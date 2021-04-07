11 Best Cheap Gaming Chairs: Compare & Save

It is crucial to have a comfortable chair for marathon gaming sessions but you don’t have to spend GPU resale prices just for a worthy throne. In fact, there is a wide selection of cheap gaming chairs that can serve all your needs for under $200. But which chair reigns supreme? That depends entirely on your needs and preferences. So without further ado, let’s dive in.
-
1. GT Racing 890M Gaming ChairPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in Bluetooth speaker
- Adjustable armrests
- Lumbar & neck pillows
- Armrests are not padded
- Narrow seat
- Seat doesn't tilt
The GT Racing 890M is one of the most popular cheap gaming chairs around because it is almost identical to the name-brand DX Racer chair, minus a tilting seat base. It has the iconic bucket seat, optional lumbar and neck pillows, and full-size backrest. The 890M even adds built-in Bluetooth speakers for a makeshift surround sound effect. Of course, this is more of a gimmick than anything, so let’s talk seat comfort.
The chair has a tilt and rock feature with tension control, so you can game at any angle you find comfortable. The armrests are adjustable, as is the position of the lumbar and neck pillows. You can even outright remove them if you find the chair crowded. Many find the bucket seat design to be quite comfortable but it does crowd your legs, which can be a con if you have thighs as thick as mine.
True, the GT Racing 890M won’t feel quite as luxurious as a more expensive version of this design but its solid suite of ergonomic features still makes this one of the best gaming chairs under $200.
Ergonomic features: adjustable armrests, lumbar pillow, neck pillow
Seat Height: 17.3-21.2 inches
Seat Width: 15 inches
Seat Depth: 20.5 inches
Backrest Length: 33 inches
Backrest Width: 18.5-21.6 inches
Tilt: 170 degrees
Max Load: 300 pounds
-
2. Respawn110 Gaming ChairPrice: $188.53Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Padded armrests
- Extendable footrest
- Lumbar & neck pillows
- Non-adjustable armrests
- Seat doesn't tilt
- Seat too tall for some users
If you need a gaming chair that is comfy enough for all-day gaming sessions, then the Respawn110 Gaming Chair is a solid choice. Its seat and armrests are well-padded and upholstered with soft bonded leather. This chair provides additional cushioning by way of removable lumbar and neck pillows as well, which help the chair back contour to your body.
One of the coolest features of this chair though is the built-in extendable footrest. It really comes in handy when you are leaning the chair back to its full 155° tilt for a quick nap. Just note that it is a bit flimsy, so don’t try to compare it to a $1,000 La-Z-Boy chair. Just note that you should be mindful of this chair’s dimensions, as the seat height doesn’t go very low (19.3 inches at the lowest) and therefore can be somewhat uncomfortable for shorter users. This can also make it hard to fit under some desks.
Ergonomic features: lumbar pillow, neck pillow
Seat Height: 19.3-22.5 inches
Seat Width: 21 inches
Seat Depth: 21.3 inches
Backrest Length: Unlisted
Backrest Width: Unlisted
Tilt: 155 degrees
Max Load: 275 pounds
-
3. Elecwish Ergonomic Gaming ChairPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lumbar & neck pillows
- Extendable footrest
- Wide seat
- Non-adjustable armrests
- Padding could be better
- Seat doesn't tilt
While the design of the Elecwish Ergonomic Gaming Chair is by no means groundbreaking, its wide seat base and high max weight load make this a great cheap gaming chair for plus-sized users. By forgoing the bucket seat design used in other chairs like the GT Racing 890M, the Elecwish chair offers a more spacious seat without sacrificing ergonomics.
The Elecwish chair has removable lumbar and neck pillows as well as an extendable footrest. It tilts back up to 150 degrees too, which is when that footrest really starts to come in handy. The only shortcomings with the design are the non-adjustable armrests and the non-tilting seat, but these are common tradeoffs among cheap gaming chairs.
One last note to point out about this chair is that it comes in a huge selection of colors, which is great for streamers who want to color-coordinate their entire gaming setup.
Ergonomic features: lumbar pillow, neck pillow, extendable footrest
Seat Height: 18-21.3 inches
Seat Width: 21.7 inches
Seat Depth: 21.7 inches
Backrest Length: 32.3 inches
Backrest Width: 21.7 inches
Tilt: 150 degrees
Max Load: 330 pounds
-
4. Goplus LED Gaming ChairPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in RGB LEDs
- Massaging lumbar pillow
- Extendable footrest
- Armrests are not padded
- Seat doesn't tilt
- So-so build quality
I can tell you from personal experience that PC gamers are drawn to LED lighting like moths to a campfire. That’s why the Goplus LED Gaming Chair stands out so easily amongst other budget gaming chairs. It has built-in LED strips along the seam of the seat and backrest, which can be controlled with an included remote. Just note that this feature requires USB power, which is why this chair has a pocket to attach a power bank.
