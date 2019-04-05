15 Best Kid’s Sandboxes: Compared & Reviewed

Finding the right sandbox for the right price isn’t easy. That’s why here at Heavy we’ve found 15 of the best kid’s sandboxes to suit your needs.
Whenever purchasing a sandbox, there are several factors you need to consider. First, always pick a strong wood. Cedar timber is popular with sandbox manufacturers because of its durability. Likewise, fir wood also has its place.
Just keep in mind, the higher the quality, the more it’ll cost. You can get cheaper sandboxes, but there’s a high chance they won’t last as long. It all comes down to how long you plan on using it for. The more expensive sets are best for when they’re really young, while the midrange as the best option for if they’re approaching double-digits.
If you’re wondering why sandboxes are increasing in popularity, there’s one simple reason: Exercise.
Kids are full of energy and love running around, and getting them into exercise early helps reduce the risk of type two diabetes in later life, and is also said to help a child’s self-confidence and belief, teaches them how to play with others, and generally leads to more positive behavior.
Another area of importance to keep in mind when selecting a sandbox is UV Radiation. As your child or children will most likely be playing with this outside, you have to factor in sun damage. Not just to the skin, but to the eyes.
Prolonged exposure to the sun causes eye damage, including cataracts, macular degeneration, pinguecula, pterygia, and photokeratitis.
So when we say it’s worth spending a little extra to get a canopy included to block out the sun’s harmful UV rays, we really mean it.
With all that said, let’s take a look at some of the best sandboxes out there.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $226.79 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,105.10 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $125.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $186.31 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $142.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $999.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $337.15 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $201.58 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $52.13 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $125.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $57.60 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. KidKraft Cabana Sandbox, Oatmeal and White StripesPrice: $226.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It's massive
- Weather-resistant wood
- Roof to protect children from harmful UV rays
- Not the most inviting color scheme
- Animals can sneak in when shut
- Doesn't have a cover for directly above the sand
The KidKraft Caban Sandbox is without question one of the best kid’s sandboxes out there.
One of the most important choices anyone needs to make when picking a sandbox is deciding how big it needs to be. The more spacious a sandbox is, the more room kids have to play, and the less the parent needs to worry about them hitting their heads off the ceiling.
This sandbox is particular is very roomy. With dimensions of 57.25-inches by 48.25-inches by 50.5-inches, that’s 50-inches between the floor and roof. Plenty of space for a child to climb in and stand up.
On the storage side of things, there are three storage bins for any sandcastle-building accessories your child may own. Although let’s face it, those bins are almost certainly going to be filled with toys.
In terms of durability, another important factor when selecting sandboxes, this sandbox is built from Sanmu weather-resistant outdoor wood, so not only is it sturdy, you won’t need to worry about rain damaging the wood.
Recommended Ages: 36 months – 15 years
-
2. Step2 Clubhouse Climber and Sandbox ComboPrice: $1,105.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Have your own jungle gym in the backyard
- Great for getting kids active
- Sure-grip handrails for safer mobility
- Will eventually grow out of it
- Plastic can warp in the sun after years of usage
- Expensive
If there’s one thing better than a sandbox, it’s a sandbox with an activity center.
The Step2 Clubhouse Climber has everything your child needs to get active. Steps on the far side lead into a sheltered area. Cross the walkway, speed down the slide, then maybe spend some time climbing through the underneath.
The sandbox, as well, is pretty neat; featuring a natural stone-and-brick look with a cover to match.
Granted the price may make your eyes water, this set is a behemoth that’s sure to keep kids busy during time off from school or days where you just want some peace and quiet.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months to 12 Years
-
3. KidKraft Backyard SandboxPros:
Cons:
- Incredible value
- Includes cover
- Is massive
- Won't last as long as the pricier sandboxes
- The size may make finding a solid cover more difficult
- And you will need to buy a cover for it
Okay. This might just be one of the best kid’s sandboxes out there.
This KidKraft Backyard Sandbox is 59-inches by 59-inches. In short, it’s massive. You’ll easily be able to fit several children in here and still have room for play.
