11 Best Studio Monitors for Music Production

The KRK provides you with a very nice layered 5” glass aramid driver that covers the lower frequencies. And with the aid of a 1” soft dome tweeter, the KRK comes quite balanced straight out of the box. The KRK was designed by utilizing a variety of concepts from their highly-renowned “ROKIT” line of monitors. These monitors also boast the available option of tweak-capability, and the high frequency adjustment controls offer you a range of -2dB to +1dB, whereby the low frequency adjustment controls can run between -1dB to +2dB (this is based upon the acoustics of the room you are in, however). The KRK is incredibly user-friendly and provides you with a lot of flexibility. Not only can you easily adjust these monitors for room dynamics, but you can also easily adjust them for the type of music you’re working with.

If you are planning on using these monitors for mixing situations, the EQ controls on the KRK’s are also super user friendly as well. There are specific frequency ranges that you can easily pinpoint depending on the music you are planning to work with. You can easily set the LF and the HF to whatever is going to work the best for any application and this feature truly goes about enhancing your sessions. This option can also assist in being able to tune in to any EQ issues that you may find yourself experiencing in your recording space. It is super important to make a note of the fact that the LF control can change things when you are not expecting it, so it is really important to make sure that you get to know the setting before you dial in.

All in all, the KRK’s are a really nice set of monitors. They are fully capable of being able to work with virtually all musical situations in terms of both mixing and tracking. They give you a ton of flexibility and great sound quality overall, and for the price, you really can’t beat that.