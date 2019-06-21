15 Best Electric Scooters for Kids: Compared & Reviewed (2019)

Electronic scooters are great for whizzing around. But finding the best electric scooters for kids isn’t easy. That’s why we’re here to bring you the best the Internet has to offer.
First up you need to decide what the scooter is going to be used for. If it’s for long distances, like going to school or a part-time job, as eWheels points out, 20mph or below isn’t ideal. Whereas if it’s for jetting around the backyard or going to the park 20mph is perfect.
You also want to keep an eye on what the distance-per-charge is, as well as how long it takes to charge.
If something takes 12 hours to charge and only lasts for 30 minutes, that’s fine, but you shouldn’t be paying more than $100 for it. Logically, it should be the more expensive the scooter, the faster the charge time and the longer the journey distance before it’s empty.
One final point, things break. I know that’s obvious to most, but when reading reviews on Amazon, keep in mind if 99 products work and one doesn’t, you can be sure most of the 99 won’t post how happy they are but that one person who purchased a faulty unit will scream from the rafters.
That’s not to say ignore negative reviews, more just keep them in perspective. If 50 percent of products reviews are negative, then by all means close the tab.
And do keep in mind Amazon has one of the best return policies in the world, so be sure to use it if you need to.
With all that said, let’s get straight into the list.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.96 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $140.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $269.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $234.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $499.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $215.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.66 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $219.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $429.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $833.86 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Xiaomi Mi Electric ScooterPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Safe
- Looks great
- Fast
- Expensive
- The high speed won't be for everyone
- App isn't great
The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter is one of the best scooters for kids around.
The 250w motor means this scooter can reach speeds of up to 15.5mph and has a travel time of around 18.6 miles.
The easy-to-use foldable design means this 26.9lb scooter is light and won’t take up space when traveling.
This scooter also features disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-lock braking system, meaning breaking is easier should you need to stop suddenly.
And finally, this scooter is so good, it’s won two awards – the Red Dot Best of the Best award, and the iF Design Award 2017.
If you’re after the best, this is it.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
2. Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro Electric ScooterPrice: $249.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fast
- Comfortable
- Super-stylish
- Not everyone will feel comfortable with the speed
- May prefer a normal stand-up scooter
- Usage time isn't great
Now I know the Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro Electric Scooter isn’t a regular scooter, but it’s too cool to not mention.
This vintage-style scooter has a variable speed engine, which is capable of speeds of up to 15mph.
It also comes equipped with 12-inch pneumatic tires with a rear suspension system.
So while this will go fast, it shouldn’t throw you off.
Having a seat also lets you feel more in control compared to standing.
A full charge should get around 10 miles per use, which equates to roughly 40 minutes.
That’s not a massive amount of time, but if you’re down the park or on a day out, it will suffice.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
-
3. VIRO Rides Vega Transforming 2-in-1 Electric Scooter and Mini BikePros:
Cons:
- Dual usage
- Still in the lower price bracket
- Great for younger kids
- Not every child needs the dual usage
- Color isn't for everyone
- Battery life isn't great
Don’t let the ugly caterpillar aesthetic fool you, the VIRO Rides Vega Transforming Electric Scooter is great for kids.
This scooter isn’t just a scooter, it’s also an electronic bike.
With a few twists and turns, you can either sit down and go for an electronically powered bike ride or use it as a traditional electric scooter.
This is great for kids new to electric scooters or younger children who might not be able to use a scooter yet.
In terms of speed, you’re looking at up to 10 mph, which, I should add, is much more manageable when you’re seated.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
4. Razor E100 Glow Electric ScooterPrice: $140.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks stylish
- Durable
- Affordale
- Charge to use ratio isn't ideal
- Turning isn't easy
- A fair few negative reviews on Amazon
The Razor E100 Glow Electric Scooter is affordable and stylish.
Need some light? Just twist the handle and your path will be illuminated.
In terms of power, this thing can reach speeds of up to 10mph, which is fast.
