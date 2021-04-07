11 Best Cheap Gaming Chairs: Compare & Save

11 Best Cheap Gaming Chairs: Compare & Save

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
cheap gaming chairs

123rf.com (Sergey Nazarov)

It is crucial to have a comfortable chair for marathon gaming sessions but you don’t have to spend GPU resale prices just for a worthy throne. In fact, there is a wide selection of cheap gaming chairs that can serve all your needs for under $200. But which chair reigns supreme? That depends entirely on your needs and preferences. So without further ado, let’s dive in.

What Are the Best Cheap Gaming Chairs in 2021?

gtracing cheap gaming chair
GT Racing 890M Gaming Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Built-in Bluetooth speaker
  • Adjustable armrests
  • Lumbar & neck pillows
Price: $149.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
respawn cheap gaming chair
Respawn110 Gaming Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Padded armrests
  • Extendable footrest
  • Lumbar & neck pillows
Price: $188.53 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
elecwish cheap gaming chair
Elecwish Ergonomic Gaming Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Lumbar & neck pillows
  • Extendable footrest
  • Wide seat
Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
goplus cheap gaming chair
Goplus LED Gaming Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Built-in RGB LEDs
  • Massaging lumbar pillow
  • Extendable footrest
Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
vitesse cheap gaming chair
Vitesse Racer Gaming Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Lumbar & neck pillows
  • Adjustable armrests
  • Lots of color options
Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
killabee cheap gaming chair
Killabee Massage Gaming Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Massaging lumbar pillow
  • Extendable footrest
  • Wide seat
Price: $147.88 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
atelerix cheap gaming chair
Atelerix Ventris Gaming Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Lumbar & neck pillows
  • Adjustable armrests
  • Tall backrest
Price: $189.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
vonracer cheap gaming chair
Von Racer Massage Gaming Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Massaging lumbar pillow
  • Extendable footrest
  • Adjustable armrests
Price: $123.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
bestoffice cheap gaming chair
BestOffice Gaming Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Tilting seat
  • Massaging lumbar support
  • Low price tag
Price: $86.35 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
flash x10 cheap gaming chair
Flash Furniture X10 Gaming Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Wide seat
  • Flip-up armrests
  • Low price tag
Price: $100.59 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
ofm cheap gaming chair
OFM Gaming Chair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Padded armrests
  • Thick padded seat
  • Low price tag
Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. GT Racing 890M Gaming Chair

    gtracing cheap gaming chair
    Price: $149.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Built-in Bluetooth speaker
    • Adjustable armrests
    • Lumbar & neck pillows
    Cons:
    • Armrests are not padded
    • Narrow seat
    • Seat doesn't tilt

    The GT Racing 890M is one of the most popular cheap gaming chairs around because it is almost identical to the name-brand DX Racer chair, minus a tilting seat base. It has the iconic bucket seat, optional lumbar and neck pillows, and full-size backrest. The 890M even adds built-in Bluetooth speakers for a makeshift surround sound effect. Of course, this is more of a gimmick than anything, so let’s talk seat comfort.

    The chair has a tilt and rock feature with tension control, so you can game at any angle you find comfortable. The armrests are adjustable, as is the position of the lumbar and neck pillows. You can even outright remove them if you find the chair crowded. Many find the bucket seat design to be quite comfortable but it does crowd your legs, which can be a con if you have thighs as thick as mine.

    True, the GT Racing 890M won’t feel quite as luxurious as a more expensive version of this design but its solid suite of ergonomic features still makes this one of the best gaming chairs under $200.

    Ergonomic features: adjustable armrests, lumbar pillow, neck pillow
    Seat Height: 17.3-21.2 inches
    Seat Width: 15 inches
    Seat Depth: 20.5 inches
    Backrest Length: 33 inches
    Backrest Width: 18.5-21.6 inches
    Tilt: 170 degrees
    Max Load: 300 pounds

  2. 2. Respawn110 Gaming Chair

    respawn cheap gaming chair
    Price: $188.53
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Padded armrests
    • Extendable footrest
    • Lumbar & neck pillows
    Cons:
    • Non-adjustable armrests
    • Seat doesn't tilt
    • Seat too tall for some users

    If you need a gaming chair that is comfy enough for all-day gaming sessions, then the Respawn110 Gaming Chair is a solid choice. Its seat and armrests are well-padded and upholstered with soft bonded leather. This chair provides additional cushioning by way of removable lumbar and neck pillows as well, which help the chair back contour to your body.

