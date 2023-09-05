Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 Review: The Featherweight Mouse

In the high-stakes arena of competitive gaming, where every click and movement can be the difference between glory and defeat, the Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 gaming mouse emerges as the ultimate weapon for elite gamers. Designed in collaboration with professional esports athletes, this mouse is ultra-lightweight to reduce strain during your gaming sessions. Read our Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 review below to find out everything you need to know about Logitech’s latest gaming mouse.

Note: A Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 review unit was provided for an honest review.

Let’s start with the HERO 2 Sensor which sets new standards for mouse sensors. With tracking capabilities of over 500 inches per second and an astonishing 32,000 DPI, this sensor ensures that your every move is captured with unparalleled accuracy. Cool, right?

But what truly sets it apart is its unique dual array design, which maintains consistent tracking performance even when you’re lifting or tilting the mouse. This comes in clutch for those intense moments in fast-paced FPS and MOBA games where every millisecond counts. I know during some of my sweatiest Fortnite sessions while using the Superlight 2 that it kept up with all of my movements without missing a tick.

LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches

The LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches are a feature that combines the speed and reliability of optical sensors with the tactile feedback that professional gamers love. The result is a mouse that responds to your commands with lightning speed and provides that satisfying mechanical click, giving you the best of both worlds. The result is a perfectly satisfying mouse click that responds to your every movement.

Ergonomic Design

Weighing in at a mere 60 grams (roughly the weight of a tennis ball), the PRO X Superlight 2 is one of the lightest gaming mice available today. Its shape and geometry have been meticulously designed to fit comfortably in your hand, making it an ideal choice for extended gaming sessions. Add to that the zero-additive PTFE mouse feet, and you have a mouse that glides smoothly across any surface, offering seamless reactivity and control.

After daily extended editing sessions and gaming sessions, I have come to really appreciate how lightweight the Superlight 2 is.

Battery Life Is a Thing of the Past

One of the most frustrating experiences for a gamer is having their mouse die in the middle of a crucial match. With the PRO X Superlight 2, that’s a worry of the past. Boasting a 95-hour battery life and compatibility with Logitech’s POWERPLAY wireless charging system, this mouse ensures that you’re always in the game. The USB-C connectivity is the cherry on top, offering a fast, reliable connection that meets the demands of high-stakes gaming.

For those in doubt about the POWERPLAY wireless tech, rest assured that it does work as advertised. No lag, no dead battery…it just works. As someone who plays competitive Valorant, Overwatch 2, or Fortnite just about every night, I can tell you my battery never dies.

Customization and Control

The PRO X Superlight 2 is fully compatible with Logitech’s G HUB software, offering a wide range of customization options. From DPI settings to intricate macros, the G HUB interface allows you to tailor the mouse to your specific needs. The software also includes a new sensitivity UI for configuring DPI with full presets, separate X/Y axis controls, and more, giving you an unprecedented level of control over your gaming experience.

+5 Sustainability

In an era where sustainability is more important than ever, Logitech continues to lead the way. The Superlight 2 is made from certified post-consumer recycled plastic, and its packaging comes from FSC-certified forests.

What I Don’t Like

The only thing I don’t like about the PRO X Superlight 2 is that the ‘G’ on top of the mouse doesn’t illuminate and sync to the other Logitech PRO devices.

But that’s just a minor gripe, and like the rest of the PRO and PRO X lineups, the Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 is a testament to what’s possible when cutting-edge technology meets meticulous design and user-focused features. At just 60 grams, it’s the lightest gaming mouse I’ve found yet. Whether you’re a seasoned esports professional or an ambitious amateur, this mouse offers the performance, reliability, and customization that you need to take your gaming to the next level. It’s available in white, pink, and black for $159 on Logitech’s official site. Whether or not you should spend $159 on it really depends on you and your budget. But it would certainly make a great Christmas gift for the gamer in your life…