The all-steel frame means this scooter is both safe and durable, and the 200mm pneumatic front tire means it has stopping power should you need to break suddenly.
The only real downside here is the charge time of up to 12 hours for a 40-minute use. If you do pick it up, it’s worth charging overnight.
That isn’t ideal, but for the price, you can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
5. HOVERSTAR Electric Kick Start Scooter for KidsPrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It's cheap
- It's pink
- Not that many unhappy customers
- Utterly useless product description
- 5 miles per change isn't great
- Max speed is 6mph
The HOVERSTAR Electric Kick Start Scooter for Kids is a great entry point thanks to its super-low price.
This scooter boasts a more efficient hand brake system than other similar scooters, although it doesn’t state how.
It also says it’s equipped with the most advanced and mature modern technology, which doesn’t actually mean anything.
In short, the product description is really non-descript. Something that isn’t a good sign when it comes to scooters.
That said, we do know this is crazy-cheap and each charge lasts for five miles.
Five miles is the lower end of scooters on this list, but again, for the price it’s fine.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
6. Razor E325 Electric BatteryPrice: $269.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good all-rounder
- Good speed
- Lots of positive reviews
- Some versions are louder than others
- Some customers can't reach 15mph (10mph is the average)
- Designed for older kids (so I wouldn't recommend for younger kids)
The Razor E325 Electric Battery Scooter is another of the best electric scooters for kids, simply because it’s a good all-rounder.
For a start, this has been designed with kids in mind.
The extra thick deck frame is suitable for both older children and teenagers.
It’s also deceptively quiet. Amazing considering it can reach speeds of up to 15mph.
It also features a variable speed accelerator, twist grip throttle.
If you’re buying for an older child and don’t want to break the bank, this is the one to go with.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
7. XPRIT Folding Electric Kick ScooterPrice: $234.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good acceleration speed
- Looks stylish
- Lots of positive reviews
- Some customers say it doesn't handle hills well
- Headlight isn't as bright as it could be
- Not really suitable for adults
The XPRIT Folding Electric Kick Scooter is another of the best scooters for kids.
The full aluminum alloy frame means this thing is fast, and because of the lightweight material, can accelerate without issue.
A single charge should last between eight to 13 miles.
In terms of top speed, you’re looking at around 12.4mph.
There’s also an LCD display, so you can always be aware of how much charge is remaining.
Also, the sleek black design is perfect for older kids.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
8. Glion Dolly Foldable Lightweight Adult Electric ScooterPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Brilliant charge time
- Each charge lasts around an hour
- Very durable
- Expensive
- Not very suitable for younger kids
- Doesn't include the bag in the picture
As a general rule, any item that has a 4.5 star rating from hundreds of reviews is going to be good.
Case in point, the Glion Dolly Foldable Lightweight Electric Scooter.
I should point out, this is a scooter that’s aimed at adults. So late-teens max.
What makes this scooter so great is it only takes 3.5 hours to charge.
If you read the entry about the other scooter than takes 11 hours to charge, you can imagine how much the above pleases me.
Each charge lasts around 15 miles, and the top speed for this scooter is 15mph.
If this is for heading down the park, that’s plenty of time.
And, unlike a lot of kids scooters, there are no concerns about them ever outgrowing this one.
They may even use it as a means of getting to work and back thanks to its quick charging time.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated.
-
9. Swagtron Swagger Classic Foldable Electric ScooterPros:
Cons:
- Focus on safety
- Rider controls the speed
- Can get up ramps
- Several customers believe it doesn't travel as far on a single charge as advertized
- Other can't get above 11mph
- The name is cringe
Okay. Swagtron may be the most cringe-inducing name ever, but the Swagtron Swagger Classic Foldable Electric Scooter is really good.
What’s makes it so good? Well, it’s all about durability, performance, and safety.
The 200w motor can reach speeds of up to 15mph and is capable of sailing up 20-degree inclines.
In terms of distance, one charge should last around nine miles.
- What’s cool about this scooter is you can either go full power or activate manual acceleration, meaning the rider is in control of the speed.