What most impressive here is the cost. The general rule with sandboxes is the larger something is, the more it costs. But for whatever reason, this set is large, while still retaining quality, but doesn’t break the bank. It’s the best of both worlds.
If that wasn’t enough there’s also four small seating areas in each of the corners (to avoid kids coming back in the house with sand-ridden butts), as well as a cover which can be tied into small holes in the wooden walls so it doesn’t blow away when the wind picks up.
It’s also worth keeping in mind, as this is made by KidKraft, safety is integral to the design, and is inspected by accredited independent labs and by KidKraft’s own Dallas inspection teams.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
4. Activity Sandbox with CanopyPrice: $186.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great value
- Large enough for multiple children
- Reinforced wooden panels to prevent warping and weathering
- Isn't the same quality as the more expensive sandboxes
- Sand gets in between the tarp and the wood
- Some customers report warping in rainy areas after a year
This Activity Sandbox is proof ‘affordable’ and ‘freaking huge’ can go together.
The interior dimensions stand at a whopping 46 1/2-inches by 43 1/2-inches. So yeah, it’s big.
On top is a simple striped canopy to help keep the sun off the little ones, and at the front, are two plastic bins for sand and water.
The wooden panels are reinforced to help prevent warping and weathering, too, so it should last a long while.
Is this one of the best kid’s sandboxes? We’ll let you decide.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
5. Badger Basket Bamboo Beach Sandbox with Liner & Cover SandboxPrice: $142.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gorgeous!
- Can be used as a garden box when the kids outgrow it
- Easy to assemble
- Can't remove corner seats
- Mixed reports about how well the cover works when it rains
- Ideally needs to be kept in the shade to avoid aging over the years
Not all sandboxes need to follow the same design. The Badger Basket Bamboo Beach Sandbox is something that’s strikingly noticeable, and the risky design pays off for those looking for something a little different.
While a sandbox built from bamboo isn’t going to be as durable as something built from cedar wood, it still holds around 800 pounds of sand. And those corner posts? They can support up to 150 pounds, which is more than enough given the age range who’ll be using it.
Another great thing about this sandbox is it’s really easy to convert into a garden box once the kids have outgrown it. Just replace the sand with high-quality dirt, plant seeds, and let nature take care of the rest.
Anything that has a future outside of its intended purpose is always worth considering.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
6. Outing Play and Swingsets with SandboxPrice: $999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has everything a child could want
- Chains have a soft rubber plastic coating that keeps them cool on hot days
- Meets or exceeds American Society of Testing Materials (ASTM) safety standards
- Requires a lot of assembly
- Not sturdy enough for adults
- A small amount of customers have issues with the quality of the wood
While the Outing Play and SwingSets with Sandbox isn’t for everyone due to the high buy-in price, it’s too good not to mention.
While sandboxes are fun, figuring out how to get your child into exercise is also important. As any fitness expert will tell you, the best way to get a child active is through play. If it’s fun, they won’t even notice how tiring it is.
That’s where the Outdoor Play Sandbox comes in. Not only is there a sandbox with a solid amount of headroom, you’ve also got two swings, a slide, a climbing rope, and a trapeze.
Should you be worried about durability, this set is made from cedar wood, which naturally resists rot, decay, and insect damage.
The only downside here is the roof section isn’t going to keep the whole thing dry. So if the heavens do open up, kids won’t be able to play. Admittedly that’s not the biggest downside in the world, but it’s worth keeping in mind.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
7. Solid Spruce Bottomless SandboxPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable roof
- Created from spruce wood
- Decent size
- Bottomless, so plants may grow through
- Doesn't come with cover/tarp for the underneath
- No reviews on Amazon
This Solid Spruce Bottomless Sandbox is another sandbox with a great idea.
The whole roof acts as a defense against the sun’s harmful UV rays that cause damage to the eyes, which, as we’ve mentioned before, can cause cataracts, macular degeneration, pinguecula, pterygia or photokeratitis.
