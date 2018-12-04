5 Best Kids Karaoke Machines: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Is your child a budding pop star? Give them a platform for their burgeoning talent in your own home with a karaoke machine made just for them.

These kid-focused machines will provide hours of entertainment for you and your future America’s Got Talent winner.

Karaoke machines for kids focus on two main elements. The first is that they usually feature some fun element, like crazy lights or a character theme. The second is portability. Kids love dragging their toys to random places, and a karaoke machine is no exception. This also benefits parents who like to have something for their kids to do when traveling, either at vacation homes or relatives’ houses.

They also tend to be a bit cheaper than units aimed at adults. While it’s not unusual to spend over $100 (and possibly much more) on a good karaoke machine, they’re not really meant for kids. Just as you wouldn’t want your kids messing with your stereo, you probably don’t want to hazard them breaking a more expensive unit. Ultimately, a good kids karaoke machine is still just a toy, so it helps to keep the price on the low side and focus on fun when shopping for one.

Here are five kids karaoke machines sure to delight your kids and impress listeners everywhere:

What are the Best Kids Karaoke Machines?

1. Disney Amazon Exclusive Frozen Karaoke Set – $48.99

Pros: Cons: Ready to use right out of the box thanks to built in speakers

to built in speakers

Very portable

Vocal effects and flashing lights

C’mon, it’s Frozen Included CD only includes the two hits

CD is melody only

Limited connectivity options

You may already be sick of hearing “Let It Go”

Despite the fact that the movie came out nearly two years ago, kids everywhere have been singing “Let It Go” since. And given that the sequel is on its way, it only makes sense that we would include this Frozen-focused machine, which comes with bonus CD+G and lyric book containing the two hits “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go.” (Don’t worry — you can get the full soundtrack on the official Disney Karaoke Series disk.)

Because of their popularity, the Frozen-branded machines tend to sell out quickly. If this particular option is out of stock while you’re reading this, you can always browse all Frozen karaoke machines here.

2. Singing Machine SML385BTW Home Karaoke System – $69.99

Pros: Cons: Includes voice and echo control

Adjustable disco lights

Bluetooth enabled Sound is bass-heavy

Customer service potentially

unresponsive

This light-infused, disco-inflected machine is the next evolution of the SML-385, which was the #1 seller in Amazon’s Karaoke Machines category for ages. Available in both white and black, the SML385BTW features two microphone inputs with separate volumes — handy if someone’s singing backup. A customer review notes that you can purchase a 1/8″ stereo cable and use it to connect the machine’s audio in to an iPad to make use of thousands of karaoke videos on YouTube. For $10 more, you can get the Singing Machine SDL485W Remix, which adds HDMI, USB, and an SD card (max 32GB) slot that will allow you to record and share performances. That model also comes in black, if you prefer.

3. Singing Machine SML-283P Karaoke Player – $45.95

Pros: Cons: Portable

Two microphone inputs

occasionally cut out

occasionally cut out Volume on the quiet side

Perhaps a simpler machine is more your child’s speed. Still complete with flashing lights and echo effect, this front-loading karaoke machine comes in pink and black. This one is smaller and more portable than the SML-385 for easy toting. You can even get a Singing Machine wireless microphone for use with it.

4. KidzLane Two Microphone Karaoke Machine with Bluetooth/MP3/AUX Connectivity – $49.99

Pros: Cons: USB, SD card, or Bluetooth input

to make use of your audio files

Fully programmable

Battery or AC powered Middling sound quality

iOS devices cannot connect via USB

Unlike other machines on this list,

microphones are hard-wired and

irreplaceable

While aimed at the younger crowd, this machine also has the technological advantage: it features a USB port for use with flash drives as well as Bluetooth for wireless connection. Naturally, the manufacturer recommends the use of its own flash drive, but any drive should do.

This one is fully programmable, allowing you to choose the tracks and the order. This unit can be powered with either a micro USB cord or four AA batteries. This version adds support for SD card storage. KidzLane also makes the Portable Sing Along, which is perhaps more like a toy.

5. Little Pretender Kids Karaoke Machine with 2 Microphones & Adjustable Stand – $49.99

Pros: Cons: Multi-color LED light show

Pedals make for more interactive fun

sound quality is lacking

sound quality is lacking Requires batteries and doesn’t plug in

This option changes up the format of the karaoke machine a bit, opting instead for a mic stand arrangement. You can make use of an AUX cable to pipe in music from your smartphone for your child to sing along with. This unit stands 40 inches tall when fully extended and comes with two mics for use with a backup singer. There are, of course, flashing lights, as well as two pedals that allow for stage effects to make the whole experience even more fun.

Other Kids Karaoke Options

If none of the options above work for you and your tiny soloist, we found a couple of options that aren’t necessarily kid-focused, but may still fit the bill. First, the Electrohome Karaoke Machine Portable Speaker System ($99.99) is still small enough to be portable while offering both a USB connection and a 3.5mm input jack for use with a variety of devices. It features both an echo and an Auto Voice Control Singing Coach that will step in as a backup singer for missed lyrics.

For a little less money, you can get the Akai KS213 Portable CD&G Karaoke System with Tablet Cradle ($59.99). This unit has a major advantage over all of the others on this list, using a tablet cradle as a screen function. It offers a host of connections, balance and echo controls, and multi-colored lighting effect. If your child is tablet-savvy, this makes an excellent option.

