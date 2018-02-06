Nerf Dude Perfect HoverKup Revealed (Exclusive)

It should be no secret that we here at Heavy.com love all things Nerf, and apparently, Nerf loves us too. The company has given us an exclusive reveal of one of their new products coming later this year: the Nerf Sports Dude Perfect HoverKup.

No, it’s not a cool name for any of their new guns coming later this year. Instead, it’s a new game to play that takes the Nerf spirit of fun competition into a new direction.

It feels a bit strange describing the Dude Perfect HoverKup the way that I’m about to, but bear with me. At its heart, it plays like a game of beer pong meets an air hockey table meets the spirit of 2o16’s craze of flipping water bottles. Parents have no need to worry, though, as nothing on the packaging promotes the use of beer or anything like that; again, that’s just the easiest way to explain it.

The packaging uses Dude Perfect (the group of dude bros who have made a name for themselves on YouTube by making crazy trick shots of all sorts) right on it. Of course, you’ll soon find that this marketing decision is super fitting for what the game actually is – a game based on creating cool trick shots of your own.

The game comes with two cups and six balls of a ping pong-esque nature. It also includes four suction cups and a string that connects them all to create a small arena around the two cups to keep them from falling off of whatever surface you put them on. To play, put two AA batteries in each cup, and turn them on. They’ll hover and move around on the surface on their own.

There are a few different ways to play, and whether you’re playing with friends or by yourself, you’ll find that the Dude Perfect HoverKup is simply fun.

On your own, you can try to just create your own trick shots, trying to score by getting as many of the balls in the hovering cups as you can. It’s certainly amusing, but things get exponentially more interesting when you add more than one player into the mix. With more players, you can play things like H-O-R-S-E (we changed the name of our game to D-U-D-E-S for funsies), assign point values to different types of shots and keep a score, and more.

For the competitive crowd, the HoverKup game is a great choice for indoor fun and it’s sure to be on many best toys of 2018 lists later this year.

The Nerf Sports Dude Perfect HoverKup game is recommended for ages 6 years and up, and it’ll launch June 1st, 2018 for $19.99. It’ll be available at most major toy retailers nationwide and on HasbroToyShop.com.