But not only does this roof act as a barrier to keep your children safe, but it can also be lowered into place via a pulley system to cover the sand and protect it from bad weather or any roaming animals that may find their way in.
Add in colorful seats at each corner of the sandbox and it’s easy to see why this sandbox is one of the best kid’s sandboxes out there.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
8. GT Sandbox for Kids with CoverPrice: $337.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adorable
- Made from the super-strong cedar wood
- Spacious
- Ebook is kind of unneeded
- No reviews on Amazon
- Color isn't to everyone's taste
Now this is just adorable, isn’t it?
Part gazebo, part sandbox, the GT Sandbox is engineered to a high standard.
We’ve mentioned cedar timber a few times in this list. The reason being, it’s durable and long-lasting. And if you’re buying a premium sandbox, the last thing you want is it breaking within the first few months.
This hexagon-shaped sandbox also features a hexagonal roof for keeping the rain out, and a cover for when it’s not being used.
Where this set differs from others on this list is how much space there is for the children to play. At nearly 61-inches wide, this has enough space for two children to play, with enough room between them so they’re not building on top of each other.
This sandbox also comes with a kids’ activity ebook as well, so if you’re stumped for outdoor ideas, this book should help.
Recommended Ages: 4 to 10
-
9. Wooden Backyard SandboxPros:
Cons:
- Good value given the price and size
- Can hold 1000 pounds of sand
- Great refund policy
- Cover may be tricky to drain
- 1000 pounds of sand will cost you
- No reviews on Amazon
What’s better than a hexagonal sandbox? Easy. An octagonal sandbox.
This Wooden Backyard Sandbox has a width of 78-inches, this thing is huge, and can hold a total of 1000 pounds of sand. Enough to fill a beach, practically.
As with all good sandboxes, this Wooden Backyard Sandbox Outdoor Octagon is made from three-quart-inch cedar timber, meaning it’s designed to last several years.
What’s more, and I’m quoting this here, “The Wooden Backyard Sandbox has a no hassle 100% guarantee refund policy. If you use this product and don’t love it, simply return it for a full refund.”
In short, if it’s not to your liking, you can get your money back, which automatically makes it one of the best kid’s sandboxes money can buy.
It also comes with a free cover to keep away excess moisture and unwanted animals. After all, nobody wants to come home and find a bear playing in their sandpit.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
10. NanaPluz 40-inch Fir Wood Kids Beach Cabana SandboxPrice: $201.58Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four strong swivel casters for movement
- Easy to tidy
- The top canopy is made from ultraviolet-proof polyester
- No cover for the sandbox
- Wooden planks aren't very thick
- Make Your Own Home Ebook is a weird inclusion
Want that ‘at the beach’ feeling from the comfort of your own backyard? Then you’re in luck.
The NanaPluz 40-inch Fir Wood Kids Beach Cabana Sandbox is the best of both worlds. A UV-protective sheet covers the top should you need to get out the sun, while the underneath pulls out to reveal a modest-sized sandpit.
Although this isn’t the largest sandbox on this list, the option of being able to quickly pack it away is sure to please a fair few parents.
Likewise, the fact this set is on wheels means it can be maneuvered to wherever the child desires without needing to deconstruct the whole thing. It’s time-saving and practical.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
-
11. Costzon Kids Foldable Cabana SandboxPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble
- Constructed with heavy duty fir wood
- Coated in non-toxic paint
- Cover doesn't keep the sand dry
- No instructions
- Cloth could be larger
The Costzon Kids Foldable Cabana Sandbox has a really neat feature every other sandbox should steal. Fold back the wooden lid, angle them upward, and you’ve got two benches.
Sandboxes need something to cover the sand, so it doesn’t get wet when it rains, so why not have the cover turn into something useful, like seats? It’s ingenious.
What’s more, this sandbox is made from heavy-duty fir wood and is coated in non-toxic paint in order to ensure children’s safety.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
-
12. Back Bay Play Kids Sand and Water TablePros:
Cons:
- Easiest sandbox to clean up thanks to a drain on splash pool and plug on the sand box
- Can be used inside or out
- Has multiple uses - it's both a sandbox and a desk
- It's nowhere near as large as a traditional sandbox
- Sand inside the house means more tidying than sand outside
- Several customers have complained about the quality of the wood
This is probably the most obvious statement you’ll read today, but the Back Bay Play Kids Sand and Water Table comes with both a sandbox and a waterbox.
