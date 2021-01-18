15 Best Wireless Keyboards with a Touchpad

Whether you play your media from a smart TV, a streaming box, or a laptop across the room, a wireless keyboard with a touchpad makes what you’ve got function like a streamlined home theater setup. As long as your media playback device has a USB-A port, you can use this helpful peripheral to browse menus, control playback, and even play games. Here are our picks for the best wireless keyboards with a touchpad.
1. Logitech K600 TV KeyboardPrice: $57.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless compatible
- Works with Windows, macOS, and select Smart TVs
- 12-month battery life
- No backlit keys
- No Caps Lock LED
- Not plug-and-play
The Logitech K600 is a multifunctional touchpad keyboard that sets the bar for what one should expect out of a mini wireless keyboard. While most of the keyboards we reviewed only support 2.4GHz wireless, the Logitech K600 also supports Bluetooth, allowing it to work with the widest variety of devices. Both its Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connections are are stable work from a max distance of 49 feet away.
The keyboard itself is compact and durable, made from a thick plastic that puts their older Logitech K400 Plus keyboard to shame. Its rounded keys are responsive and easy to tell apart without looking down. The keyboard has a selection of media shortcuts on the function row, allowing you to play, pause, rewind, and fast-forward on pretty much any platform.
Note that these keys are function-locked to perform their media actions by default. This can be confusing if you are used to using F5 to refresh your page, for example. The opt, start, command, and alt buttons are shared and also use the function key.
The keyboard’s rounded touchpad is responsive and supports two-finger gestures for scrolling and zooming. This touchpad can be tapped or alt-tapped to left or right-click but there are also easy-to-reach left and right-click buttons on the far left of the keyboard.
The touchpad has a directional navigation pad next to it that makes for a faster control scheme when you need to navigate a menu system. The left side of the keyboard houses additional navigation buttons like home, back, apps, and search. Whether or not these keys work depends on which platform you’re using to stream, which means you have to program this keyboard via an online setup tool on Logitech’s website, even when you only want to connect with a PC.
The programming process is fairly straightforward and allows for full functionality with Samsung TV, Windows, macOS, LGTV, Chrome OS, iOS, Android, and Fire TV systems. Unfortunately, Mac devices are only partially compatible and older devices like my beloved Steam Link aren’t compatible with this keyboard at all.
The K600 has an impressive 12-month battery. It is one of few keyboards reviewed that runs on two AA batteries (included), but this works in its favor as the battery compartment also provides a small area to store the keyboard’s dongle when traveling.
If all you need is a dedicated keyboard for connecting to an HTPC, then the Logitech K600 might actually be overkill for what you need. However, if you need a wireless keyboard that works with both a PC and a Smart TV, then this is easily the best choice.
Find more Logitech K600 TV Keyboard information and reviews here.
2. Rii i4 Mini Wireless Keyboard with TouchpadPros:
Cons:
- Compact remote control design
- Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless compatible
- Backlit keys
- No media hotkeys
- Poor documentation
- Switches to sleep mode quickly
The Rii i4 Mini might look concerningly generic, but Rii has proven that their remote control-sized keyboards are designed for easy use with a number of media sources. This inexpensive device has a compact keyboard, a mini touchpad, and just enough width to tuck away its wireless dongle.
This palm-sized keyboard will be tricky to type on for those with large hands, but thankfully, the latest version of this mini keyboard uses a traditional home row layout that you would find on a US keyboard. The keyboard is LED backlit and has basic home, menu, reload, and volume hotkeys. Media hotkeys (play/pause, etc.) are sadly absent from this keyboard but it does have a nifty scroll bar.
The trackpad performs decently, with a one-finger tap left-clicking and a two-finger tap right-clicking. The shoulder buttons can be used for faster clicking when you are typing. The device’s battery recharges via MicroUSB and lasts a couple of hours per charge, which is pretty solid.
Though the Rii i4 is ultimately a pretty nice mini keyboard, the main reason you’d pick this keyboard over other options is because you need both Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz compatibility. Its dual connectivity makes it compatible with a wide variety of platforms, making it great for use across multiple devices.
