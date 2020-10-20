6 Best Rugged Laptops: Compare & Save

Here I’ve rounded up the 6 best rugged laptops — portables you can use whether you need to take them into harsh conditions, or you are just a bit klutzy and want some added insurance for your portable PC.

Compared to the countless laptops for sale today by dozens of computer brands, there are a relatively small number of sugged laptops out there. But when a laptop is identified as rugged, it can withstand drops and shocks, water, temperature extremes, dirt, dust, and more. You can use it indoors or outdoors, at construction sites, in the woods, near water (even on boats) and anywhere else you need to work and stay connected, but the elements would quickly ruin a more typical laptop.

Given how expensive laptops can be, they’re surprisingly fragile. Not only are they easily scratched and scuffed, but a single drop can also crack the case, ruin the screen, or destroy components on the motherboard. Most laptops aren’t designed to stand up to much abuse, so you need to baby them. This is why there’s a whole category of rugged laptops — and the best rugged laptops can handle anything you throw at them.

What is a Rugged Laptop?

Rugged is often in the eye of the beholder. Many laptops bill themselves as "rugged" because they have slightly more shock resistance or a beefier case. But real rugged laptops are designed to stand up to a whole different level of abuse.

First and foremost, any laptop that's truly rugged should be in compliance with MIL-STD 810G, which is the federal guideline that identifies all the tests that rugged gear needs to pass. More on that in a moment.

Any laptop worth its salt in the ruggedness competition will also have an IP rating, which tells you how resilient the laptop is when exposed to dirty/dusty environments and moisture or water.

And then there are other, less common ruggedness designations. You might see laptops that can claim a MIL-STD-461F certification, which refers to its ability to work free from electromagnetic interference.

Those are just the ratings, though; there are a lot of other things to watch for that go well beyond simple certifications. Consider the laptop chassis, for example; is it made of plastic or metal, and can it fully protect the screen from breaking if you put a lot of weight on it (or accidentally drive over it with a piece of equipment at a job site)? Speaking of the display, is it made with reinforced glass?

Likewise, how strong are the hinges? Are the ports covered or otherwise protected? Do the corners have robust bumpers to absorb shocks and drops?

What You Need to Know About MIL-STD 810G

You don't need to know all the tests that are contained in MIL-STD 810G; it's enough to recognize the abbreviation and note whether a laptop claims compliance. The battery of tests includes a lot of physical abuse (like drops, shocks, and vibration) as well as exposure to elements, like extreme heat, cold, moisture, humidity, and water.

But here's something not everyone realizes: If you see MIL-STD 810G on the documentation or marketing materials, that doesn't mean the laptop has passed an exhaustive set of mil-spec tests. There are about three dozen tests documented over nearly 1,000 pages -- that's too much for any manufacturer to handle for a product aimed at civilians. Instead, you'll find that the laptop has passed some number of MIL-STD 810G, tests, though the manufacturer is unlikely to list what specific ones they are.

Making Sense of IP Ratings

Virtually all modern portable electronics (even products not specifically intended to be rugged) have an IP rating. Short for ingress protection, it's usually composed of two values. The first one refers to protection from solid particles, while the second number is protection from liquids.

In real life, that means you'll see laptops described with IP ratings like IP65 or IPX2, for example. "X" means there's no data, while the higher the number the greater the protection. Each number has a very specific definition; IP67, for example, offers complete protection from dust and waterproofing for immersion underwater up to 3 feet in depth for 309 minutes.

The Best Value in a Rugged Laptop

As with any laptop, the right choice for you is undoubtedly based on a variety of factors that include your needs and requirements -- there's no one best laptop. But the Durabook S15AB G2 is a superb choice for many people. If you don't need the highest standards in ruggedness, the Durabook gives you a great 15.6-inch HD display that can stand up to some extremely unpleasant conditions.

If you need even more protection, though, it's hard to beat Panasonic Toughbook CF-31 MK5 for a compromise among price, performance and ruggedness.

If you're more of a casual user who just wants a laptop with elements of survivability but don't intend to work on a construction site, or compute on the beach, then the Asus Chromebook Flip C214 might be all you need, at a superb price.