Why is this important? Well, the vast majority of sandboxes don’t include a water play area. If you think back to what bath time was like when you were younger, hopefully you’ll remember the sheer joy of being able to dunk toys and splash about without a care in the world.
This set is most likely the closest you get to going to the beach without ever needing to leave the house.
Not only does this set come with an umbrella to keep out the sun, but there are also wooden slats that can be placed over the sandbox and water areas to create a small table. So even though this is primarily a sandbox, it also doubles up as a table that’s perfect for playing or drawing on.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months to 12 Years
-
13. Step2 Naturally Playful Sand TablePrice: $52.13Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a locking mechanism
- The racetrack is a cool little feature
- Can be used with water instead
- Bugs can get in when used outside
- Will need to buy some tarp to cover it
- A handful of customers have issues getting the legs in
There’s nothing wrong with opting for a cheaper alternative to the Goliath-sized sandboxes. If you’re after something more compact that’ll stay mostly inside, there’s always the Step2 Naturally Playful Sand Table.
This set in particular has a few neat features going for it. First up, the top that covers the sand when it’s not in use has a racetrack built in for tiny cars. This isn’t revolutionary by any means, but it’s still a nice idea that’s sure to keep the kids entertained.
Next, we have the actual design of the sandpit, which is plastic but has a wood design embossed into it. If you take a look at the legs, you’ll notice that they’re rounded, which means they’re better for absorbing impact should a child bump into it.
Lastly, it comes with two shovels, two rakes, and a bucket, so there’s no need to buy anything extra (apart from sand, of course).
Recommended Ages: 2 to 5 Years
-
14. Costzon Pirate Boat Wood SandboxPros:
Cons:
- Constructed with heavy duty fir wood
- Easy to tidy
- Easy to assemble
- Not as durable as the more expensive sandboxes
- Doesn't come with a lid
- More color would have been nice
Not all sandboxes need to be elaborate or expensive. Sometimes a good idea can go a long way. The Costzon Pirate Boat Wood Sandbox is a good idea done well. Who doesn’t want to build sandcastles from inside a pirate ship?
If you’re after something more compact but still fun for kids, this sandbox is definitely worth your consideration. Included is a black sheet of fabric, which sits under the ship. When it’s time to tidy the sand away, all you need to do is move the ship then fold the fabric and drip the sand back into its container. Handy!
In an interesting twist, this design features a bottomless box. Should you decide there isn’t enough sand in the box, you could choose to dig up a trench under the sandbox and fill that with sand to help with drainage.
Of course, not everyone is going to want to excavate their backyard just for a sandbox, but the option’s there should you want it.
Much like the Costzon Kids Foldable Cabana Sandbox, this pirate ship sandbox is also made from heavy-duty fir and coated in environmentally friendly, non-toxic paint.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
15. Little Tikes Turtle Round SandboxPrice: $57.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A cheaper alternative if you're strapped for cash
- Molded-in seats lets kid stay as clean as can be
- Decent depth
- Customers believe it's only really suited to one child
- Top sections is a slightly different color
- The turtle's face looks a little off
In a nice twist, the Little Tikes Turtle Round Sandbox is in the ‘not going to bankrupt you’ category.
There isn’t really much to pick fault with here. It’s affordable, looks nice, and does the job it’s meant to. Yeah, okay, it’s not the most eye-catching or exciting sandbox you’ve ever laid eyes on, but I’m certain kids will love it nonetheless.
Just be warned, it weighs around 16 pounds. When there’s sand in it, it will be much heavier, but if you don’t clean every last grain of sand out, there’s a high chance a child could knock it over and you’ll need to vacuum up sand for the remainder of your life. It’s not a deal-breaker, but something that’s worth keeping in mind.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.