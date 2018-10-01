21 Best Lego Technic Sets: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Looking for the best LEGO Technic sets? We’ve got you covered with the list below.

Lego is one of the most popular toy brands in America, and it’s because, year after year, the company continues to create cool building kits of all different varieties. Whether you’re a fan of the classic Legos, their line of architecture-inspired kits, or you’ve got a few Lego Star Wars sets in your bedroom, chances are that you’ve played with Legos at some point in your life.

One of their most popular toy lines is called Lego Technic, and instead of just using building bricks and other snap-together pieces in typical Lego fashion, these sets include interconnecting plastic rods, gears, and other unique parts that allow kids (okay, and adults) to make builds with complex moving parts. There are various Technic kits available, ranging from cars to helicopters to RC vehicles. That’s right — you can even build your own RC cars thanks to some of the incredible Lego Technic sets available.

So without further ado, here are the top 21 best Lego Technic sets for sale in 2018:

1. LEGO Technic RC Tracked Racer (42065)

You can actually build LEGO cars that you can control with a remote with the LEGO Technic sets. For example, check out the RC Tracked Racer set (#42065). It features an ultra-cool looking vehicle that has large tracks instead of wheels, and it can also be built into an off-road truck. Both vehicles have a green base with white and black pinstripe going down the center. It’s intended for ages 9-16 years.

It has 370 pieces, so it’s one of the more intermediate Technic LEGO sets available.

LEGO has been introducing new power functions into their line of toys since 1977, and now there are more functions than we know what to do with. This set uses some of those functions, and your kids are going to love them!

Price: $99.89

2. Porsche 911 GT3 RS

One of the most popular Technic kits is the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and it’s simply because it looks so cool. Sure, it’s one of the more expensive sets available, but the end result is a quality Porsche replica. It features the car’s signature aerodynamic bodywork and the spoiler is adjustable. It also features a working gearbox and steering wheel. It also comes with authentic stickers.

The LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS comes with 2,704 pieces, and it’s intended for the advanced LEGO builder. Recommended for ages 16+.

Price: $299

3. Race Kart (42048)

If you’re more into Mario Kart than you are Forza, check out the LEGO Technic Race Kart (#42048). No, this LEGO Technics set isn’t actually Mario-themed, but it does let you build an awesome race kart in the same vein. It has a working steering column and gearbox, detailed engine complete with moving piston, a fuel tank, foot pedals, and big exhaust pipes. The end result is an awesome purple and orange race kart that’s impressive to behold.

It’s also a 2-in-1, and it works with the Lego Building Instructions app that’s on Google Play and the Apple App Store. It’s meant for kids between the ages of 9 and 16.

Price: $23.95

4. Getaway Racer (42046)

Looking to build your own hot rod? The Getaway Racer (#42046) is your best choice. It’s one of the easier Technic builds available, coming in at just 170 pieces. It has a black and dark gray color scheme that’s paired with awesome stickers and wheels that have a gold rim. It also uses kinetic motion with a pull-back motor so that you can pull it back and release it to watch it go. And thanks to its heavy-duty front bumper, you don’t have to worry much about breaking it when releasing.

Recommended for ages 7 to 14.

Price: $15.79 (21 percent off MSRP)

5. LEGO Technic Drag Racer (42050)

One of the outright coolest-looking LEGO Technic sets is the Drag Racer (#42050), which sports a cool blue and black colorway. It has a huge, detailed V8 engine that has working pistons. You can also pull long wheelies, thanks to a wheelie bar. The back tires are massive in comparison to the front, giving it a drag racing-look we’re used to. What’s more, you can actually upgrade it with a LEGO Power Functions Set so that it has motorized driving.

It’s an intermediate LEGO builder set that comes in at 647 pieces, and it’s recommended for ages 10-16.

Price: $52.99

6. Police Interceptor (42047)

One of the highest-rated Technics kit is the Police Interceptor (#42047). It has an impressive 4.8 out of 5.0 star review rating from over 90 customers on Amazon. With this kit, they’ll be able to build an impressive and cool-looking police vehicle unlike any you’ve ever seen. It has the look of a Jeep, but with a white, lime-green, and black color scheme and police stickers. It is one of the easier Technic sets to put together, and it has just 185 pieces. Intended for ages 7-14.

Price: $17.93 (10 percent off MSRP)

7. LEGO Technic Bucket Wheel Excavator (42055)

Another one of the bigger, more advanced Technic kits is this massive Bucket Wheel Excavator (#42055). If your kids love construction toys, they’ll absolutely love the Bucket Wheel Excavator. It’s highly detailed, and it features a slew of Lego power functions, including forward and reverse driving. It also has motorized conveyor belts and bucket wheel.

On top of that, it’s a 2-in-1 kit, so it also turns into a mobile aggregate processing planet. It’s definitely one of the more advanced sets available, and it’s recommended for ages 12-16. It has nearly 4,000 pieces (3,929 to be exact), so don’t expect to have it together in an hour.

Although it’s a bit more expensive than the majority of the other Technic LEGO sets, it’s still one of our favorites.

Price: $279.95

8. LEGO Technic Mercedes-Benz Arocs 3245 (42043)

If you haven’t noticed, the majority of these sets are quite impressive visually, and the Mercedes-Benz Arocs 3245 isn’t any different. It’s one of the more challenging LEGO kits available, and it has 2,793 total pieces. It features a fully independent suspension, 6-cylinder engine complete with moving pistons, a detailed cab, and it has Lego power functions. Most impressively, of course, is the automated crane arm and grabber. Super cool.