Also, the front brakes and rear foot brake deliver solid stopping power, should anything go awry.
It also comes with a one-year warranty which offers seven days a week live chat (or you can contact them via phone or email should you prefer).
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
10. Razor E200S Seated Electric ScooterPrice: $215.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheap
- Fast
- Has a seat
- Product description doesn't go into super-detail
- Not every child will need a seat
- According to customers, it doesn't have the best battery life
The Razor E200S Seated Electric Scooter affordable and fast.
A high-torque and quiet motor mean this thing won’t keep the neighbors up.
The motor is capable of hitting speeds of up to 12mph, too, which is nice and fast.
The seat is a neat little addition, as well, especially if the child is new to scooters.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
-
11. Frozen 3 Wheel Electric Power Ride on ScooterPrice: $119.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheap
- Suitable for younger kids
- Only moves at 2.5mph
- Will outgrow it
- Recommended age on the description states it's suitable for 3 month old babies, which is just mad
- Only moves at 2.5mph
The Frozen 3 Wheel Electric Power Ride on Scooter is great for really young kids.
The Frozen theme is sure to make kids smile while the affordable nature of the scooter is icing on the cake.
While this technically counts as an electric scooter, because of the fact it’s gear towards really young children, it only moves at 2.5mph.
That’s fine for a younger kid, I should add, not so much for older ones, though.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
(Feel free to ignore this age recommendation and use your better judgment because it, although take from the product description, is wrong)
-
12. Electric Scooter with Bright Front LEDPrice: $219.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for larger kids
- Affordable
- Everything looks great in black
- One customer said the product description is off
- Not many reviews
- Some customers claim it feels "cheap"
This Electric Scooter with Bright Front LED is good for the larger child.
This scooter supports up to 264lbs and comes with super-bright front lights that are perfect for when the sun starts to set.
Max speed? That’s around 12mph, and each charge should last around 18 miles.
Not every scooter is built for larger kids, which makes sense from a manufacturing point of view, but also sucks.
Why shouldn’t larger kids get to ride?
This scooter fixes that, so for that alone, it just made the list!
- Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
13. GOTRAX GXL Commuting Electric ScooterPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great style
- High capacity
- Good travel time vs recharge ratio
- Too pricey for what it offers
- Style isn't for everyone
- For the cost, there are better scooters on this list
You know what? The GOTRAX GXL Commuting Electric Scooter is just a good quality scooter.
8.5 pneumatic tires, 250w motor capable of 15.5mph, a capacity of 220lbs, and a recharge time of four hours.
Mix that with 12.5 miles for your usage per charge and you’ve got one great little scooter.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
14. Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric ScooterPrice: $429.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eco-friendly
- Comfortable, padded seat
- Luggage rack
- Expensive
- Not everyone wants a hipster scooter
- Neither does everyone want a seat
Is the Razor EcoSmart Metro a scooter? Who cares, it’s great, and eco-friendly.
Variable speed throttle? Check. Ultra padded seat? Check. Bamboo deck to stand on? Check.
This also comes with a 90-day warranty, although I’d personally ignore that and go through Amazon instead should you run into any difficulties after the 90 days.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
15. Dapang High Speed Electric ScooterPrice: $833.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Really fast
- Each charge lasts ages
- 265lb load capacity
- Really expensive
- Really fast!
- Not suitable for younger kids
Hoo boy. The Dapang High Speed Electric Scooter is an absolute beast.
Each charge lasts around 31 miles, which is huge.
Front and rear breaks mean when you need to stop, it will.
In fact, the front fork is made from high-strength carbon steel insulated with comfort shock absorption.
This thing goes fast, too, with a top speed of up to 35mph.
I wouldn’t recommend this for young kids, but if you’ve got a teen who needs a ride to and from school? Definitely.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
See Also:
- 15 Best Kids Hoverboards: Which is Right For Yours?
- 9 Best Arcade1Up Cabinets You Can Buy Right Now (2019)
- 21 Best Adult Lego Sets: Your Ultimate List (2019)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.