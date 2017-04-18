10 Bounce Houses for Sale: Best of 2018 (Updated)

With the warm weather here, it’s time to get your kids outside and playing to their little heart’s content. But, pulling them away from their video games and Netflix can be tough. It’s time to start thinking outside of the box!

Believe it or not, bounce houses are now more affordable than ever, and there are so many different bounce houses for sale that you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that fits your budget and needs. It makes more sense to actually purchase one of these than it does to rent one a few times over the summer. Many of the top toy brands are making inflatable bounce houses you can buy these days, and their prices start at $150 — not too bad when you factor in the cost vs the benefits.

With that in mind, here are the top 10 best bounce houses for sale right now, from the top brands like Little Tikes, Blast Zone, and more.

1. Cloud 9 Mighty Bounce House

With a name like Cloud 9, you’d expect this bounce house to feel like you’re jumping on a cloud in the sky! It measures 12 ft x 8ft x 6ft 8 inches in size, and it’s made from heavy duty 420D Nylon material. The jump area itself measures just over 7ft x 7ft. It comes with a 480 watt blower to inflate the bouncer easily and quickly. Aesthetically speaking, it has a castle-inspired look to it, with green, red, blue, and yellow elements. It’ll look great in your backyard, and more importantly, your kids will have a blast in it. It’s recommended for ages 3 to 11 years old, and it’s built to last for years to come.

Price: $249.97

2. Blast Zone Magic Castle Inflatable Bouncer

Blast Zone is one of the top brands in bounce houses, thanks to the sweet spot the brand has found between price and quality. The Magic Castle Inflatable bounce house measures 8.5 ft W x 11 ft L x 8 ft H, and when it is deflated, it isn’t much bigger than the average size rolled sleeping bag. What’s more, it takes less than two minutes for this epic castle bouncer to inflate fully, meaning by the time your kids come outside and get their shoes off, it will be fully inflated and ready to go.

Price: $239.88 (31 percent off MSRP)

3. Little Tikes Jump n Slide Bouncer

Of course, anyone with a kid knows the name Little Tikes by now, and although they’re not typically recognized for their outdoor toys, they have plenty of great playthings intended for outside use. One example is their Jump n Slide Bouncer, which measures 12 ft x 9 ft x 6 ft — a pretty sizeable bounce house. It has mesh walls on three sides, with a slide in the front. The blower provides continuous airflow, as the unit is designed with tiny holes in it to prevent big blowouts. It’s built with puncture-resistant material, and it comes with a heavy-duty storage bag for safekeeping. It has a weight limit of 250 pounds, and it’s intended for use with 3 or less kids on it at a time. It’s recommended for ages 3 to 8 years old.

Price: $189.99

4. Little Tikes Jr Sports n Slide Bouncer

Little Tikes has another bouncer that’s sligthly more expensive — the Sports n Slide Bouncer. It measures 7.75 ft x 9.3 ft x 6 ft, and it weighs just 33.5 pounds. Like the jumper above, it’ll also support up to 250 pounds, and its recommended age is 3 years to 8 years. This bouncey house has full mesh walls on two sides, with a third side that has mesh and an opening for kids to get in and out. The fourth side sports a large slide. It also uses a continuous blower after its fully inflated. What sets this one apart from the other Little Tikes house above is that it comes with an inflatable basketball hoop that is attached to the top of one of the walls. Bounce house basketball? Count us in!

Price: $229.98 (30 percent off MSRP)

5. Costzon Inflatable Crayon Bounce House

The Costzon Inflatable Crayon Bounce House is bigger than the Little Tikes offerings, coming in at 12 ft x 9 ft x 7.6 ft in size. It also holds up to 300 pounds and up to 3 kids. Unfortunately, it doesn’t actually come with a blower, so you’ll have to buy that separately. The party hopper is as heavy duty as it gets, with 420D Oxford material and double AND quadruple stitching in places that need extra durability. It also has a unique look to it, which mesh on all four sides, and a slide coming out of the entrance. It has four crayon pillars, with each being a different color. Your kids will love its colorful design.

