11 Best Captain Marvel Toys: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Captain Marvel will officially make her solo big screen debut in just a couple of weeks. You know what that means? Some AWESOME new Captain Marvel toys and merch incoming. Discover 21 of the best new Captain Marvel toys below:
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
The great thing about FunKo Pop! figures is that they're perfect for any age. In fact, the manufacturer even recommends them for as young as 3 months! Granted, your 3-month old will have no idea who Captain Marvel is, but that point is worth noting.
One of the brand new Captain Marvel movie toys comes from the new line of FunKo Pops based around vehicles seen in Marvel movies. This one shows Carol Danvers in jeans and her leather jacket on her sweet motorcycle. It sits at 5-inches tall — so slightly taller than the rest of your FunKo collection.
This is just one of the many new Captain Marvel the restFunKo pops, so be sure to check out (including her cat, Goose the Cat).
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and up
Hasbro also has a new line of awesome Captain Marvel toys based on the movie that uses Brie Larson's likeness. The Cosmic Captain Marvel superhero doll is an 11.5-inch doll that has five points of articulation, and it comes with her superpower-inspired hand blasts that can be added to her hands for the ultimate cool look!
Her hair is actually rooted — like you would find in a Barbie doll — so it has that added bit of realism, as opposed to plastic.
Most impressive is just how much like Brie Larson this doll looks. The movie-inspired costume is also highly-detailed, which is especially noteworthy given the toy's low price point.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
We've featured many different 6-Inch Legends, including on our list of Spider-Man toys and Black Panther toys. Now, it's Captain Marvel's turn.
This highly-detailed Captain Marvel figure comes with two different interchangeable heads and two sets of hands (one open and one closed set). WIth this Legends Series figure, you can recreate action-packed scenes from the movie.
This Captain Marvel figure is highly poseable with numerous points of articulation.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
There's another version of the Captain Marvel Super Hero Doll from Hasbro that also comes with her Bomber jacket, blue backpack, and her cat, Goose.
With this figure, Carol can actually wear the included backpack on her back with Goose sitting in it. Like the figure above, her hair is rooted, not plastic-molded.
Again, it gives Captain Marvel a more Barbie-esque feel than some of the other figures on this list. So, if you're looking for a Captain Marvel toy that's more playful than serious in tone, this is a solid option.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Admittedly, the face on this one is a little strange-looking. However, the costume, jacket, and Goose the cat all look fantastic. On top of that, it comes with an included build-a-figure part, Thanos' arm. When you collect all of the parts (sold separately in other Marvel Legends figures), you can build an addition figure of Thanos.
The included Captain Marvel figure contains a premium level of articulation for posing and creating action-shots, and it stands at 6-inches tall. The figure includes Carol's iconic Bomber Jacket, which is, unfortunately, non-removable. Still, it's a great-looking figure that you can add to your collection of Marvel toys.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This is quite possibly my favorite figure on this list: the Photon Power FX Captain Marvel Doll from Hasbro. Instead of just a plain 'ole Captain Marvel action figure, this one lights up and makes sounds inspired by the movie.
I'll note that the packaging is so great on this one that you might not even want to take it out to play with. It comes complete with cosmic-inspired background and a fantastic pose, as well as official movie logo displayed prominently. It looks AWESOME, and it's definitely shelf-ready.
But if you're interested in playing with her, you can do that too. Her star-logo on the chest lights up and makes sound effects when pressed, and her hands also light-up.
Child Size: Small to Large
Dress-up is absolutely an important part of playtime as a kid (read more into the benefits of playing dress-up for kids here), and whether they're already thinking about their 2019 Halloween costume or they just like to play superhero (who doesn't!?), you can pick up the Captain Marvel Suit costume from Rubies.
The costume is highly detailed and comes with a Captain Marvel mask. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with the hero's boots. However, you can easily find a cheap pair of all red boots that'll do the trick.
Like all of Rubies' costumes, this one is officially-licensed, so you know it has Marvel's official stamp of approval.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The role of the villain in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie is Talos, and this Legends Series figure is certainly one of the best Talos figures we've ever seen. It also comes with one of the build-your-own-Thanos pieces — this time, a leg.
For those not in the know, Talos the Untamed is a Skrull who can shapeshift. He's known for his savage fighting, partly that is in thanks to his cyborg parts that provide him with great strength.
While he doesn't have the appearance of a cyborg in the film nor with this Legends Series figure, he is still super cool (and evil) looking! The figure stands at 6-inches tall, and it'll look great next to the rest of their collection.
Recommended Ages: 14+
This all-metal FunKo-esque toy isn't even made by FunKo, but it sure looks super cool. It's NOT based on the upcoming movie, but if you're looking for an awesome classic Captain Marvel toy, the Metals Die Cast version by Jada Toys is a great option.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you're looking for a toy based on Captain Marvel in her Vers alternate uniform, look no further than this great creation by FunKo.
The FunKo Captain Marvel Vers stands at 3 3/4 inches tall, and looks great among other FunKo Pop toys — especially if you've already got a big collection of Marvel FunKos already. It uses the teal, black and silver Captain Marvel alternate costume, without the mask.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This 11.5-inch Captain Marvel movie-based figure has 15 points of articulation and has soft hair (not plastic). It comes with a removable Captain Marvel helmet, with the Mohawk design that's inspired by the upcoming movie.
She's highly poseable and ready for all of the photographic recreations of the upcoming movie. Expect to see quite a few of those movie-inspired snaps on Instagram later this year.