18 Best Beach Toys for Kids: The Ultimate List

18 Best Beach Toys for Kids: The Ultimate List

  • 215 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

The warmer weather is here, and that means it’s time to pack up the beach blankets, round-up the kids, and head to the beach. But you’re forgetting something — beach toys! So if you’re looking for some fun beach toys for kids, we’ve got you covered with our list of the top 18 best kids beach toys:

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
18 Listed Items

Bonus: Toy Drones

One more quick note: there are plenty of great toy drones that come in at under $20. These tiny drones provide for some fun, and will give them a needed break from the water. The beach is the perfect venue for these cool toys, so if your child is interested in the drone hobby, you might want to check out our list of the best toy drones under $100.

You're going to need them, and you're going to need lots of them to have some fun in the sun (well, more accurately, to let your kids have some fun in the sun while you soak up the rays with your beach reads).

There are tons of things to do at the beach — swim, build sand castles, bury dad in the sand — but sometimes, kids need a little extra help to get their energy out in a fun way.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

Read More