21 Best Ben 10 Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

Is it an RV? Is it a command center? It’s both!

The Rustbucket is three-stories of fun that stands at over two feet in height.

This playset features an alien transformation chamber, plasma-blaster, alienvator, grabbing claw, and an alien lab.

Although this set doesn’t come with any Ben 10 action figures, if they’re fans of the show, chances are they’ll already have some to go with this set.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated