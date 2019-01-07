8 Super Cool Toy Cars: The Ultimate List (2019)

Over the years, you’ve probably noticed that not all car toys are made equally. In fact, I’ve had to return quite a number of poorly-made toy cars and RC cars because they just didn’t live up to quality standards. Some car toys are cheaply made, but there are also quite a few higher quality toys that defy the stigma.

It’s most frustrating to buy car toys as gifts from a big box retailer like Toys R’ Us or Wal-mart and then have to return it for one reason or another. And, it’s more common than you can imagine. Toys are frequently rushed into production with low quality parts, and thrown onto the shelves of retailers to push out the door. So, you have to be careful when looking at car toys to ensure you know exactly what you’re getting. But don’t worry — we’ve listed some of the best RC toys we’ve found in our travels below, including both new toys and old classic ones. (Also, check out a separate post for the best toddler toys).

So without further ado, here are 8 super cool toy cars for 2019:

1. Hot Wheels 20 Car Gift Pack

One name you can trust in the toy car industry is Hot Wheels, as they frequently release nothing but the highest quality toys at low affordable prices. This 20 car gift pick includes 20 different die cast 1:64 scale vehicles. It makes a great gift for the young ones, and because each pack contains different cars, you can buy two of them and likely get 40 completely different vehicles. Your kids can use most of these cars on all of those Hot Wheels track packs they have lying around their bedrooms. So, if you’re looking for a great deal on Hot Wheels cars, look no further.

Price: $18.32 (17 percent off MSRP)

2. Ferrari La Ferrari 1/14 Scale RC Car

Obviously, Ferrari is about as impressive as you’re going to get with cool toy car designs, and this Ferarri La Ferrari officially licensed model RC car is absolutely stunning. The doors fold up like a real La Ferrari, and it has working headlights and rear lights as well. It’s a highly detailed replica, so whether they plan to let it sit on their shelf or actually use it as an RC car, your kids will love this shiny car toy.

Price: $38.29

3. BMW Vision RC Car

The BMW Vision RC car is another great car toy that has three separate frequency bands, allowing up to three head-to-head racers at once. It’s easy to control, and looks great (since it’s an incredibly detailed replica of a concept car). It’s THE coolest-looking car on this list, and we also included it on our list of the top 50 best cool toys for boys.

Price: $49.95 (38 percent off MSRP)

4. Redcat Racing Lightning EPX Drift Car

The Redcat Racing Lightning EPX Drift Car is a standout in the price range among RC cars. It sports a 2.4GHz radio (which requires 8 AA batteries), aluminum capped oil filled shocks with a stellar polycarbonate body with 3 color options. The black and orange Lamborghini style has an undeniable aesthetic appeal. It’s fast and durable as well. And, as expected, it drifts wonderfully, allowing you to turn corners without hiccups. The battery leaves much to be desired, but if you or your child is seriously starting to get into RC cars as a hobby, Redcat Racing’s Lightning EPX Drift Car is a great choice.

Price: $135.34 (29 percent off MSRP)

5. Lamborghini Huracan RC Car 1/24 Scale

Like Ferrari, the Lamborghini name comes with automatic recognition. This 1:24 scale Lamborghini Huracan Replica RC car by Maisto toys is incredibly impressive-looking. It uses a pistol grip controller with varying frequencies so that more than one can be driven at a time (you know, for racing). As far as realism is concerned, this Lambo by Maisto is one of the best car toys available.

Price: $23.99

6. Shelby Mustang GT500 Super Snake RC Car

While there are plenty of sports cars like the Ferraris and the Lamborgihinis, there are also a ton of great muscle car toys. Like this bumble bee yellow and black Shelby Mustang GT500 Super Snake RC car. It’s officially licensed by Ford, and is highly detailed. It both looks impressive and drives impressively.

Price: $22.02 (45 percent off MSRP)

7. Hot Wheels 1/18 Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine Replica

While it will appeal most to specific tastes, this Hot Wheels Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine Replica is incredibly awesome on so many different levels. It looks just like the famed DeLorean from the series, and the hood and doors flip up.

The DeLorean obviously deserves to be on this list of cool toy cars because it’s from an iconic movie and it time travels.

Price: $115.69

8. Dark Knight Rises Batmobile Tumbler 1/18

Our list of the best car toys would immediately be discredited if we didn’t include a Batmobile of some kind, so we had to include the Batmobile Tumbler 1/18 scale replica from The Dark Knight Rises. This is the camouflaged version. There are plenty of other Batmobile toys available, but the Tumbler is the most fun to play with, since it’s basically a tank.

Price: $49.95

