21 Best Ben 10 Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

Ben 10 is still hugely popular with kids of all ages, so if you’re after the best Ben 10 toys, we’ve got every toy you need to see right here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ben 10 Rustbucket Deluxe Transforming Vehicle to Playset is one of the best Ben 10 toys on Amazon.
Is it an RV? Is it a command center? It’s both!
The Rustbucket is three-stories of fun that stands at over two feet in height.
This playset features an alien transformation chamber, plasma-blaster, alienvator, grabbing claw, and an alien lab.
Although this set doesn’t come with any Ben 10 action figures, if they’re fans of the show, chances are they’ll already have some to go with this set.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ben 10 Alien Creation Chamber is like a create your own Franken-aliens.
This set comes with three alien figures – Heatblast, Four Arms, Wildvine and Grey Matter – all of which feature removable limbs.
Place a head, legs, arms, and chest into the Alien Creation Chamber, push them together and watch as your creation springs to life.
It’s a fun idea for a toy. Kids always love to make their own monstrous creations.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Remember Bakugan? The Ben 10 Omni-Launch Battle Figures Pack is basically that, only Ben 10.
This set comes with three characters – Heatblast, Diamondhead, and XLR8 – each of which can be folded easily into an almost disc-like pose.
Load the disc into the launcher, press a button, and these things will fly through the air and transform into the characters kids know and love.
Bakugan used to be huge with kids several years ago (and is currently attempting to make a comeback), so taking that idea and Ben 10-ifying it makes a lot of sense.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Part of the charm of Ben 10, for kids, is being able to transform into aliens via the Omnitrix device.
So if you’re after a safe bet for a gift, the Ben 10 Deluxe Omnitrix is a surefire win.
This deluxe Omnitrix comes with over 100 alien sounds and phrases, and not only that, it’s motion-activated, meaning kids can swing their arm and the watch reacts.
If your kid loves running around the house pretending to be one of the aliens from Ben 10, this is a gift that’s sure to put a smile on their face.
Recommended Ages; 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s a few different Omnitrix watches available, and the only two you need to consider are on this list.
The SKYZONAL Alien Force Omnitrix is both an Omnitrix and a projector.
Simply place in one of the three different discs and this watch will project the image onto any nearby surface.
What’s cool is each of the three discs contain 10 images each. So that’s 30 different images in total. Neat!
And just like how Ben rotates the watch to pick an alien in the show, so too does this watch to project aliens.
How cool is that?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s better than a Diamondhead figure? How about a Diamondhead figure that comes with a tank?
This Ben 10 Diamondhead Driller Tank Vehicle set is great value. Any playset that comes with multiple items is a winner in my book.
The tank itself is really neat. There’s a moveable drill that actually spins and on the front is a cannon that fires.
The Diamondhead figure isn’t a cheap pack-in either. It’s got all the articulation you’d expect and that same translucent look as the other Diamondhead figure on this list.
All in all, and considering the price, this is a great little set.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ben 10 Heatblast Rocket Flyer Vehicle is another great value set.
First up, let’s talk about the vehicle.
This ship has a cool design. It also fires rockets out of both wings, and my favorite part is being able to flip the canopy open and place the toy in lying down, as opposed to in a boring seated position.
Moving on, this Heatblast figure is exclusive to this set and isn’t really that different to the other Heatblast figure on this list.
Personally, I prefer the other Heatblast figure, but the vehicle in this set is too good to pass up.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re starting a collection, the best toy to start with is the boy himself, Ben 10.
This Ben 10 Ben Action Figure is a solid toy. And it comes with a small Grey Matter toy, so kids have two toys to play with from the off.
While these figures lack the articulation of other toys in this price bracket, there’s still enough movement here for kids to be able to play with and pose them.
This toy stands at around four inches in height, which while small, scales Ben brilliantly with other toys your child may have.
[Note: the industry standard is six-inches for most action figures, four inches for Turtles toys and child figures]
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ben 10 Kevin 11 Action Figure is another of the best Ben 10 toys on Amazon.
If kids find Ben too much of a goody-two-shoes, chances are the anti-hero-like Kevin 11 is their favorite.
Not only is this a highly-detailed action figure, but it also comes with two alien arms accessories so Kevin can transform at will.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Heatblast is one of the most popular characters on Ben 10, so a toy makes a lot of sense.
This Ben 10 Heatblast Action Figure captures the character’s likeness effortlessly.
What’s more, it comes with two fireball accessories which clip onto each of the hands. And yes, it is awesome!
And the best part? It’s super affordable, meaning it works as both a Birthday or Christmas gift, but also as something small they can get with their allowance money.
