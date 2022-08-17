11 Best Bluetooth Speakers for Android

We’ve come a long way since the boombox. Now smartphones are how most people listen to music because you can easily stream audio from a variety of sources and wirelessly connect to Bluetooth speakers. And the reason I suggest pairing an Android phone with most Bluetooth speakers is because of the diversity of their audio ecosystem. These are the best speakers for Android phones that use high-end audio codecs like aptX.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Do Android Phones Have the Best Audio?

If you look at any roundup of the best phones for audio playback (such as this list from Sound Guys), typically the list will be dominated by Android phones. So is this just because of their market dominance or do Android phones really process audio better?

Generally yes, but the answer is highly dependent on which phone and which speaker you are talking about.

All smartphones regardless of OS will typically use Bluetooth audio to connect to a speaker. The only perceivable difference that can be tied to your source audio depends on what Bluetooth codec your phone can use.

If your phone supports aptX, LDAC, or LHDC and you have a Bluetooth speaker that supports the same codec, then you'll have a clear and more detailed sound than rival devices. Currently, though, aptX is the most common codec that you'll see in a Bluetooth speaker so I've focused mostly on that codec.

Just for the record, iOS devices have an exclusive codec of their own: AAC. AAC is generally considered to be slightly better even, but going this route is more computationally taxing on your device, and it also limits your speaker options.

How We Chose The Best Android Speakers

If you're looking for an affordable Bluetooth speaker that works best with Android devices, then there are plenty of options to choose from. Too many options, in fact. Hundreds of different brands compete to be your go-to option for portable listening.

That's why we put the highest-rated performers to the test to settle which options can actually be called the best speakers for Android phones.

What exactly makes one Bluetooth speaker better than the other?

The obvious answer is sound quality. The best-sounding Bluetooth speakers are characterized by clarity and balance. They should be able to reach a high volume without distortion.

Be sure to temper your expectations, though, as a speaker of limited size can only put out so much power. Furthermore, Bluetooth transmission compresses your audio data, somewhat muddying the signal. That said, most of the speakers we chose make use of high-end audio codecs as well as frequency tuning to produce the best sound in spite of these limitations.

The other important elements of a Bluetooth speaker are its form factor and utility. If you are planning to use this speaker on the go, it has to be both compact and durable. You'll also want the most battery life you can get.

Then there are a number of additional features which aren't always necessary but can be a must-have for some users. This includes a built-in microphone, USB charge-out ports, and an auxiliary audio port.

With all of these factors existing in a fine balance, the right Android-friendly speaker for you will entirely depend on your specific needs.