    One of the coolest features of this chair though is the built-in extendable footrest. It really comes in handy when you are leaning the chair back to its full 155° tilt for a quick nap. Just note that it is a bit flimsy, so don’t try to compare it to a $1,000 La-Z-Boy chair. Just note that you should be mindful of this chair’s dimensions, as the seat height doesn’t go very low (19.3 inches at the lowest) and therefore can be somewhat uncomfortable for shorter users. This can also make it hard to fit under some desks.

    Ergonomic features: lumbar pillow, neck pillow
    Seat Height: 19.3-22.5 inches
    Seat Width: 21 inches
    Seat Depth: 21.3 inches
    Backrest Length: Unlisted
    Backrest Width: Unlisted
    Tilt: 155 degrees
    Max Load: 275 pounds

  3. 3. Elecwish Ergonomic Gaming Chair

    elecwish cheap gaming chair
    Price: $129.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Lumbar & neck pillows
    • Extendable footrest
    • Wide seat
    Cons:
    • Non-adjustable armrests
    • Padding could be better
    • Seat doesn't tilt

    While the design of the Elecwish Ergonomic Gaming Chair is by no means groundbreaking, its wide seat base and high max weight load make this a great cheap gaming chair for plus-sized users. By forgoing the bucket seat design used in other chairs like the GT Racing 890M, the Elecwish chair offers a more spacious seat without sacrificing ergonomics.

    The Elecwish chair has removable lumbar and neck pillows as well as an extendable footrest. It tilts back up to 150 degrees too, which is when that footrest really starts to come in handy. The only shortcomings with the design are the non-adjustable armrests and the non-tilting seat, but these are common tradeoffs among cheap gaming chairs.

    One last note to point out about this chair is that it comes in a huge selection of colors, which is great for streamers who want to color-coordinate their entire gaming setup.

    Ergonomic features: lumbar pillow, neck pillow, extendable footrest
    Seat Height: 18-21.3 inches
    Seat Width: 21.7 inches
    Seat Depth: 21.7 inches
    Backrest Length: 32.3 inches
    Backrest Width: 21.7 inches
    Tilt: 150 degrees
    Max Load: 330 pounds

  4. 4. Goplus LED Gaming Chair

    goplus cheap gaming chair
    Price: $199.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Built-in RGB LEDs
    • Massaging lumbar pillow
    • Extendable footrest
    Cons:
    • Armrests are not padded
    • Seat doesn't tilt
    • So-so build quality

    I can tell you from personal experience that PC gamers are drawn to LED lighting like moths to a campfire. That’s why the Goplus LED Gaming Chair stands out so easily amongst other budget gaming chairs. It has built-in LED strips along the seam of the seat and backrest, which can be controlled with an included remote. Just note that this feature requires USB power, which is why this chair has a pocket to attach a power bank.

    The GoPlus Chair might even be worth plugging into one of the precious USB ports on your PC since it also has a detachable lumbar cushion with massage motors. The chair also has a detachable neck pillow and an extendable footrest too. One of the cooler features, though, is the adjustable armrests. Not only are they height-adjustable but they can also be rotated 60° for extra comfort.

    Ergonomic features: adjustable armrests, massaging lumbar pillow, neck pillow, extendable footrest
    Seat Height: 18-22 inches
    Seat Width: 21 inches
    Seat Depth: 19 inches
    Backrest Length: 34.5 inches
    Backrest Width: 21.5 inches
    Tilt: 150 degrees
    Max Load: 330 pounds

  5. 5. Vitesse Racer Gaming Chair

    vitesse cheap gaming chair
    Price: $119.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Lumbar & neck pillows
    • Adjustable armrests
    • Lots of color options
    Cons:
    • Narrow seat
    • Wheels don't roll well
    • Seat doesn't tilt

    Between the bucket seat and curved backrest of the Vitesse Racer Gaming Chair, this is the ideal cheap gaming chair for the user who likes to just melt into their seat. It has adjustable armrests, as well as a lumbar and neck pillow that can be positioned to your liking. The pneumatic lift can raise or lower the seat by 3.5 inches too, making it a good choice for users of (almost) all different sizes.

    One thing to note about the design though is the deep bucket seat, which can make cross-legged sitting uncomfortable. This chair is best for users who typically keep both feet on the floor. One other thing to note about the Vitesse Racer is that it comes in a wide variety of colors, making it a great accessory for all those aesthetic gamers out there.