Find more Rii i4 Mini Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad information and reviews here.
3. Rii K18 Plus Multimedia KeyboardPrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large 4.5-inch touchpad and full-size keys
- Rechargeable Li-ion battery
- Backlit keys
- Backlight cannot be dimmed
- Sluggish trackpad
- Battery life could be better
The K18 Plus Multimedia Keyboard from Real internet idea is a compact keyboard with nearly full-size backlit keys and a 4.5-inch touchpad for easy navigation of HTPC menus or Android TVs. Its low price makes it a great budget alternative to the Logitech K600 even though the user experience isn’t quite as smooth as it is with the more premium keyboard brand.
Its full keyboard can be almost fully lit up with red, green, or blue LEDs. The only buttons that don’t light up are its dedicated media playback buttons and its left and right-click buttons. You will find additional media controls bound to the function row of the keyboard, as well as a function lock button to more easily access said controls. The chiclet-style keys are fairly silent but also somewhat mushy.
The 4.5-inch touchpad is nice and large, which is good considering that the cursor sensitivity is low by default on this touchpad. Thankfully, it does support multi-point functions, so you can use it to scroll or zoom when browsing the web. The internal battery supports about two hours of use time. This is a little on the shorter end of the spectrum but at least you won’t have to regularly purchase new batteries to keep it running. Also this keyboard has a hidden compartment to store the 2.4 GHz dongle when not in use, which I always appreciate.
-
Cons:
- Responsive backlit keys
- Both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless compatible
- Rechargeable Li-ion battery with 10-day life
- High price tag
- Limited media hotkeys
- Tightly spaced keys
The Logitech K830 may not be as modern or feature-packed as the K600 but this slightly older touchpad keyboard offers single-device functionality with full-size keycaps that benefit power users.
In most cases, the lack of Smart TV support is not a huge deal. It is only when you look to price value that the K830 falls flat. Simply put, the K600 does more for less money. That said, both keyboards support Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless, which can’t be said for any other keyboard we reviewed.
This means that you can connect to Bluetooth devices like phones and tablets without the need for a USB port. Simply stow your USB dongle into its covered compartment and switch over to Bluetooth.
The K830 also justifies its price tag with higher quality keys. The adequately-spaced chiclet keys are full-size and have a responsive backlight that changes in intensity based on the room’s ambient light levels. This is a considerable step up over the K600. These silent and sturdy keys are easy to type on, but the selection of media hotkeys is basically limited to volume controls.
The 3.5-inch touchpad is spacious and responsive, making for ultra-smooth cursor controls. There is a left-click button on the left side of the keyboard, so you can still navigate while holding it in two hands.
Unlike the AA-powered K600, the K830 has a rechargeable battery that offers about ten days of on-time from a micro USB charge. Both battery-powered and rechargeable batteries have their own benefits, Combine all this with a wireless range of 33 feet and you’ve got a top-notch keyboard.
But the question remains: is it worth the higher price tag? Probably only if you really want the best backlit wireless keyboard with a touchpad. Otherwise, there are better options.
Find more Logitech K830 Illuminated Wireless Touchpad Keyboard information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Full-size keyboard
- Five customizable multimedia keys
- 9-month battery life
- Touchpad is finicky
- Thin keys
- No indicator lights for capslock
Microsoft’s Wireless All-In-One Media Keyboard takes inspiration from Logitech’s original K600 keyboard but offers unique benefits for HTPC (home theater PC) users who are on Windows 10. This keyboard’s roughly 3-inch touchpad supports basic touch gestures like tapping, swiping, dragging, and zooming.
Unfortunately, it does not yet allow you to perform advanced Windows 10 gestures, which is a common complaint. Another common complaint from users is that the trackpad is sometimes finicky. For instance, your cursor might jump across the screen unexpectedly.
