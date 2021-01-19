11 Best Cherry MX Brown Keyboards: The Ultimate List

If you are looking for the most feature-packed and high-performing mechanical keyboard out there, it just might be the Corsair K95 Platinum XT. This keyboard packs every feature you might want out of a keyboard along with top of the line switches and keycaps. But all of this doesn’t come cheap. In fact, the K95 Platinum XT is absurdly expensive.

You get what you pay for, though, as the K95 Platinum XT comes with German-made Cherry MX Brown switches and thick, double-shot PBT keycaps. PBT keycaps are much thicker and more durable than standard ABS keycaps, making them the obvious choice when budget isn’t an option. And as for the Cherry MX Browns, they are my personal favorite switch type for their tactile bump and relatively quiet actuation. They are equally well-suited for typing and gaming, though the fully customizable RGB backlight on this keyboard is definitely striving for that gamer aesthetic.

You can use the free Corsair iCue software to customize the color behind each key. Or you can just opt for one of the preset patterns and call it a day. The software is also useful for programming macros for the six dedicated macro keys on the lefthand side of the keyboard. There are many things you can do with this feature. The software is even compatible with the Elgato Stream Deck software to easily program these keys to control live streams.

But that isn’t the only extra feature tacked onto the K95 Platinum XT. It also has dedicated media controls and a detachable wrist rest. You can add USB pass-through to the spec sheet as well, though you still have to plug two USB ports into your computer to make it work. And even with all of these features, the price tag still feels a little steep. But if you are looking for the best Cherry MX Brown keyboard anyway then there are still plenty of reasons to get excited for the K95 Platinum XT.