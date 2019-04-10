15 Best Towable Water Tubes for Summer

Add a little bit of adventure and fun to your summer on the lake with one of these towable water tubes. Whether you have young children, teens, or you just want to shake it up (quite literally) with your adult friends, we’ve got you covered. There are towable water tubes that are great for a more sturdy smooth ride if you have little ones or tubes that deliver on the action and excitement if you love a fast and furious ride.
Towable water tubes are a bit pricy, so you’ll want to do your research before purchasing. Luckily, we’ve done the legwork for you with this list. Shop our top picks below.
-
1. Wow World of Watersports, Big Bubba Hi Visbility Towable Deck SeatPros:
Cons:
- Extra secure ride with high back, sides, and built in seats
- Can also be used as a float couch when you're not on the go
- Comfortable handles and seats
- Have to buy an extra part to use it in the reverse direction
- Flips and tips easily
- Expensive model
Depending on your budget and needs, you can purchase this towable tube with two, three, or four seats. It’s a great option for younger kids who need to feel secure as it has raised sides, deck seating and an extra high back wall. This tube can be used in a seated position riding forward or by kneeling on the seats, for a different experience. The foam handles make the grip much more comfortable, especially when using for long periods of time.
-
2. HOT DOG 3 Person Towable TubePrice: $174.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Suitable for 1-3 riders
- Smooth ride - even younger children won't have an issue staying on
- Comfortable seats and handles for gripping
- Might be too calm of a ride for adventure seekers
- Not wide enough for larger adults to sit comfortably
- Most stable when all three people ride it
If you’re looking for a very fun tubing experience with your family, this is the perfect towable tube. The younger kids and teens will love this option for tubing or just playing on it in still water. If it’s inflated properly, it won’t be too rough of a ride so even younger kids can stay on easily without being jolted around too much. It’s not as great of an option if you have teens who love a rough ride or love to be thrown.
-
3. Airhead Rebel One Person Towable Tube KitPrice: $89.04Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great option for one rider
- Comes with everything you need to set it up including the tow lines and 12 volt pump
- Lower price point
- Challenging to hold on especially in rough water
- Tow lines could be better quality
- Size is too small for larger adults
If you’re a solo tuber, this inexpensive option is the perfect one-person towable tube. The best part is that it comes with everything you need to get going including the pump and towing lines, which isn’t always the case.
-
4. Wow Watersports, Thriller Deck TubePrice: $165.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for towing multiple people - up to four adults fit comfortably.
- Made with very durable fabric that's made to last.
- It's hard to flip so even smaller kids will feel safe on it.
- Hard to get on from the water.
- No instructions on how to attach to the pull.
- Does not come with tow line.
You can purchase this towable tube in several sizes, depending on how many people plan on riding along. It’s a great quality tube, made of heavy-duty fabric that’s difficult to flip. Smaller kids and teens will feel safe on this tube, but it’s great for adults too.
-
5. Rave 1-2 Rider Prism Trick Towable TubePrice: $98.33Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to maneuver, especially for younger children who are still developing their skills
- Can be used with one or two people. Even two adults will fit comfortably.
- Affordable option.
- Cannot fit more than two people.
- Can only pull with riders laying down, no seated option.
- Fabric is not very padded, can be rough on elbows and forearms.
If you’re just looking to pull one or two people, this tube is an awesome option. It’s also not incredibly expensive, so even if you only use it for a few seasons, you’ll get your money’s worth. The size makes it manageable for both children who are still learning to maneuver and more skilled riders.
-
6. SPORTSSTUFF Super Mable Water TubePrice: $267.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two towable points - front and back. Offers two unique riding experiences.
- Extremely durable. Will last for many seasons.
- Very spacious. Can fit a few adults and a handful of children.
- Venting plugs do not drain quickly.
- Lighter loads (single children) may cause some diving down in the front from unbalanced weight.
- Better for bigger groups only.
This awesome tube had front and back tow points for two different riding experiences. It’s a nice large platform, large enough for three to four adults or five to six smaller children. It’s hard to flip, so you’ll have tons of fun on the water without being tossed around too much. The fabric is extremely durable and meant to withstand speed for many seasons.
