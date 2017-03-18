15 Best Kids Slides 2018 (Updated)

We are living in a very advanced age where almost every form of entertainment has been substituted with a digital alternative. However, when you are just a small kid, nothing beats a good slide. Let’s be honest for a moment, kids are always exploring stuff — every second of every day. Being able to experience the speed and the feeling of your body moving without their effort is something that every kid loves.

One of the good things about the time we are living in is that childrens slides are pretty affordable and abundant, and there are both cheap plastic slides and higher-end wooden slides to fit whatever your budget is. You can get one for cheap and give your child endless hours of fun, both outdoor in the backyard or indoor in the playroom.

We have selected the best kids slides that we think would be a perfect fit for any child out there. Some of these were designed for toddlers while others were meant to be used by older kids. Either way, they all have one thing in common, and that is their ability to offer fun.

1. WuyiMC Children Slide

The WuyiMC Children’s Slide is made for toddlers and small kids. For the most part, it is just your regular slide with steps on one side and the slide on the other. However, WuyiMC has decided to go a small step further and add a small basketball hoop on the side. This way it can be used as a makeshift mini basketball hoop. On top of it all, WuyiMC went for increased versatility, which is why you can fold it for easier storage.

The slide itself is pretty steep. It features a curved slope that allows children to accelerate fast while the bottom portion slows them down. In terms of build quality, you are looking at high-grade plastics which are completely safe for your kids. It is nontoxic, tasteless and molded in a way that removes any sharp edges. If you have a smaller backyard, this is the slide for you. It’s also great for indoor play.

Price: $38.99

2. Little Tikes First Slide

Another great model for smaller kids comes from Little Tikes, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Sure, it lacks the side basket, but it also features a more linear design. The length of the slide is 3 feet, making it pretty short. However, it is 3 feet at roughly 45 degrees of linear slope, which means that the ride is going to be fast and fun. It’s also easy to fold for storage purposes.

When it comes to materials and build quality, it’s pretty solid. The type of plastics they have used is hard to bend and quite thick, especially in the ladder portion of the slide. The entire thing is fairly stable, so you don’t have to worry about it tipping over as your child is climbing up, or coming down the slide. The best thing about this particular model is its affordable price, as it offers the best bang for your buck under $30.

Price: $29.99

3. Little Tikes Easy Store Large Slide

The Little Tikes Easy Store Large Slide is a much larger model designed for younger kids. Whether or not you would want to use this one if you have toddlers is up to you, but a 5 feet long slide might be a bit too much. Despite its increased size, this Little Tikes model is also storage friendly. Easy to fold, you don’t have to dedicate much space when play time is over.

The quality of plastic is the same, being a pretty durable compound all together. All of the components are a bit thicker than the Little Tikes slide above, which is pretty normal considering its design. The slide itself is pretty straight, although you can notice it has a sort of wavy appearance. With increased length, Little Tikes has installed a support bar that connects the ladders and the slide. This is just one of the reasons we consider it one of the best childrens slides for sale right now.

Price: $68.99

4. Step2 Play and Fold Jr. Slide

Step2 is one of the larger manufacturers of outdoor kids toys. As such, it is only expected to see a great slide in their current lineup. The Play and Fold Jr. slide was made for the youngest generations. The slide features two step ladder which is designed to offer support both to the child climbing it and the slide to which it is attached.

The slide is pretty short, but considering the size of the children it was meant for, it is more than enough. Again, folding the slide and storing it away is one of the main features you get. Build quality is great. The manufacturers used good quality plastics which offer enough support for the size of a slide, and more importantly, it makes the slide sturdy enough for your children. On top of all that, the sides on this model are extruded further than you usually see, which is definitely safer for kids. At this price, it is a great bargain.

Price: $44.99

5. Step2 Naturally Playful Big Folding Slide

The Step2 Naturally Playful Big Folding Slide is a much larger slide with a more complex design. With that said, it still retains the ability to fold and be stored away quickly and effortlessly. What makes this model great, in particular, are all the extra safety features. For example, the ladders are closed with extended side guards. Similar solutions can be found on the slide itself. It features a double wall made of high-quality resin.

