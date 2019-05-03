18 Best Beach Toys for Kids: The Ultimate List

The Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Beach Bundle is a beach toy kit designed to provide entertainment in the sand for babies and small children. The bundle set includes a bucket, rake, sifter, and tote bag.

All toys and items included in the set are designed in a cute and whimsical bright-colored blue octopus theme that adds extra fun to the set as well as ensures that it will never get lost or mixed up with the beach toys of other children. When it comes to Melissa & Doug toys, it’s hard to choose which are the best because they’re all so well-made, and kids seem to love them.