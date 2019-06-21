15 Best Electric Scooters for Kids: Compared & Reviewed (2019)

Electronic scooters are great for whizzing around. But finding the best electric scooters for kids isn’t easy. That’s why we’re here to bring you the best the Internet has to offer.

First up you need to decide what the scooter is going to be used for. If it’s for long distances, like going to school or a part-time job, as eWheels points out, 20mph or below isn’t ideal. Whereas if it’s for jetting around the backyard or going to the park 20mph is perfect.

You also want to keep an eye on what the distance-per-charge is, as well as how long it takes to charge.

If something takes 12 hours to charge and only lasts for 30 minutes, that’s fine, but you shouldn’t be paying more than $100 for it. Logically, it should be the more expensive the scooter, the faster the charge time and the longer the journey distance before it’s empty.

One final point, things break. I know that’s obvious to most, but when reading reviews on Amazon, keep in mind if 99 products work and one doesn’t, you can be sure most of the 99 won’t post how happy they are but that one person who purchased a faulty unit will scream from the rafters.

That’s not to say ignore negative reviews, more just keep them in perspective. If 50 percent of products reviews are negative, then by all means close the tab.

And do keep in mind Amazon has one of the best return policies in the world, so be sure to use it if you need to.

With all that said, let’s get straight into the list.