As for the keys themselves, they are full size and well-spaced. They have very little travel and are silent even when typing at full speed. The best part of this keyboard is its plentiful media shortcuts. The function keys provide a number of additional media functions, including play, pause, fast forward, and rewind. This upgraded version of the Microsoft Media Keyboard has function lock and caps lock but there are no indicator lights. Keys can also be freely customized by downloading the Mouse and Keyboard Center software from this page.
The keyboard’s plastic casing is lightweight but decently durable. It has spill-resistant features to safeguard from lap catastrophes. The keys themselves, though, are pretty thin compared to other keyboards we reviewed, which is a bit of a disappointment. It has a magnetic compartment for the wireless dongle in its battery compartment, where two included AAA batteries will get you about nine months of battery life.
Find more Microsoft Wireless All-In-One Media Keyboard information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Backlit keys
- Rechargeable Li-ion battery
- Adjustable DPI on touch pad
- Compact controller shape with easy shoulder buttons
- Keys are too small for some
- Limited wireless range
- Poor ergonomics
The Aerb Mini Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad is one of the most lightweight and compact wireless multimedia keyboards we reviewed. Its controller-like form factor fits comfortably in your hands, though it only works about as good as a QWERTY phone for typing and mouse navigation.
The touchpad in the center of the controller is snappy and responsive once you get used to its small size. You can use the keyboard’s shoulder buttons for left and right mouse clicks or just tap or double-tap the touchpad. The keys are quite small but have a nice tactile click when you press them. They are backlit with a multicolor LED array.
Typing with your thumbs can be difficult for those that didn’t grow up with QWERTY phones but it works fine for pulling up the name of a movie or doing a quick Google search.
The bottom-right shift button is absent and the arrow keys are relocated to a joystick-like cluster on the top-left. The keyboard has dedicated keys for home, volume up/down, and settings, plus a useful Ctrl+Alt+Del macro-function for if you need to reset your computer. Other settings like adjusting the touchpad sensitivity, toggling the backlight, and wireless pairing are bound to Fn key pairings.
The Aerb keyboard runs on a rechargeable Li-ion battery, which lasts about 4 hours before you have to recharge it via micro USB. There is no power button but the device auto-sleeps after 3 minutes of idle time so this charge can last you quite a while.
The controller has a power LED, a pairing LED, and a low-battery LED to keep you informed. There is a space for a dongle in the battery compartment. The small size of the Aerb Mini Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad might make it hard for some people to use but it is an ideal choice for those looking for a compact controller for their home theater.
Find more Aerb Mini Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Full-size keyboard
- Easy media hotkeys
- 6-month battery life
- Sluggish trackpad
- Battery cover falls off easily
- Not backlit
The Arteck Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad is a sleek and stylish multimedia keyboard that stands out for offering a large trackpad and full-size keys. These keys are well-spaced, quiet, and easy to activate, making this a very user-friendly way to control an HTPC or Android TV.
The keyboard has a full 87-key layout that is perfect for Windows devices (though it also works with Mac, Android, and Linux). The function row has an array of useful multimedia controls like tracking, brightness up/down, and fullscreen. There are dedicated buttons for menu, back, home, and volume up/down/mute. The trackpad is plenty large but it is low sensitivity so you have to move your finger that much more to track across the screen. It does support basic multi-point gestures, though.
The Arteck keyboard runs on two AAA batteries, which will last up to 6 months when used for about 2 hours per day. If you want backlit keys, Bluetooth support, or a rechargeable battery then you will have to spend a bit more on a nicer keyboard. However, if a full-size keyboard layout is at the top of your wishlist, then this keyboard is still a solid choice.
-
Cons:
- Large touchpad
- Backlit keys
- Rechargeable Li-ion battery
- You can't use the touchpad and keyboard simultaneously
- Switches to sleep mode quickly
- Weird media hotkey placement
The Ilebygo H20 Mini Wireless Keyboard Touchpad Combo is an interesting all-in-one keyboard design that has a large QWERTY keyboard on one side and an approximately 5.3-inch touchpad on the back side. The benefit of this layout is that you have a larger space to type or navigate with your finger. The downside, however, is that you cannot use the touchpad and the keyboard at the same time.