    Ergonomic features: adjustable armrests, lumbar pillow, neck pillow
    Seat Height: 15.3-18.8 inches
    Seat Width: 14.9 inches
    Seat Depth: 20.4 inches
    Backrest Length: 30.7 inches
    Backrest Width: 22.2 inches
    Tilt: 180 degrees
    Max Load: 300 pounds

  6. 6. Killabee Massage Gaming Chair

    killabee cheap gaming chair
    Price: $147.88
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Massaging lumbar pillow
    • Extendable footrest
    • Wide seat
    Cons:
    • Seat too short for some users
    • Non-adjustable armrests
    • Seat doesn't tilt

    The Killabee Massage Gaming Chair is about as luxurious as it gets for under $200. It offers both a wide seat base that is great for cross-legged sitters and a USB-powered massaging lumbar pillow to relax your back muscles while you game. It has plenty of padding on the seat and armrests, as well as an extendable footrest for when you just want to kick back and relax.

    The seat has a pneumatic lift that can raise the chair almost 3 inches higher but it can still come up short depending on the height of your desk so measure carefully. Also, the armrests are not adjustable, which can make this chair hard to tuck under a desk when not in use. That said, it’s hard to imagine a scenario when you don’t want to sit on this chair, as it is clearly built to encourage marathon gaming sessions.

    Ergonomic features: massaging lumbar pillow
    Seat Height: 16.5-19.3 inches
    Seat Width: 21.3 inches
    Seat Depth: 20.1 inches
    Backrest Length: 31.9 inches
    Backrest Width: 21.3 inches
    Tilt: 175 degrees
    Max Load: 250 pounds

  7. 7. Atelerix Ventris Gaming Chair

    atelerix cheap gaming chair
    Price: $189.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Lumbar & neck pillows
    • Adjustable armrests
    • Tall backrest
    Cons:
    • Narrow seat
    • Seat too tall for some users
    • Seat doesn't tilt

    Not only is the Atelerix Ventris Gaming Chair well-proportioned for taller users but it also packs some customization options that other chairs in its price range don’t. To be more specific, this chair has the best armrests out of all the cheap gaming chairs we tested. They can be raised up or down, front to back, left to right, and angled inwards or outwards. And your butt will be equally comfortable if not more comfortable than your arms thanks to the deep bucket seat.

    Pair this with a tall backrest and adjustable lumber and neck pillows and you’ve got a proper throne for gaming or working. Just know that if you are on the shorter side height-wise that this seat drops down to 20 inches at the lowest, which might leave your legs at an awkward angle.

    Ergonomic features: adjustable armrests, lumbar pillow, neck pillow
    Seat Height: 20-24 inches
    Seat Width: 15.7 inches
    Seat Depth: 22 inches
    Backrest Length: 33.5 inches
    Backrest Width: 19-24 inches
    Tilt: 180 degrees
    Max Load: 300 pounds

  8. 8. Von Racer Massage Gaming Chair

    vonracer cheap gaming chair
    Price: $123.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Massaging lumbar pillow
    • Extendable footrest
    • Adjustable armrests
    Cons:
    • Seat doesn't tilt
    • Armrests are not padded
    • Limited tilt angle

    If you haven’t noticed by now, a lot of cheap gaming chairs are nearly identical to one another. But that doesn’t make the Von Racer Massage Gaming Chair any less of a straight-up budget throne. This chair has a USB-powered massaging lumbar pillow, an extendable footrest, and adjustable armrests to provide full-body comfort.

    The armrests aren’t padded but this is a tradeoff you have to accept for most adjustable ones (at least at this price point). The seatback also doesn’t tilt all the way down like some chairs do but honestly if you want to lay supine then just get back in bed. This chair is made for gaming after all. And to that point, the Von Racer is comfortable and supportive enough to keep you fragging and bagging all the way into the wee hours of the night.

    Ergonomic features: adjustable armrests, massaging lumbar pillow, neck pillow, extendable footrest
    Seat Height: 18.1-21.3 inches
    Seat Width: 18.1 inches
    Seat Depth: 18.9 inches
    Backrest Length: 32.3 inches
    Backrest Width: 20.9 inches
    Tilt: 135 degrees
    Max Load: 250 pounds

  9. 9. BestOffice Gaming Chair

    bestoffice cheap gaming chair
    Price: $86.35
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Tilting seat
    • Massaging lumbar support
    • Low price tag
    Cons:
    • Non-adjustable armrests
    • Seat too short for some users
    • Limited tilt angle

    The BestOffice Gaming Chair might not be the flashiest-looking gaming chair around but it offers a tilting and rocking seat plus a USB-powered lumbar massager for under $100. And when you’ve already spent a small fortune putting together a PC gaming setup, a deal like this can be hard to pass up.