-
7. SPORTSSTUFF Wet-N-Wild Flyer TubePrice: $286.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great size for many people to enjoy
- Very comfortable with lots of padding
- Durable and well built
- Large and heavy to transport
- Tends to rear up when going too fast
- Hard to pull yourself out of water
Action enthusiasts will love spending their entire summer on this awesome towable tube. It’s large, which might be the only downside, but it just means more people can get in on the fun. It’s a really comfortable tube, with lots of foam padding for both the body and on the handles. It also has a reinforced tow point for extra security.
-
8. SPORTSSTUFF Big Bertha Towable TubePrice: $144.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable and versatile - great for a smooth slow ride or more with more action
- Can hold adults of any size or children
- Very stable on the water and easy to get in and out of
- The dark center gets very hot from the sun
- The larger size will take up a lot of room on the boat
- Difficult to reboard from inside the water
This is a great towable because it is versatile in the amount of action you’re looking for. It’s great for younger kids who want to feel secure and crazy teens who want excitement. It’s easy to get in and out of and easily holds four people of any size. You can also have a child sit in the center for additional security. It’s durable and made to last many seasons on the water.
-
9. O’Brien Barca Three Person Ski TubePrice: $349.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very durable fabric, built to last
- Large size can pull three adults
- Smooth ride
- Some pulling may occur in the stiching after rough use
- Does not come with towlines
- Not a great option for only one person use
O’Brien is one of the most well-known names when it comes to water sports, so it’s no surprise they make some awesome tubes for fun on the lake. This one is huge, suitable for three adults. The tube can be pulled in two directions depending on your preference and even comes with easy connectors, making the setup process a breeze.
-
10. RAVE Sports Warrior X3 Ski TubePrice: $238.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Several ways to ride
- Very durable
- Can hold up to three riders comfortably
- Need to be mindful of small gaps between cover and tube
- Higher price point
- Does not include towlines
This towable tube has the best of both worlds for those who want to feel secure and those who want some action. Two riders can sit securely in the captain’s seat, providing extra support for those big waves. Those who want to be bounced around a bit more can hang on in the middle.
-
11. WoW Watersports Big Ducky Towable TubePros:
Cons:
- Hard to flip over - very sturdy
- Great option for kids, teens, and adults
- Fun design
- High price point
- Not suitable for younger children
- Only one attachment point
You’ll be the talk of the lake with this awesome towable tube. This intermediate tube does take a little bit of balance and some skill but it’s a great option for older kids, teens, and adults. It’s very stable and virtually impossible to flip over. While it’s not cheap, it’s definitely worth the price tag.
-
12. O’Brien Sombrero Four Person TubePrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for younger kids and teens
- Can hold up to four people
- Comfortable and durable
- Difficult to get on from the water
- Seats shift quite a bit
- Material is on the thinner side and does pick up dirt easily
If you have younger kids, this is one of the best towable rides out there. It has a fun style and will keep kids feeling secure even on choppy water. The handles and seats are in the middle so everyone will love facing each other during the fun.
-
13. WOW World of Watersports Bingo InflatablePrice: $259.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Deep cockpit for extra security
- Allows for up to four people
- Built to minimize drag for efficiency
- Design causes a bumpy ride
- Might not be as suitable for heavier adults
- Large design takes up a lot of space on the boat
Purchase this awesome tube based on the size of your group, with options able to accommodate anywhere from one to four people. The deep cockpit construction has a high backrest riser for secure riding, allowing you to go faster and crazier while still feeling secure. Another benefit is the drop speed bottom, which allows for less drag on the boat.
-
14. O’Brien Super LeTube Deluxe Towable TubePrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mangeable size, great for one or two people
- Appropriate for smaller children
- Well made and durable
- Not large enough for more than two people
- Towlines not included
- Expensive for smaller tube
This towable tube can easily hold two adults, which is not the case for all tubes that advertise as two-person tubes. You can also put kids in the inner part of the tube for more support and security. It’s well-made and durable, perfect for many summers on the lake.
-
15. O’Brien Chiller Three-Person Towable TubePrice: $339.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect option for families with children
- High sides for extra security
- Durable for many seasons of fun
- Doesn't come with tube lines
- Not built for speed and action, better for relaxing
- Large size is inconvenient for storage and bringing on the boat
This is a basically couch made to float on water – sounds amazing, right? It’s perfect for floating, riding, and hanging out with family and friends on those hot summer days. Don’t forget to purchase some towable tube rope, since this tube doesn’t come with any lines.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.