Price: $220.01

9. Hydroplane Racer (42045)

If you used to frequently play Hydro Thunder, check out this Hydroplane Racer (#42045). It will allow you to build a hydroplane boat, and it works with the interactive Lego building app to show you how to do so. The end result is a blue, white, and black racing hydroplane that comes with a large cockpit, a detailed engine, and a spinning propeller. It’s one of the coolest gifts for 8 year old boys and young teens.

Price: $14.27 (29 percent off MSRP)

10. Technic Display Team Jet (42044)

One of the cheapest Technic sets is the Display Team Jet (#42044), which comes in at just $8.29. It comes with 113 pieces, and it’s recommended for 7 to 14 year olds. It has a high-tech design, complete with a large cockpit and a retractable undercarriage. It’s a sporty-looking jet that’s going to look great in their collection.

Price: $8.29 (36 percent off MSRP)

11. LEGO Technic Volvoe EW160E Construction Toy (42053)

Another great construction vehicle available is the Volvoe EW160E, which also rebuilds into a Volvo l30g. It features a working bucket, and it’s powered by an advanced pneumatic system. There are also some manual functions as well, including a rotating superstructure. it comes with 1,166 pieces and is good for ages 10-16 years.

Price: $119.99

12. LEGO Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Motorcycle Building Kit (42063)

This highly-rated LEGO Technic kit is of a popular motorcycle, the BMW R 1200 GS. It features black spoke wheels and has all-terrain tires, as well as a cool-looking windshield. It’s highly detailed, complete with dashboard, exhaust, and working steering. It has a 2-cylinder boxer engine that has moving pistons, and it even has a kickstand. The blue and black colorway is topped off by a classic BMW logo. It measures 4″ high, 11″ long and 7″ wide.

Price: $59.90

13. LEGO Technic Adventure Building Kit (42069)

Looking to tear it up in the arctic tundra? Check out the Extreme Adventure Building Kit (#42069), which showcases an awesome purple and black tundra jeep-looking thing that you’ll absolutely love. The wheels are tracks, similar to what you’d find on a snowmobile. It’s also a 2-in-1 model that rebuilds into a mobile base vehicle, complete with a usable crane.

Of all of the LEGO Technic sets available, this one is one of the coolest and most unique-looking, in my opinion.

Price: $179.95

14. LEGO Technic 6×6 All Terrain Tow Truck RC (42070)

If they’re more into big trucks than motorcycles and hydroplanes, you might want to consider the 6×6 All Terrain Tow Truck (#42070). This hefty tow truck is a remote-controlled six-wheeled monster with mega tires, extendable outriggers, and a working crane and winch. It’s massive, coming in at 20 inches high, 24 inches long, and 14 inches wide.

This 2-in-1 model can also be built as a research explorer vehicle, a 4-wheeled monster that’s ready for adventure.

It comes with 1,862 pieces, and it’s recommended for 11-16 year olds.

Price: $289.95

15. LEGO Technic Air Race Jet (42066)

Jets have a never-ending appeal to kids especially, thanks to their speed. The Air Race Jet (#42066) is an intermediate LEGO Technic set that comes with 1,151 pieces. When fully assembled, it measures 9 inches tall, 22 inches long, and 14 inches wide.

It has an adjustable jet nozzle, a fuselage that opens and closes, a retractable undercarriage, and it has working front steering. It can also be build into a private jet.

Price: $159.95

16. LEGO Technic Fire Plane Building Kit (42040)

Fight fires and land on the ocean with this Technic Fire Plane Building Kit (#42040). It has an awesome red and white color scheme, and it comes complete with an actual spinning propeller. It comes with 8 water Legos that can be dumped out of its rear, dousing the fires below.

It can also be built into a jet plane.

Price: $94.79

17. Technic Street Motorcycle (42036)

Quite possibly the best-looking LEGO motorcycle we’ve ever seen is the Technic Street Motorcycle (#42036). This sleek and sporty ride has full fairing, chain drive, working steering, and a detailed engine. It comes with slimline sporty wheels and a cool blue and red color scheme. It can also be built into a retro bike with an elongated body and lower handlebars. It’s recommended for ages 9 to 16, and it comes with 375 pieces.

Price: $57.86

18. Lego Technic Quad Bike (42034)

Four wheeling more your style? Check out the Quad Bike kit (#42034) that allows you to build a great-looking yellow, black, blue, and gray quad racer. It has deep tread tires and a heavy duty bull bar, so you know it’s ready for some off-roading. It also has a pull-back motor, so you’re able to pull it back and let it go on its own. It’s one of the easier Technic Sets to put together, coming with only 148 pieces. Recommended for ages 7-14.

Price: $54.78

19. LEGO Technic RC VOLVO L350F Wheel Load (42030)

More construction vehicles? Yes, please. The RC Volvo L350F Wheel Load is an RC tractor that allows for simultaneous driving and digging. It sports the typical yellow and black colorway we typically see with Volvo’s construction vehicles, too, making it the ultimate replica. It can also be built into a Volvo A25F.

Drive, dig, and scoop at your leisure. It comes with 1,636 pieces and is recommended for ages 11-16.

Price: $325.98

20. LEGO Technic Ocean Explorer (42064)

Sea adventure is calling, and the LEGO Technic Ocean Explorer (#42064) is ready to answer. It’s a mega-sized ship that has a bulbous bow, large captain’s bridge complete with radar detailing, and a landing pad for your air vehicles. It also has a working crane. On top of that, it also comes with a buildable submarine and helicopter.

It comes with 1,327 pieces and is recommended for ages 10-16.

Price: $119.95

21. LEGO Technic WHACK! (42072)

The brand new LEGO Technic pull-back racers are AWESOME! Our favorite of the new line is the WHACK! #42072 kit which allows you to build a super fast pull-back racer to raise with your friends. It looks like a hyper RC car, but it’s built entirely with LEGOs – making it one of the best Lego Technic Sets available in 2018.

Price: $15.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