This is a fair tradeoff, though, as the Ilebeygo keyboard isn’t designed to do anything too crazy-complicated. It has a standard keyboard layout with a full function row and some strangely placed media hotkeys. It can be used to easily make searches in a media database or change settings without getting up from the couch. Though this device has physical volume buttons and left/right click buttons, though the latter are less useful on the whole. That’s because most users will find it much easier to use the full suite of touch gestures to navigate menus.
The digital keyboard display is backlit with three different brightness settings. It can run for several hours before its top LED display will light up to inform you that it’s time to recharge. The internal 300 mAh battery recharges via micro USB.
-
Cons:
- Backlit keyboard
- Easy media hotkeys
- Low price tag
- Trackpad overly sensitive
- Battery life could be better
- Does not pair to devices plugged into the TV
Despite its unoriginal design, the Ponybro Mini Wireless Keyboard is still worth your consideration. It has a compact keyboard with colorful backlighting that makes it easy to see at night. It has two top button clusters, one with four scrolling buttons and one with basic media playback buttons. It has several other hotkeys for menu navigation as but they don’t work the same on every platform. The touchpad supports several multi-finger shortcuts but it is a little too sensitive even on its lowest sensitivity setting.
This dongle is plug-and-play with almost any Windows, Android, Mac OS, or HTPC device, giving you tons of ways to use it. One incompatibility to note is that this keyboard doesn’t work when you try to use it with a Roku when it is plugged into the TV. But aside from that, every other device we tested it with at least recognized it.
This keyboard has a rechargeable Li-ion battery that charges via micro USB. Its battery compartment also has a hiding spot for its wireless dongle when taking this keyboard on the go. The Ponybro might not be the perfect mini keyboard, but it has enough helpful features that you can’t really go wrong with it for its price.
Find more Ponybro Wireless Mini Keyboard with Touchpad information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Full-size keyboard with touch numpad
- Easy multimedia controls
- Long battery life
- Not backlit
- Limited wireless range
- Trackpad overly sensitive
To the best of my knowledge, the Ovegna T2 Wireless Touchpad Keyboard is the only multimedia keyboard that also has a number pad, even if this one is a little different from what you were expecting. If you haven’t figured out from the design, this keyboard’s trackpad has a numerical number pad built right in. Simply press Fn + F11 and you can perform quick number entry like you were right in front of a computer. Though I am not sure why you would need this feature when using this with an HTPC.
Instead, you will probably be more interested in the suite of multimedia controls. Different function row keys are assigned basic controls like volume up/down, tracking, home, and search, making it easy to navigate app menus and control playback. The keys themselves are well-spaced and responsive, though the touchpad is somewhat overly sensitive. It is also not backlit.
The keyboard connects to any 2.4 GHz-compatible devices, including those running Windows, Mac OS, Android, or Linux. It runs on two AAA batteries (not included) and gets a decent battery life thanks to an auto standby function. The Ovegna T2 may not be the most feature-packed wireless keyboard in its price range but it is a good value for the price.
-
Cons:
- Backlit keys
- 9 dedicated multimedia keys
- OFN input for quick navigation
- Ergonomic raised keyboard
- Battery life could be better
- Multimedia keys not customizable
- Scrolling is somewhat finicky
Lenovo’s Multimedia Remote Keyboard N5902 is a unique take on keyboard ergonomics, which almost works more like a game controller than a keyboard. Despite its peculiar ergonomics, the N5902 lends itself well to a variety of uses.
This remote’s condensed keyboard has raised keys that are surprisingly easy to navigate, despite their cluttered grid design. This version does not have backlit keys, but you may be lucky enough to find the backlit version online at some point.
Punctuation and other characters are left to function commands, while more commonly used characters have their own keys.
Most unique to this keyboard is Lenovo’s choice to use an OFN (optical finger navigation) input instead of a touchpad. This can be pressed to click or paired with large mouse buttons at the bottom of the keyboard.
