New Nanoleaf Lines Launch Today: Smart LED Lightbars

The right lighting in a room can make a world of difference. Lighting can improve the mood, set the tone, and create ambiance in any space. Nanoleaf is launching the first-ever modular lighting beam with backlit illumination that can elevate any room in your home or office.

These new Lines LED Light Bars can give your space a vibrant upgrade with neon colors or create a calming environment with more muted shades. There are countless options available with 19 presets at your fingertips. You can also create your own experience with a color wheel and hex code input options.

If you’re not feeling creative, the Nanoleaf app gives you access to thousands of new scenes. These new lights can be the perfect backdrop to a party or gaming.

One of the signature features of these innovative light bars is rhythm syncing. It will allow you to experience your favorite artist or game in a whole new way. The lights will create color visualizations synced with your entertainment system.

The dual zones on each bar will fluctuate with different beats and melodies. There are 22 different Rhythm Motion options to choose from, and each one has been uniquely engineered. You will be able to find a setting to match any genre of music, and it will enhance everything from bass-heavy beats to soft instrumentals.

The new LED Light Bars don’t just sync with sound but also on-screen colors and animations. When you’re playing your favorite video game, the color will change as you go for an ultra-immersive experience.

You will be able to customize the settings with four different modes depending on how much you want the Lines to mirror your screen. Depending on your mood, you can select a less intense experience or feel like you’re stepping into the action.

The Nanoleaf app is easy to use and eliminates the need for third-party devices. The LED Light Bars will be connected with your iOS or Android devices for convenient use.

Looking ahead, you won’t have to worry about different manufacturers. When you have the app, all Thread devices will connect using Nanoleaf’s Thread Border Routers in a future update.

Once you play or listen to music with the next generation of color-changing smart lighting, you’ll never want to go without them.