All of these features ensure that your kid will stay within the slide at all times. Being bigger, we reckon this model is great for younger kids but not toddlers. The slide is pretty high and steep as well. There is a slight curve in the slide, but acceleration appears to have been the key goal for this one. While the price of Step2’s Naturally Playful big folding slide makes it a bit exclusive, it is definitely worth the investment.

You’ll also find a lot of Step2 products on our list of the best kids toy kitchen playsets, as they make quality, cheap toys.

Price: $127.32

6. Pure Fun Indoor/Outdoor Wavy Slide

The Pure Fun Indoor/Outdoor Wavy Slide is definitely different from the slides we have shown you so far. Pure Fun took a slightly different route and bypassed the whole plastic body construction. Instead, the only thing that is plastic on this slide is the slide itself. Everything else comes in form of a light metal construction. Now, this has its benefits and drawbacks. For instance, this slide offers much better support than most of the plastic ones out there, even though the load bearing elements are fairly thin. On the other hand, you can’t fold this one, but rather have to disassemble it for storage.

With that said, this is a larger slide designed for kids aging from 4 to 10 years old. It is pretty long but not as steep as some slides on the market. The absolute best thing about it, though, is the price. Considering what it offers, Pure Fun’s Indoor/Outdoor wavy slide is one of the better bargains on the market.

Price: $89.09

7. Children’s Factory Molded Toddler Ramp

If you feel like the models we have shown you so far are too extreme for your kid, check out the Molded Toddler Ramp from Children’s Factory. As its name states, this slide was designed specifically for toddlers. It sits pretty low to the ground, which means a very shallow angle and lower profile in general. This is the type of slide that you can easily use indoors. Assembly requires absolutely no tools and reveals one pretty interesting feature. You can actually adjust the height of the slide.

Options available are 14 inches and 17 inches. This means that you can use this slide for quite a while, even as your kid grows. Overall quality is also on a pretty decent level. The design itself ensures great stability, which is only amplified if you go for the lower setting of the slide height. The price might seem a bit steep, but considering the quality you get, it is more than worth it.

Price: $82.80

8. Little Tikes Hide and Seek Climber

Here is another great model from Little Tikes, the Hide and Sleek Climber. This one is definitely designed specifically for toddlers and offers a bit more than just a slide. It actually comes with a platform which is accessible via a small climbing wall. The tower itself comes with two side panels shaped as a house. there is a section underneath the tower, where your kids can play hide and seek. When it comes to the slide, it is a short one but pretty enjoyable for smaller kids. It seems to be just the perfect size and angle as well.

Everything is made of great quality plastics, ensuring great stability during use. While this model is definitely designed for several kids to play with at the same time, it is recommended that only one kid occupies the platform at any given time. In terms of price, Little Tike was pretty fair. This is a good deal for those who are looking for something more than just a slide.

Price: $79.81

9. American Plastic Toys Folding Slide

Since we are on the topic of slides for toddlers, check out this rather standard model from American Plastic Toys. Following a pretty popular template, they have basically improved what the industry’s standard design in ways that make it safer to use. The whole package is relatively small, making it easy to store. Especially considering that you can fold it. However, the major difference between this slide and others that look like it is the addition of the support panel that connects the ladders to the slide.

Even though it could probably do fine without, having this component ensures that the slide won’t give way even if a bigger child gets on it. The quality of the plastics used also play a big part in this. They have used pretty sturdy composites. On top of all that, you get a free eBook that will teach you just how advantageous educational toys can be for your kids.

Price: $51.99

10. Step2 Big Folding Slide

The Step2 Big Folding Slide is a model that’s specifically aimed at girls, as the entire thing is done in pink and gray color in typical “girlie girl” fashion. With that said, this is one of their more aggressive slides. The height makes it suitable for young kids, while it might be too much for toddlers. The slide itself has a decent curve to it, which adds acceleration at the beginning of the ride, but also slows down the child at the very end.