Some still prefer the trackball of the previous N5091, but that comes down to personal preference.
Also nice is the row of nine dedicated multimedia macro keys. Sadly, they cannot be customized, but most of the functions you’d want bound to button already are. There is even a Ctrl + Alt + Del hotkey.
As for battery life, the N5902 only gets about three months of battery life from two AA batteries. The battery compartment has a handy slot to store the wireless dongle, though, which is always nice.
Find more Lenovo Enhanced Multimedia Remote Keyboard N5902 information and reviews here.
Cons:
- Adjustable backlit keys
- Comfortable lap pad
- Tactile and responsive mechanical keys
- No mouse or touchpad
- Keyboard is not wireless
- Bulky form factor
The Roccat Sova is an entirely different breed of media keyboard, designed to bring the precision of a PC gaming keyboard to your couch. Rather than slap a mushy membrane keyboard onto a cushioned lap pad, Roccat includes a premium mechanical keyboard in their 12-151-AM. Combine this with a massive built-in mousepad and you have a setup suitable for true keyboard and mouse gaming on the couch.
This is one of the best 2-in-1 keyboards because it actually feels great to type on. each of its LED-illuminated keys has an individual TTC Brown switch beneath them. This gives the keyboard a tactile and responsive click that helps increase your reaction time and reduce key travel. Roccat does make a cheaper membrane version of this keyboard, but it detracts from what makes this keyboard so unique.
Instead of slowing you down with a touchpad, the Sova gives you a generous 10.8 x 9.4-inch mousepad on which you can use any wired or wireless mouse. Unfortunately, a mouse is not included so you will need an extra one handy to fully tap into the Sova’s gaming potential. A wired mouse is preferred, as the keyboard includes two USB ports and a wire clip that will help prevent the mouse from sliding off your lap. In addition to needing a mouse, there are two other reasons why this keyboard might be too complicated for some setups.
One is that it is not actually wireless. The keyboard connects to a media device via a split USB cord. Its 13-foot breakaway USB cable will make it across most living rooms but will be an obstacle in some setups. This isn’t a huge issue, though, as if you really wanted to, you could employ a USB extender to accommodate large TV setups. Also, the keyboard is considerably bulky as is. You will really appreciate the extra room for its wrist rest and large mousepad while you are gaming, but it takes up a lot of space when it’s not in use. Even though this keyboard does not have a trackpad or wireless connectivity, it is still one of the best media keyboards around for those looking to treat their TV as a desktop PC.
Find more Roccat Sova Mechanical Gaming Lapboard information and reviews here.
Cons:
- Large touchpad and full-size keys
- Lots of multimedia keys
- Long battery life
- No backlit keys
- Low-quality key caps
- Bulky design
If you are looking for a lap-sized all-in-one keyboard with a budget price tag, then you can’t go wrong with the AmazonBasics Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad. This keyboard is 15.1 inches wide and its keys are as well-spaced as those of the Logitech K600 keyboard (albeit not as high-quality).
The plastic keys won’t hold up to aggressive gaming use but they work fine for navigating menus and selecting media. They are not backlit but they include a full suite of keys, only missing the left function button from an ordinary keyboard. The integrated touchpad is quite large and supports basic two-finger inputs like scrolling up/down or left/right and pinch to zoom in or out. The AmazonBasics keyboard has a basic suite of media controls bound to the Fn keys plus dedicated keys for volume up/down, mute, and home.
These special key combos don’t work with every brand of smart TV due to differences in programming but for the most part, this keyboard is plug-and-play with the majority of devices out there. It works fine with Windows 7/8/10, ChromeOS, MacOS, and Smart TVs that support HID technology.
This keyboard runs on two AAA batteries which gives it a longer battery life than I can reasonably measure in testing. It will last for weeks and weeks of use even if you don’t hit the power switch every time you put it down. And if you’re wondering, yes, it does have space to stow the dongle in its battery compartment if needed.
