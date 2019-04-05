15 Best Kid’s Sandboxes: Compared & Reviewed

Finding the right sandbox for the right price isn’t easy. That’s why here at Heavy we’ve found 15 of the best kid’s sandboxes to suit your needs.

Whenever purchasing a sandbox, there are several factors you need to consider. First, always pick a strong wood. Cedar timber is popular with sandbox manufacturers because of its durability. Likewise, fir wood also has its place.

Just keep in mind, the higher the quality, the more it’ll cost. You can get cheaper sandboxes, but there’s a high chance they won’t last as long. It all comes down to how long you plan on using it for. The more expensive sets are best for when they’re really young, while the midrange as the best option for if they’re approaching double-digits.

If you’re wondering why sandboxes are increasing in popularity, there’s one simple reason: Exercise.

Kids are full of energy and love running around, and getting them into exercise early helps reduce the risk of type two diabetes in later life, and is also said to help a child’s self-confidence and belief, teaches them how to play with others, and generally leads to more positive behavior.

Another area of importance to keep in mind when selecting a sandbox is UV Radiation. As your child or children will most likely be playing with this outside, you have to factor in sun damage. Not just to the skin, but to the eyes.

Prolonged exposure to the sun causes eye damage, including cataracts, macular degeneration, pinguecula, pterygia, and photokeratitis.

So when we say it’s worth spending a little extra to get a canopy included to block out the sun’s harmful UV rays, we really mean it.

With all that said, let’s take a look at some of the best sandboxes out there.