Both the slide and the ladder offer guards that are designed to keep the kid safe from falling out of the slide at any point. As usual, the build quality and materials used by Step2 for this model are top-notch. The whole package is pretty durable, which can is only improved by the presence of the support beam that connects the slide with the ladder. Overall, this is a great slide for the money.

It’s the best looking Step2 kids slide for sale right now.

Price: $114.99

11. SupremeSaver Toddler Slide Large

What SupremeSaver offers with their Little Tikes Toddler Slide is definitely a good deal. Even though they market this slide as a toddler slide, slightly older kids will still be able to use it pretty easily. The slide features two main elements – the slide and the ladder. Former comes in a dark blue color while the latter comes in green.

All things considered, this is one of the taller slides out there. The slide itself is pretty straight although you will spot a slightly wavy pattern on it. Supported by a crossbeam, you can rest assured that your kids will be safe while climbing and using this slide. The quality of the plastic is pretty great. It is sturdy, thick and overall inspires confidence. The best thing about this model is that it comes with a cheaper price tag compared to some other models which share more or less the same design. Oh, and it also folds quite nicely.

Price: $109.99

12. Little Tikes Wet & Dry First Slide

We have shown you quite a few slides from Little Tikes so far, however, the Little Tikes Wet & Dry First Slide is a bit different, as it comes with a slip mat. There are two components to this package. You have Little Tikes standard toddler slide, but it comes with a slip mat. In other words, this is a water slide setup. During the summer, you can use it with the slip mat outside and give your kids hours of slippery fun.

During colder months of the year, you can either store the slide thanks to its folding nature, or you can use it indoors. Either way, for this price you can’t really beat the functionality it has to offer. If you can’t spend the evening with the kids, you can attach your water hose to the slide itself and the water will pour directly onto the mat. Quality-wise, everything is on point. It might not have some of the more advanced support components, but even so, it’s a pretty stable slide.

Price: $44.74

13. Blast Zone Tropical Splash

Speaking of water slides, check out the Tropical Splash from Blast Zone. What they did here is they combined a standard solid slide with an inflatable construction. This way, the slide is stable but also features a pretty awesome splash pool at the bottom. To access the slide, your kid will have to navigate a climbing wall. Once up on a small platform, the only way down is going down the slide!

A great thing about this design is that the surfaces which need to be hard are still hard. However, guardrails are much larger and softer since everything is inflatable. On top of that, you get a cool wave like design which makes this one of the cooler looking slides out there. Easy to store, lightweight, and most importantly durable, this slide is a pretty solid option for those who want something more.

It’s the perfect kids slide for the warmer months.

Price: $199.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

14. Group Sales Grow ‘N Up 2-in-1

Here’s one of the most practical but at the same time strangest slide designs for toddlers out there, the Grow ‘N Up 2-in-1. As you would expect, the slide is pretty small and is meant for the youngest generations out there. An interesting thing about it is that it features an inverse curve which may be a bad idea if it was any larger. However, it is also an important part of its dual functionality.

Once you flip this slide over, it reveals a seat on the underside. Bottom of the ladders functions as handlebars, effectively turning this slide into a rocker. Quality is decent, both in terms of materials used and the way this thing was built. For the most part, your kid will probably outgrow this one pretty fast, but until it does, it is going to offer a great deal of fun. It’s a good choice, especially considering the price.

Price: $69.94

15. Whitney Brothers Birch Laminate Slide

So far we have shown you a whole lot of plastic slides. Not everyone likes that, as some prefer to provide their children with wooden toys. Some parents still appreciate the sturdiness of the old fashioned wooden design. If you identify as one of those parents, we have a great model for you. Whitney Brothers offers their Birch Laminate slide made almost completely out of wood. We say almost since the slide portion of the entire thing is made of composites.

That is one element which you can’t really make out of wood. On top of that, there is a small crawl-through tunnel underneath, making this even more fun to use. Build quality is just impressive. Everything is fabricated with utmost care to eliminate sharp edges, and their Birch laminate definitely holds out good. This is a sturdy, solid slide that will last you for years if not decades. Seriously, this is the type of thing you can pass down to your kids. Price is a bit high, but you get what you pay for, that is for sure.

Price: $399.95