Despite the fact that this keyboard is a little bulky and lacking in bells and whistles, it is still a solid budget option for a user with simple needs.
-
Cons:
- Large 3.8-inch touchpad and full-size keys
- Rechargeable Li-ion battery
- Sturdy metallic casing
- No space between keys
- Short two hour battery life
- Multimedia keys not customizable
Real internet idea is an electronics company that specializes in wireless touchpad keyboards, and their K12+ Mini keyboard is certainly their most popular model. This sleek metallic keyboard isn’t as lightweight as the K600 Plus, but it is far sturdier, with little to no flex.
It has a slightly larger 3.8-inch touchpad, which has click buttons on the left side of the keyboard for two-handed use. The raised portion of its backplate has space to hide your dongle when traveling.
The keys on the K12+ Mini are silent and somewhat mushy. They are about the same size as the keys on the K600 Plus, but they have no space between them. This can make navigating them tricky for some.
The K12+ Mini’s function keys also double as media controls, though they are unfortunately not customizable. Function lock is on by default, but simple color-coding makes this easy to adjust to.
This keyboard has a built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery that lasts about two hours. There is a space to store the keyboard’s dongle in the battery compartment. The on-time is a little short, but works well for interspersed use and saves you from having to buy batteries.
Find more Rii Mini K12+ Wireless Keyboard information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Backlit Keys
- Both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless compatible
- Rechargeable Li-ion battery
- Limited multimedia controls
- Keys too close together
- Uses uncommon mini USB charger
The Mini i4 is Rii’s more compact keyboard and touchpad combo. It is about the size and shape of a television remote, making it much more convenient to incorporate into a traditional home theater setup. Plus it still offers a place to hide your dongle when not in use.
The touchpad’s size is nothing to brag about, but it works well enough for simple tasks. You can press with one finger to left-click, press two fingers to right-click, or drag two fingers to scroll as an alternative to the left and right-click buttons. There is also a textured scroll wheel for even more navigation options.
The keyboard has clicky and responsive keys that feel like a classic Nokia phone. They are backlit with a simple white LED array. And while this keyboard has almost a full key layout (if you count the navigation keys as directional arrows) it is surprisingly sparse on multimedia keys. You have basic volume controls and ah some and menu button but no play/pause or tracking.
This smaller keyboard gets by just fine with a rechargeable Li-ion battery, as even a few hours of battery life can last you several days. It recharges via micro USB.
there is a Bluetooth version as well, which would be needed if you want to connect to a phone or tablet. But whichever option you go with, this compact keyboard is a fantastic choice for a portable typing solution.
Find more Rii Mini i8X Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad information and reviews here.
Why Do You Need a Wireless Keyboard With Touchpad?
Let me paint a picture for you. You just (legally) downloaded an HD movie on your laptop and want to play it on your TV in the living room. You plug in your laptop, pop some popcorn, and cuddle up under a blanket. Wait, now you have to get up to push play?
With a wireless keyboard and touchpad, you can control any 2.4 GHz compatible media source without having to get up off the couch.
These plug-and-play peripherals enable you to easily browse through media libraries like Kodi, Plex, and Emby. Simply connect a 2.4GHz wireless dongle to the USB port of your streaming device and you're set.
These keyboards combine a compact design with a familiar key layout to make for fast and convenient typing. This is incredibly convenient and beats using any remote control.
In fact, this article from User Testing asserts that standard keyboard controls should be used for even more things than they already are, as keyboards are among the most recognized interface methods in the world. They are also generally friendly towards those with physical and mental disabilities.
That means they are better for everyone, as from our testing, having a wireless keyboard remote is the fastest way to navigate compatible media sources powered by Windows or Android.
What is the Best Wireless Keyboard With Touchpad for Mac?
If you are a MacOS user, then pretty much any of these wireless multimedia keyboards will work fine with your MacBook or iMac.
The catch here is that this is only true for the basic keys. The same cannot always be said for function commands, media keys, or other platform-specific keys that you might come across. Whichever option you go for, though, it will certainly outperform your remote control.