Is it one of the best Ben 10 toys around? I think it may just be.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I am so pleased with how well this Ben 10 Diamondhead Action Figure turned out.
Years ago, the original run of Diamondhead figures were, let’s say, underwhelming.
They were fine, but the crystal areas were just solid color.
That’s why I love the latest design. Instead of flat, boring color, the icy skin has a more translucent look to it, and generally makes the figure more realistic (not to mention much cooler).
The inclusion of an ice blade which fits neatly on the hand, is a really neat addition, too.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stinkfly is another of the classic aliens from the original show that kids still love even today.
This Ben 10 Stinkfly Action Figure is a great toy, but it also comes with a freaking awesome accessory, a zipline.
The zipline is two suction cups, with a bug blast on each, with rope in between.
Stick both sides to a flat surface, attach Stinkfly, and watch as this toy soars between the two points.
Yeah, sure, it’s simple, but it’s also a hell of a lot of fun.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Ben 10 Upgrade Action Figure is so weird and I kind of love it.
It is, I imagine, what would happen if you cross a jellyfish with a computer.
It comes with an upgrade drone accessory, and while it lacks a good amount of articulation, there’s enough there where it matters (shoulders, elbows, waist, and so on).
Kids love all things weird, so I imagine a toy like this is sure to get a lot of usage.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Ben 10 Four Arms Action Figure is another toy based on a beloved Ben 10 character.
Four Arms is cool, he’s strong, and not only that, he’s got four freaking arms to crush his enemies with.
This toy also comes with a chain accessory which links together, and when you place it in his hands, can be ripped apart by brute strength.
Kids love Four Arms, so this is an easy toy to recommend.
I should note, I’ve added a link from the international Amazon store, simply because this version of the toy is hard to get hold of at the best of times.
It’ll still arrive quickly, though, but if you are picking it up, do keep in mind it won’t be next-day delivery.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids love the bulkier, more monster-like toys, so the Ben 10 Humungousaur Action Figure is an easy toy to recommend.
As the name suggests, this toy is humungous. So much so, its arms are nearly the length of its body!
Although it doesn’t come with an accessory, the sheer size of this figure makes up for it.
Humungousaur is another character that’s hugely popular with Ben 10 fans.
What kid wouldn’t want to be able to transform into a dinosaur/human hybrid?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some kids prefer the more slender Ben 10 toys, others the bulkier. If your child falls into the latter, go with this Ben 10 Overflow Basic Action Figure.
This aquatic alien figure comes with jetting water accessories that can be attached to the figure’s wrist gauntlets.
As this is a water alien, it also doubles up as a bath toy.
Place this toy in water, press the button on its back and watch as bubbles come out.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bigger is better, and this Ben 10 Rath Action Figure is one of the biggest Ben 10 toys on Amazon.
Although Rath doesn’t come with an accessory, the excellent detail on this figure makes up for it.
It’s not just the bulk of this figure that’s great, it’s the smaller touches like the wrinkled fur texture that really make this figure.
Plus what kid wouldn’t want to play with a tiger-like alien? It’s cool as heck.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re building up a Ben 10 collection, you absolutely need the big bad Ben 10 Hex Action Figure.
Hex has the perfect cartoon villain aesthetic, and it’s been translated effortlessly into action figure form.
This figure comes with 12 points of articulation, one of which is elbow joints (something Ben in this series doesn’t have).
He also comes with his trademark staff for beating up all the other aliens.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Ben 10 Vilgax Action Figure is one of the best Ben 10 toys around, simply because of how detailed it is.
It’s got the bulky arms with orange veins down perfectly, which may sound like a small detail, but getting these things right is what makes a good toy.
Likewise, the face and tentacles look exactly as they do in the show. The sculpt work on this toy is exquisite.
This toy also comes with a sword, and is perfect for any super fan of the show.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether it’s for Haloween or a costume party, kids will love dressing up in this Ben 10 Boys Costume.
This costume comes with everything a child needs to dress up as Ben 10.
The full list is shirt, pants, shoe covers, wristband, and, of course, the Ben mask.
It’s available in small and medium, so keep your child’s size in mind when making this purchase.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s something you and I both have in common: We both love more for less.
This Ben 10 Action Figures Set is just that; eight figures for one low price.
It’s got a great range of the most popular characters, too, including Four Arms, Grey Matter, Kineceleran, Diamondhead, and Ben.
Just keep in mind, despite these figures being made from “ultra-durable” PVC, because of their smaller size they are likely to break if kids aren’t careful with them. And also, they aren’t going to be of the same quality as the other solo toys or playsets on this list.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up