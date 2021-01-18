15 Best Wireless Keyboards with a Touchpad

The Logitech K600 is a multifunctional touchpad keyboard that sets the bar for what one should expect out of a mini wireless keyboard. While most of the keyboards we reviewed only support 2.4GHz wireless, the Logitech K600 also supports Bluetooth, allowing it to work with the widest variety of devices. Both its Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connections are are stable work from a max distance of 49 feet away.

The keyboard itself is compact and durable, made from a thick plastic that puts their older Logitech K400 Plus keyboard to shame. Its rounded keys are responsive and easy to tell apart without looking down. The keyboard has a selection of media shortcuts on the function row, allowing you to play, pause, rewind, and fast-forward on pretty much any platform.

Note that these keys are function-locked to perform their media actions by default. This can be confusing if you are used to using F5 to refresh your page, for example. The opt, start, command, and alt buttons are shared and also use the function key.

The keyboard’s rounded touchpad is responsive and supports two-finger gestures for scrolling and zooming. This touchpad can be tapped or alt-tapped to left or right-click but there are also easy-to-reach left and right-click buttons on the far left of the keyboard.

The touchpad has a directional navigation pad next to it that makes for a faster control scheme when you need to navigate a menu system. The left side of the keyboard houses additional navigation buttons like home, back, apps, and search. Whether or not these keys work depends on which platform you’re using to stream, which means you have to program this keyboard via an online setup tool on Logitech’s website, even when you only want to connect with a PC.

The programming process is fairly straightforward and allows for full functionality with Samsung TV, Windows, macOS, LGTV, Chrome OS, iOS, Android, and Fire TV systems. Unfortunately, Mac devices are only partially compatible and older devices like my beloved Steam Link aren’t compatible with this keyboard at all.

The K600 has an impressive 12-month battery. It is one of few keyboards reviewed that runs on two AA batteries (included), but this works in its favor as the battery compartment also provides a small area to store the keyboard’s dongle when traveling.

If all you need is a dedicated keyboard for connecting to an HTPC, then the Logitech K600 might actually be overkill for what you need. However, if you need a wireless keyboard that works with both a PC and a Smart TV, then this is easily the best choice.