The GoPlus Chair might even be worth plugging into one of the precious USB ports on your PC since it also has a detachable lumbar cushion with massage motors. The chair also has a detachable neck pillow and an extendable footrest too. One of the cooler features, though, is the adjustable armrests. Not only are they height-adjustable but they can also be rotated 60° for extra comfort.
Ergonomic features: adjustable armrests, massaging lumbar pillow, neck pillow, extendable footrest
Seat Height: 18-22 inches
Seat Width: 21 inches
Seat Depth: 19 inches
Backrest Length: 34.5 inches
Backrest Width: 21.5 inches
Tilt: 150 degrees
Max Load: 330 pounds
-
5. Vitesse Racer Gaming ChairPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lumbar & neck pillows
- Adjustable armrests
- Lots of color options
- Narrow seat
- Wheels don't roll well
- Seat doesn't tilt
Between the bucket seat and curved backrest of the Vitesse Racer Gaming Chair, this is the ideal cheap gaming chair for the user who likes to just melt into their seat. It has adjustable armrests, as well as a lumbar and neck pillow that can be positioned to your liking. The pneumatic lift can raise or lower the seat by 3.5 inches too, making it a good choice for users of (almost) all different sizes.
One thing to note about the design though is the deep bucket seat, which can make cross-legged sitting uncomfortable. This chair is best for users who typically keep both feet on the floor. One other thing to note about the Vitesse Racer is that it comes in a wide variety of colors, making it a great accessory for all those aesthetic gamers out there.
Ergonomic features: adjustable armrests, lumbar pillow, neck pillow
Seat Height: 15.3-18.8 inches
Seat Width: 14.9 inches
Seat Depth: 20.4 inches
Backrest Length: 30.7 inches
Backrest Width: 22.2 inches
Tilt: 180 degrees
Max Load: 300 pounds
-
6. Killabee Massage Gaming ChairPrice: $147.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Massaging lumbar pillow
- Extendable footrest
- Wide seat
- Seat too short for some users
- Non-adjustable armrests
- Seat doesn't tilt
The Killabee Massage Gaming Chair is about as luxurious as it gets for under $200. It offers both a wide seat base that is great for cross-legged sitters and a USB-powered massaging lumbar pillow to relax your back muscles while you game. It has plenty of padding on the seat and armrests, as well as an extendable footrest for when you just want to kick back and relax.
The seat has a pneumatic lift that can raise the chair almost 3 inches higher but it can still come up short depending on the height of your desk so measure carefully. Also, the armrests are not adjustable, which can make this chair hard to tuck under a desk when not in use. That said, it’s hard to imagine a scenario when you don’t want to sit on this chair, as it is clearly built to encourage marathon gaming sessions.
Ergonomic features: massaging lumbar pillow
Seat Height: 16.5-19.3 inches
Seat Width: 21.3 inches
Seat Depth: 20.1 inches
Backrest Length: 31.9 inches
Backrest Width: 21.3 inches
Tilt: 175 degrees
Max Load: 250 pounds
-
7. Atelerix Ventris Gaming ChairPrice: $189.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lumbar & neck pillows
- Adjustable armrests
- Tall backrest
- Narrow seat
- Seat too tall for some users
- Seat doesn't tilt
Not only is the Atelerix Ventris Gaming Chair well-proportioned for taller users but it also packs some customization options that other chairs in its price range don’t. To be more specific, this chair has the best armrests out of all the cheap gaming chairs we tested. They can be raised up or down, front to back, left to right, and angled inwards or outwards. And your butt will be equally comfortable if not more comfortable than your arms thanks to the deep bucket seat.
Pair this with a tall backrest and adjustable lumber and neck pillows and you’ve got a proper throne for gaming or working. Just know that if you are on the shorter side height-wise that this seat drops down to 20 inches at the lowest, which might leave your legs at an awkward angle.
Ergonomic features: adjustable armrests, lumbar pillow, neck pillow
Seat Height: 20-24 inches
Seat Width: 15.7 inches
Seat Depth: 22 inches
Backrest Length: 33.5 inches
Backrest Width: 19-24 inches
Tilt: 180 degrees
Max Load: 300 pounds
-
8. Von Racer Massage Gaming ChairPrice: $123.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Massaging lumbar pillow
- Extendable footrest
- Adjustable armrests
- Seat doesn't tilt
- Armrests are not padded
- Limited tilt angle
If you haven’t noticed by now, a lot of cheap gaming chairs are nearly identical to one another. But that doesn’t make the Von Racer Massage Gaming Chair any less of a straight-up budget throne. This chair has a USB-powered massaging lumbar pillow, an extendable footrest, and adjustable armrests to provide full-body comfort.
