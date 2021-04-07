11 Best Cheap Gaming Chairs: Compare & Save

The GT Racing 890M is one of the most popular cheap gaming chairs around because it is almost identical to the name-brand DX Racer chair, minus a tilting seat base. It has the iconic bucket seat, optional lumbar and neck pillows, and full-size backrest. The 890M even adds built-in Bluetooth speakers for a makeshift surround sound effect. Of course, this is more of a gimmick than anything, so let’s talk seat comfort.

The chair has a tilt and rock feature with tension control, so you can game at any angle you find comfortable. The armrests are adjustable, as is the position of the lumbar and neck pillows. You can even outright remove them if you find the chair crowded. Many find the bucket seat design to be quite comfortable but it does crowd your legs, which can be a con if you have thighs as thick as mine.

True, the GT Racing 890M won’t feel quite as luxurious as a more expensive version of this design but its solid suite of ergonomic features still makes this one of the best gaming chairs under $200.

Ergonomic features: adjustable armrests, lumbar pillow, neck pillow

Seat Height: 17.3-21.2 inches

Seat Width: 15 inches

Seat Depth: 20.5 inches

Backrest Length: 33 inches

Backrest Width: 18.5-21.6 inches

Tilt: 170 degrees

Max Load: 300 pounds