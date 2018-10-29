12 Best Toys for Tweens: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

One of the best new toys of 2017 comes from Hasbro, who is obviously no stranger to family games. This year, the major toy company has introduced quite a few great additions, but our personal favorite has to be Hearing Things.

The Hearing Things games basically tasks players to read lips, and the resulting fun is unmatched. Players will take turns wearing a speech-cancelling pair of electronic headphones, and it comes with 150 cards and 600 phrases total. The phrases are appropriate for the age, too, with things like “The baked potato burned her tongue”, “Pigeons like to cuddle”, and “I’ll take it to go” as some examples.

The Hearing Things game is an uproarious game that works especially well for groups of four or more.

It’s a game that is absolutely perfect for tweens to play with their friends at sleepovers and hangout sessions. It’s recommended age is 12 and up, but there’s some give and take there, for sure.