11 Best John Deere Toys for Sale: The Ultimate List (2018)

1. ERTL John Deere Value Set – $22.48

If you follow our toy content here at Heavy.com, you might recognize this John Deere Value set. In fact, it’s also included in our list of the best farm toys for sale as well. It includes a large machine shed that features working doors and a removable roof for easy play. On top of that, it comes with four John Deere tractors, one ATV, two wagons, one disk, two trucks, a horse trailer, an anhydrous tank, four cows, four horses, one machine shed, and fencing.

Yes, it’s officially-licensed by John Deere (as are the rest of the toys on this list), so you can be sure you’re getting a quality product and not some cheap knock-off.

Price: $22.48

Recommended Ages: 3 years and up

2. BEST SELLER : Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor w/ Trailer – $252.00

If you’re looking for the creme de la creme of ride-on toys for country kids, check out the Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor w/ trailer.

It’s the #1 selling kids electronic vehicle on Amazon, with an incredibly impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 1300 reviewers.

It has 2 speeds and reverse, as it can hit up to 4.5mph (you can lock that out for beginners, though, so that they’re only able to hit 2mph). It has traction on grass, dirt, gravel, and pavement, and it even has a working FM radio!

The seat is adjustable, and it has flip-up armrests.

Price: $252.00

3. TOMY John Deere Sit-n-Scoot Tractor – $29.99

TOMY — there’s that brand again! Remember when you were little and your grandparents had a ton of these toddler ride-on toys? I don’t know about you, but mine had a firetruck, a school bus, and an ambulance. Now, the TOMY brand has crafted a John Deere Sit-n-Scoot tractor that’s perfect for toddlers.

It’s super easy to assemble, and it uses the classic foot-to-floor design so that they can scoot their little tractor easily. Of course, it also sports the classic John Deere green and yellow design.

Price: $29.99

Recommended Ages: 18 months to 6 years

4. Theo Klein John Deere Toy Tractor Engine – $139.95

Here’s an interesting idea for your kids: a John Deere tractor engine toy. It stands over 27″ tall, and it comes with many repairable parts that your kids can tinker with, learning the ins and outs of a tractor engine.

It has sounds and lights, and it’s actually a great tool to teach your kids about engines at an early age. You can remove the motor, replace the battery, repair the headlight, check “oil” levels, repair the cooler, jack up the vehicle, replace the glow plugs, check the shock struts, and more!

Price: $139.95

Recommended Ages: 3 years and up

5. TOMY Ertl John Deere Deluxe Talking Toolbelt – $21.99

TOMY is a popular toy company that has a slew of great John Deere toys, and that’s why you’ll see the company’s name on this list a few times. This particular toy, the TOMY Ertl John Deere Deluxe Talking Toolbelt, is an 8-piece tool belt set designed with the classic John Deere green and yellow in mind.

It includes six tools, an adjustable toolbelt, and the cutest little John Deere buckle you’ve ever seen.

Price: $21.99

Recommended Ages: 2 years and up

6. TOMY John Deere Monster Treads Deluxe Lightning Wheels – $27.93

This John Deere Monster Treads Deluxe Lightning wheels tractor toy is one of the coolest we’ve seen, and it’s on Amazon’s Summer Toy list (as well as our list of the hottest toys of 2018).

It has oversized wheels that light-up when it’s in motion, and the faster it goes, the more it lights up! It also has motion activated sounds.

Price: $27.93

Recommended Ages: 3 years and up

7. John Deere Fun on the Farm Playset – $29.39

Here’s another great John Deere playset for toddlers: the TOMY John Deere 1st Farming playset. It includes 20 pieces, including four different John Deere vehicles, some animals, farmers, fencing, and cargo to haul. It’s perfect for roleplay.

Price: $29.39

Recommended Ages: 18 months and up

8. Peg Perego John Deere Gator XUV – $418.99

Another fantastic Peg Perego product is the big green John Deere Gator XUV — a two-seater monstrosity that’s great for when his cousins come to play! It has an extra large dumpbed with a tailgate, and the seats are adjustable to grow along your kids.

It also has a two year warranty, so if anything breaks, you can get it replaced/repaired.

Price: $418.99

Recommended Ages: 3 years and up

9. John Deere Carry Case Value Set – $24.99

The John Deere Carry Case Value Set by TOMY can hold up to 25 1/64 scale tractors or other vehicles. It comes with six collectible toys, as well as animals and fencing.

Price: $24.99

Recommended Ages: 3 years and up

10. John Deere Electronic Lawn Mower – $30.99

I’m sure you’ve probably seen many kids toy lawn mowers before, but have you seen a kids John Deere Lawn Mower?

TOMY has a John Deere electronic lawn mower for kids that’s fun and interactive, complete with loads of features other lawn mowers simply don’t have.

For example, there’s a voice prompt that tells your child when to check the oil and when to check the gas. It also makes cool mower sounds to make role-playing even more fun.

Parents — the handle also folds down for easy storage.

Price: $30.99

Recommended Ages: 2 years to 4 years old

11. John Deere 21″ Big Scoop Dump Truck – $46.97

All kids need a big ‘ole dump truck for their playtime. Nothing beats throwing some toys in the back of a big truck, moving them across the room, and then making back-up noises while dumping the toys out onto the floor (I still do it as an adult — don’t judge me!).

This mega size John Deere 21″ Big Scoop Dump Truck is perfect for kids who need a dump truck. It has a rugged design and it’s built to withstand the punishment of a toddler.

Price: $46.97

Recommended Ages: 3 years and up