The armrests aren’t padded but this is a tradeoff you have to accept for most adjustable ones (at least at this price point). The seatback also doesn’t tilt all the way down like some chairs do but honestly if you want to lay supine then just get back in bed. This chair is made for gaming after all. And to that point, the Von Racer is comfortable and supportive enough to keep you fragging and bagging all the way into the wee hours of the night.
Ergonomic features: adjustable armrests, massaging lumbar pillow, neck pillow, extendable footrest
Seat Height: 18.1-21.3 inches
Seat Width: 18.1 inches
Seat Depth: 18.9 inches
Backrest Length: 32.3 inches
Backrest Width: 20.9 inches
Tilt: 135 degrees
Max Load: 250 pounds
-
9. BestOffice Gaming ChairPrice: $86.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tilting seat
- Massaging lumbar support
- Low price tag
- Non-adjustable armrests
- Seat too short for some users
- Limited tilt angle
The BestOffice Gaming Chair might not be the flashiest-looking gaming chair around but it offers a tilting and rocking seat plus a USB-powered lumbar massager for under $100. And when you’ve already spent a small fortune putting together a PC gaming setup, a deal like this can be hard to pass up.
One thing to keep in mind about this chair is that its backrest won’t offer head or neck support for most adults as it is only 24.7 inches tall. Additionally, the chair won’t tilt back into a reclined position like other chairs will. But, again, this is one of the only cheap gaming chairs we found with a tilting seat, which earns it high marks in my book. The build quality won’t match chairs that are four times its price but it is still a solid option for young gamers or thrifty shoppers.
Ergonomic features: massaging lumbar support
Seat Height: 17.3-21 inches
Seat Width: 20.9 inches
Seat Depth: 19.3 inches
Backrest Length: 24.7 inches
Backrest Width: Unlisted
Tilt: 20 degrees
Max Load: 250 pounds
-
10. Flash Furniture X10 Gaming ChairPrice: $100.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide seat
- Flip-up armrests
- Low price tag
- Seat too short for some users
- So-so build quality
- Seat doesn't tilt
The X10 Gaming Chair is the smallest and simplest of Flash Furniture’s design but it is not to be underestimated for the sheer amount of value it promises the frugal gamer. If you are after that racer chair aesthetic but don’t actually need adjustable lumbar and head supports, then consider the X10 for its simple comforts.
This chair has a surprisingly wide 20-inch seat, especially considering it doesn’t offer a full backrest. Another feature that I really appreciate is the flip-up padded armrests, which make cross-legged or side-saddle sitting very comfortable. The chair still tilts back too and even has adjustable resistance if you like to rock your chair while you game. Just be mindful of the max seat height, especially if you are a taller user.
Ergonomic features: flip-up armrests
Seat Height: 18-22 inches
Seat Width: 20 inches
Seat Depth: 19 inches
Backrest Length: 25.8 inches
Backrest Width: 19 inches
Tilt: Unlisted
Max Load: 250 pounds
-
11. OFM Gaming ChairPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Padded armrests
- Thick padded seat
- Low price tag
- Seat too short for some users
- Non-adjustable armrests
- Seat doesn't tilt
If you are just looking for a simple racer-style chair without any overstuffed lumbar and neck pillows, the OFM Gaming Chair is a fairly classy choice. It maintains the same basic aesthetic of a gamer chair without any of the bells and whistles. The end result is a fairly comfortable chair at a value price.
This price point has an obvious tradeoff though: you are getting less chair overall with this model. Even their so-called “High-Back” model only has a backrest length of 27.5 inches, which can make this chair uncomfortable for tall users. Additionally, the armrests are not adjustable (though they are nicely padded). But as long as dimensions are solid for your frame, this is a great budget option for gaming in style.
Ergonomic features: padded headrest, integrated lumbar support
Seat Height: 17-20.8 inches
Seat Width: 20 inches
Seat Depth: 19 inches
Backrest Length: 27.5 inches
Backrest Width: Unlisted
Tilt: Unlisted
Max Load: 275 pounds
Are Cheap Gaming Chairs Worth the Money?
As cool as gaming chairs are, discerning shoppers may have noticed that the most high-end desk chairs around (think Herman Miller or Steelcase) usually beat out the gaming-focused alternatives. But what about on the budget end of the spectrum? Are cheap gaming chairs really worth the money? The general consensus is that gaming chairs actually offer better ergonomic features than traditional office chairs at the budget price point.
Since gamers love to customize everything, these chairs are typically designed with adjustable features like lumbar and neck pillows and adjustable armrests. They also have deep reclining backs which help keep pressure off your spinal discs. If you are interested, the importance of these ergonomic features is discussed at greater length in this article from Ergonomic Trends.