Price: $159.99

6. Inflatable Obstacle Pro-Racer Bounce House

For an even bigger inflatable bounce house, check out Bounceland’s Obstacle Pro-Racer, which measures 19 ft x 9 ft x 7 ft. It inflates in less than a minute! As you can see in the image above, it has all sorts of cool obstacles your kids will love, including a slide, two tunnel entrances, and a few pillars. It also uses a long fill tube so that the blower doesn’t have to be right next to the bounce, meaning you can keep the extension cords further away.

It’s meant for 2 to 10 year olds, and it has a much higher maximum weight than the others on this list (400 pounds). What’s more, it can have 4 maximum kids inside, whereas the rest can only have 3.

Price: $549.00 (8 percent off MSRP)

7. Ultimate Combo Bounce House

The Bounceland Ultimate Combo Bounce House is the best looking bounce house of the bunch, in my opinion, as it not only has a cool, aesthetically-pleasing colorway with cool blues, aqua, and green, but it also has some structure to it. It measures 12ft L x 10ft W x 8ft H when inflated, and it’s certainly an impressive site to behold. It’s easy to set up and take down, and it inflates fully in less than a minute. The blower is included, and it comes with 30 plastic balls, a basketball hoop, stakes, and a repair kit. It’s recommended for ages 3 to 10 years old, and it also has a maximum weight limit of 400 pounds.

What’s most impressive about this bounce house is that it has the biggest bounce house slide we’ve seen commercially available. Inside the bounce area, there’s also two small tunnels for kids to jump through, which is another added element you don’t see on any of the other bouncers. It gets rave reviews on Amazon, as it currently holds an impressive 4.4 out of 5.0 star review average from 99 reviewers.

Price: $489.00

8. Costzon Mighty Inflatable Bounce House Castle Moonwalk Bouncer

Another impressive playhouse comes from Costzon with this Castle Moonwalk Bouncer. It measures 10 ft x 10 ft x 7 ft. It’s recommended for ages 3 to 10, and it has a maximum weight of 300 pounds. It can also have 3 kids inside at one time. The blower is not included, but it does come with balls. What makes this one unique is its castle-inspired appearance, as your kids will feel like they’re in a castle while bouncing inside.

There’s a lot to do in this one. There’s two separate bouncing areas, a slide, and a hoop for the balls. It also has a tunnel running underneath the slide. It currently holds a 4.1 out of 5.0 star average on Amazon from 9 reviewers.

Price: $379.99

9. Inflatable Dragon Quest Bounce House

For something way more colorful and fantasy-inspired, check out the Inflatable Dragon Quest Bounce House from Bounceland. It measures 11.5 ft x 11.5 ft x 8ft. It has a basketball hoop that has a unique rolling net to catch the balls dropping underneath it. It has a slide, and a dragon ball pit on the side (30 plastic balls are included). It’s easy to set up and take down, and it fully inflates in less than a minute. It’s recommended for 3 and up. The blower is included.

Clearly, it has a less generic look to it, and if your kids love princesses stuck in castles protected by dragons, it’s the best bounce house for them.

Price: $399.00

10. Blast Zone Superstar Inflatable Party Moonwalk

Straight up bouncey fun! The Blast Zone Superstar Inflatable Party Moonwalk Bouncer has the largest jumping area available, measuring 15 ft x 12 ft x 7 feet. It has a maximum occupancy of 5 kids, and it comes with a blower. It inflates in less than two minutes. It has mesh walls on all four sides, and it’s clearly built with one thing in mind: bouncing! There are no frills here; no basketball goals; no big slides. What it does is give your kids the biggest bouncing area so that they can have more of their friends in it with them at one time. It has a recommended age of 3 years to 12 years and a 500 lb weight limit. It’s the best bouncey house for parties and big families.

Price: $399.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.