    One thing to keep in mind about this chair is that its backrest won’t offer head or neck support for most adults as it is only 24.7 inches tall. Additionally, the chair won’t tilt back into a reclined position like other chairs will. But, again, this is one of the only cheap gaming chairs we found with a tilting seat, which earns it high marks in my book. The build quality won’t match chairs that are four times its price but it is still a solid option for young gamers or thrifty shoppers.

    Ergonomic features: massaging lumbar support
    Seat Height: 17.3-21 inches
    Seat Width: 20.9 inches
    Seat Depth: 19.3 inches
    Backrest Length: 24.7 inches
    Backrest Width: Unlisted
    Tilt: 20 degrees
    Max Load: 250 pounds

  10. 10. Flash Furniture X10 Gaming Chair

    flash x10 cheap gaming chair
    Price: $100.59
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Wide seat
    • Flip-up armrests
    • Low price tag
    Cons:
    • Seat too short for some users
    • So-so build quality
    • Seat doesn't tilt

    The X10 Gaming Chair is the smallest and simplest of Flash Furniture’s design but it is not to be underestimated for the sheer amount of value it promises the frugal gamer. If you are after that racer chair aesthetic but don’t actually need adjustable lumbar and head supports, then consider the X10 for its simple comforts.

    This chair has a surprisingly wide 20-inch seat, especially considering it doesn’t offer a full backrest. Another feature that I really appreciate is the flip-up padded armrests, which make cross-legged or side-saddle sitting very comfortable. The chair still tilts back too and even has adjustable resistance if you like to rock your chair while you game. Just be mindful of the max seat height, especially if you are a taller user.

    Ergonomic features: flip-up armrests
    Seat Height: 18-22 inches
    Seat Width: 20 inches
    Seat Depth: 19 inches
    Backrest Length: 25.8 inches
    Backrest Width: 19 inches
    Tilt: Unlisted
    Max Load: 250 pounds

  11. 11. OFM Gaming Chair

    ofm cheap gaming chair
    Price: $89.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Padded armrests
    • Thick padded seat
    • Low price tag
    Cons:
    • Seat too short for some users
    • Non-adjustable armrests
    • Seat doesn't tilt

    If you are just looking for a simple racer-style chair without any overstuffed lumbar and neck pillows, the OFM Gaming Chair is a fairly classy choice. It maintains the same basic aesthetic of a gamer chair without any of the bells and whistles. The end result is a fairly comfortable chair at a value price.

    This price point has an obvious tradeoff though: you are getting less chair overall with this model. Even their so-called “High-Back” model only has a backrest length of 27.5 inches, which can make this chair uncomfortable for tall users. Additionally, the armrests are not adjustable (though they are nicely padded). But as long as dimensions are solid for your frame, this is a great budget option for gaming in style.

    Ergonomic features: padded headrest, integrated lumbar support
    Seat Height: 17-20.8 inches
    Seat Width: 20 inches
    Seat Depth: 19 inches
    Backrest Length: 27.5 inches
    Backrest Width: Unlisted
    Tilt: Unlisted
    Max Load: 275 pounds

Are Cheap Gaming Chairs Worth the Money?

As cool as gaming chairs are, discerning shoppers may have noticed that the most high-end desk chairs around (think Herman Miller or Steelcase) usually beat out the gaming-focused alternatives. But what about on the budget end of the spectrum? Are cheap gaming chairs really worth the money? The general consensus is that gaming chairs actually offer better ergonomic features than traditional office chairs at the budget price point.

Since gamers love to customize everything, these chairs are typically designed with adjustable features like lumbar and neck pillows and adjustable armrests. They also have deep reclining backs which help keep pressure off your spinal discs. If you are interested, the importance of these ergonomic features is discussed at greater length in this article from Ergonomic Trends.

See Also

11 Best Cheap Gaming Desks: Your Buyer’s Guide

15 Best Cheap Mechanical Keyboards

8 Best Gaming Gloves for Consoles & PC

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , ,