference. It’s all about saving those precious seconds that add up throughout the day. Being able to have one window open on one monitor while having, say, MS Word open on the other really does speed things up.

For browsing the Internet, working, and some lower-level gaming this pack is well worth considering.