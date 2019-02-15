11 Best Captain Marvel Toys: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up

The great thing about FunKo Pop! figures is that they're perfect for any age. In fact, the manufacturer even recommends them for as young as 3 months! Granted, your 3-month old will have no idea who Captain Marvel is, but that point is worth noting.

One of the brand new Captain Marvel movie toys comes from the new line of FunKo Pops based around vehicles seen in Marvel movies. This one shows Carol Danvers in jeans and her leather jacket on her sweet motorcycle. It sits at 5-inches tall — so slightly taller than the rest of your FunKo collection.

This is just one of the many new Captain Marvel the restFunKo pops, so be sure to check out (including her cat, Goose the Cat).